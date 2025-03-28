Dodge Is Reportedly Bringing the Hemi V8 Back to the Charger

When it comes to engines with history, the Hemi V8 stands especially tall, powering a variety of high-performance vehicles for over seven decades. At a time when the idea of what constitutes a muscle car is in flux, it isn’t always clear what place a classic engine would have in the 2020s. As it turns out, we might have an answer to that question before the year is out.



As Carscoops noted earlier this week, a report from MoparInsiders points to a return to production for the storied engine later this year after it was phased out from models like the Dodge Charger in part due to emissions regulations. Specifically, 5.7, 6.2 and 6.4-liter versions of the engine are expected to begin production this August in Michigan. Carscoops cites the Ram 1500 as one model that could see the return of this engine.



As for whether this might mean the return of a Dodge Charger powered by a Hemi V8, well, that’s where things get interesting. Carscoops notes that “the new Charger platform isn’t compatible with the old V8 without undergoing significant changes.” On the other hand, Autoblog’s reporting suggests that we could see the Hemi used to power the Charger again before long.

Autoblog acknowledges the compatibility issues, but suggests that Dodge’s parent company is looking into ways to work around it: “Stellantis engineers are actively working on making the classic engine fit within the redesigned Charger’s platform.”

What’s behind the resurgence of the Hemi V8? It’s worth noting that these rumors have surfaced after Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares resigned in December of 2024. Keeping emissions under control was one of Tavares’s priorities as he ran the company; with him out of the picture, that could explain this particular performance engine making a comeback.



