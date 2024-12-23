How Dodge Hopes to Sell Muscle Car Fans on the Idea of EVs

It’s been a running theme lately for many a storied automaker: revive the name of a beloved vehicle when relaunching it as an EV. Jeep is in the process of doing that with the Renegade, and Dodge’s Charger Daytona combines a familiar name with a distinctly 21st-century approach to electric power. There’s plenty of anticipation for what the electric Charger might have in store for drivers, but there’s a larger question looming over its launch: will diehard muscle car fans embrace an EV?



Turns out Dodge has anticipated this very question. As Inside EVs’ Brett Berk reports, the automaker has a plan to win over skeptics — and it involves a series of in-person events around the U.S.



Dodge CEO Matt McAlear told Inside EVs that the company planned to showcase the new electric Chargers at various events throughout 2025, including classic car auctions and drag races. Dodge also plans to give dealership staff a rundown of the new EVs’ capabilities and features and will offer Chargers as loaners for existing Dodge drivers who need to have their vehicles serviced.



Allowing potential Charger drivers to get up close with the new vehicles is one part of the brand’s strategy. McAlear also told Inside EVs that Dodge also planned to win over muscle car enthusiasts with the promise of performance — specifically, through concentrating some features, like the fastest acceleration possible, in electric models.

In his review of the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona for Car and Driver, Mike Sutton noted that “the Daytona’s undeniable swagger does have the potential to draw in new customers who are less tethered to the old way of doing things.” Dodge’s upcoming initiatives suggest that they’re also looking to convince more traditional muscle car fans that it might just be time to go electric.