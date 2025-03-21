Leisure > Autos > Classic Cars

It Sure Looks Like the Collector Car Boom Has Subsided

New data shows a cooling market

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 21, 2025 1:18 pm EDT
Paris Car Show
The Paris Motor Show 2024 featured a Ford GT 40 MKI for sale.
Daniel Pier/NurPhoto via Getty Images

If you’re in the business of selling classic cars, the market has been in your favor recently. Just over a year ago, classic car publication Magneto looked back at the state of the industry in 2023, observing that “the classic and collector car market continued to progress” that year. But according to recently-released data from Hagerty, that boom appears to be over, with a potentially bumpier ride ahead.

As Hagerty’s Adam Wilcox shared in an analysis of the company’s Market Rating, the collector car market isn’t what Hagerty considers “flat,” but it’s also at the lowest level it’s been in several years; specifically, it’s at its lowest mark since November of 2020. At its highest, in the summer of 2022, the Hagerty Market Rating reached 78.22; now, it’s down to 60.39. The market isn’t considered flat until it approaches 50, but it’s currently closer to that than its peak.

Hagerty’s data indicates that 38.9% of cars being sold are doing so for more than their insured value. This is also lower than its peak two and a half years ago. Wilcox also notes that the median sale price of cars sold at auction has been declining for the last 23 months.

Collector car expert Rick Carey cited one example to illustrate shifts in the market. At this year’s Amelia Auction, a 1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider Competizione sold for $9,465,000. Impressive, right? Except that the last time it went to auction in 2017, it sold for nearly $18 million.

“This is a lovely car with a significant racing history, impeccable provenance and no stories,” Carey told Hagerty. “It’s worth top dollar, but in 2025, ‘top dollar’ apparently means 60% of what it meant in 2017.”

Classic Car Investment Funds: Do These Portfolios Pay Off?
Classic Car Investment Funds: Do These Portfolios Pay Off?
 Instead of buying a Jaguar E-type, you can now buy shares in one. Is this a smart place to park your money?

The aftermath of this year’s Amelia Auction showcases some of the challenges currently facing the classic and collector car industry. In an article for Magneto, Nathan Chadwick wrote “[t]he year got off to a great start in the U.S. at Scottsdale, but since then some of the positivity has started to drain away.” Chadwick went on to note that plenty of sales took place, but some of the estimates offered before the auction were not met. It’ll be something to keep an eye on as 2025 continues, for buyers and sellers alike.

More Like This

1968 Mercedes Benz 280SL
Would You Like a Classic Car With Your Hotel Room? Sunset Tower Can Help.
Barn find
In the Netherlands, a Collection of 230 Classic Cars Will Soon Be Auctioned
A 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8, a modern classic car that shares a platform with another Dodge
In the Hunt for a Modern Classic Car, Consider Superheroes’ Secret Identities
Spurred by a longtime love of classic cars and the desire for accessible driving tours, Classic Car Adventures was founded in 2007
This Classic Car Company Takes Vintage Vehicles Into the Windy Wilderness



Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Classic Cars
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A profile shot of Santiago Gomez with illustrated flames.
A New Racket Sport Is Taking Over the Country. You Can Thank This Man.
A man relaxes in the cabin of a boat, reading a magazine with his feet up on the control panel, embracing an offline moment.
A “High-Status Symbol” in 2025: Staying Off Your Phone
Blood sugar monitor
Doctors Are Changing Their Advice About Blood Sugar for Older People
A fan holds a sign reading “NCAA End NIL” at a college basketball game between the Seton Hall Pirates and the DePaul Blue Demons at Prudential Center on January 8, 2025 in Newark, NJ
College Athletes Got Their Payday. Now Comes the Reckoning.
A male athlete running on a grass field in a stadium under a partly cloudy sky, wearing a black training outfit.
Don’t Trust the Internet’s Viral Fitness Checklists
We like it when you step outside of your comfort zone.
Here’s What You Should Wear This Spring, According to Cool Women

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Interior of Clemente Bar

There’s a New Cocktail Bar Above Eleven Madison Park

From Our EIC: Is There a Difference Between a Spring Jacket and a Fall Jacket?

From Our EIC: Is There a Difference Between a Spring Jacket and a Fall Jacket?

Tea tourism is on the rise in Suruga.

A New Generation Revives an Ancient Practice in Japan

Paris Car Show

It Sure Looks Like the Collector Car Boom Has Subsided

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

A male athlete running on a grass field in a stadium under a partly cloudy sky, wearing a black training outfit.

Don’t Trust the Internet’s Viral Fitness Checklists

Nodus Obscura

If You’re a Camera Guy (or Gal), You Need This Watch

Spicy Thai Chili Scallops with Scallions from Vital Choice. We reviewed the sustainable seafood purveyor.

What It’s Like to Order Sustainable Seafood From Vital Choice

So you too can travel like Mr. Best Actor

Adrien Brody’s Partnership With Monos Luggage Has Landed