Leisure > Autos

Christmas-Themed Dodge Commercial Has an Easter Egg for Charger Enthusiasts

If you're wondering what the next Charger will look like, an ad provides some clues

1968 Dodge Charger
A Dodge Charger R/T built in 1968 stands at the vintage car parade "Rummblubbern" in and around Königs Wusterhausen.
Gerald Matzka/picture alliance via Getty Images
December 8, 2023 3:38 pm
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to)...Read More

For some automakers, the debut of a new model — or a new design for a storied one — is cause for a large-scale event, with VIPs, extravagant sound and lighting and the perfect location to show off the vehicle’s appeal. It’s an understandable playbook in part because it works; if you’re an automaker who wants people to think that something is a big deal, it helps to treat it like one.

But that’s not the only way to attract buzz for a new design — and it sure looks like Dodge has opted for (with apologies to Robert Frost) the road less traveled when it comes to revealing the new look of the Dodge Charger. Earlier this year, Dodge released a commercial touting the appeal of its vehicles when it comes to speed — a quality that could land you on the “naughty list” if “speed is your vice.” Now, holiday-themed ads are nothing new for automakers — or for pretty much any company looking to sell something in the waning months of the year.

As Daniel Golson pointed out at Jalopnik, it sure looks like there’s an Easter egg in this ad for keen-eyed Charger enthusiasts. (Pardon the mixed holiday metaphor.) One of the first images shown in the ad is an illustration of a car literally dashing through the snow — and the illustration lines up neatly with other images of Dodge’s next iteration of the Charger.

Golson points out that the illustration in the commercial lines up with images that surfaced earlier this year of a Charger Daytona SRT — the concept version of which first debuted last year. This electric car is intended to succeed the existing Charger and Challenger — both of which are prominently featured in the “Naughty List” commercial.

Review: The Dodge Challenger Gets a Proper Greatest Hits Package
Review: The Dodge Challenger Gets a Proper Greatest Hits Package
 There’s more power to be had in the muscle car’s Last Call lineup, but the deliciously retro Scat Pack Swinger is the one you want

Jalopnik’s reporting notes that the illustration in the commercial resembled the leaked images and concept car in a few respects, including a “bulging hood is nearly identical to that of the concept, as is the overall surfacing and lines of the body.” In other areas, notably the headlights, the design has evolved — though some changes in the last year aren’t terribly surprising.

And if muscle car enthusiasts have their interest piqued from an unexpected source — well, maybe the automotive rumor version of Christmas came a little early this year.

More Like This

The monstrous Hellcat V8 getting ready for action at the Brampton Assembly Plant in 2016.
Inside the Birth of the Dodge Hellcat V8, On the Eve of Its Death
Dodge Caravan off-road minivan
Dodge Was Maddeningly Close to Releasing an Off-Road Minivan in the ’90s
Dodge Viper
Dodge Discontinued the Viper in 2017. People Are Still Buying New Ones.
Tesla model s red
Rich Benoit Is Trying to Put a V8 Engine in a Tesla, With Good Reason

Leisure > Autos
Leisure

Recommended

Suggested for you

Soho House NY
Soho House Has Good News and Bad News for People Concerned About Crowding
Runners on a quiet road in the Japanese Alps, running past shop keepers.
What It’s Like to Run the Nakasendō, Japan’s Ancient Postal Route
Shohei Ohtani sits on the bench at Angel Stadium.
Is America’s Pastime’s Top Star Headed to Canada?
The two Lamborghini Countach cars used in Martin Scorses's movie The Wolf of Wall Street, which are both being auctioned off within a month of each other
The $2 Million Conundrum of “The Wolf of Wall Street” Lamborghinis
The Hottest Sexual Wellness Items From Lovehoney to Gift This Season
The Hottest Sexual Wellness Items From Lovehoney to Gift This Season
Two glasses of whisky with whisky stones, which are terrible for your drink
Reminder: Don’t Buy Whisky Stones as a Gift

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Soho House NY

Soho House Has Good News and Bad News for People Concerned About Crowding

1968 Dodge Charger

Christmas-Themed Dodge Commercial Has an Easter Egg for Charger Enthusiasts

The two Lamborghini Countach cars used in Martin Scorses's movie The Wolf of Wall Street, which are both being auctioned off within a month of each other

The $2 Million Conundrum of “The Wolf of Wall Street” Lamborghinis

Two glasses of whisky with whisky stones, which are terrible for your drink

Reminder: Don’t Buy Whisky Stones as a Gift

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

InsideHook Presents The Spill Awards

InsideHook Presents The Spill Awards

a model in a pair of brown derbies

The Best Derbies Deliver Brit-Pop Vibes

Emma Stone in P"oor Things"

Emma Stone Is Extraordinary in “Poor Things”

PJ Bernstein's Lucky Latke sandwich

The Lucky Latke Sandwich Is a Perfect Handheld Hanukkah Meal