A Guide to the Most Charming Hotels in Charleston

Charleston has established itself as the undeniable capital of Southern charm — and rightfully so. It’s impossible not to get caught up in the enchantment of its cobblestone streets, candy-colored buildings and heritage-rich attractions. The picture-perfect port is also a culinary mecca with world-class chefs and exceptional restaurants (hello, Vern’s and FIG), plus superb cocktail bars. When it comes to character, the booming hotel scene deserves ample praise. In the Holy City, deciding where to stay means more than just selecting a place to rest your head. Out-of-towners will find an absolutely dreamy clutch of stately historic lodgings, thoughtful renovations and exciting newcomers that channel the energy of the city itself in unique, wonderful ways.

Scroll on for the most charming hotels to bookmark for your next trip to Charleston.

Courtesy

Overlooking Marion Square, Hotel Bennet is a high-end hotel with resort-level amenities like a spa, rooftop pool and a pretty-in-pink champagne lounge. Accommodations reflect a dedication to the finer things with dreamy beds, terry cloth robes and soaking tubs. Guests who book King’s Club level rooms get access to all-day snacks and drinks and a VIP concierge. If you love the holidays, plan a trip to get in the festive spirit alongside beautifully decorated trees, a hot cocoa station nestled inside a life-size gingerbread house and a little desk where kiddos can write letters to Santa.

Courtesy

Perfect for a romantic weekend away in Charleston, The Spectator is a grown-up choice with plenty of Art Deco glamor and 41 refined, residential-style rooms. Personal butler service takes the posh factor up a notch. Expecting? The property offers a babymoon package that includes a five-foot body pillow to use during your stay, treats to satisfy “pregnancy cravings” and a $50 gift card to a local kid shop called Under The Almond Trees. Even if you aren’t staying the night, definitely swing by the atmospheric, jewel-tone bar to sip artisan cocktails on one of the leatherback stools or cozy corner booths.

Matthew Williams

Just around the corner from bustling King Street sits a charming little refuge with a lovely courtyard and style in spades. The Pinch feels less like a hotel and more like a chic retreat with a cute courtyard and 25 pied-a-terre-style guest rooms spaced between a pair of original Victorian buildings dating back to 1834 and a new build that extends the footprint without sacrificing character. The F&B outlets from James Beard winning chef Jason Stanhope — The Quinte, a casual oyster and cocktail bar and Lowland, a southern tavern — draw a crowd of locals and out-of-towners.

Courtesy

The Charleston Place is an institution in the Holy City. Despite an enviable address in the heart of everything, the spate of on-site things to do makes a pretty compelling case for staying put. Way more than just a lobby, the ground floor boasts many upscale stores, multiple restaurants (don’t miss brunch at the Palmetto Cafe) and a coffee shop. There’s also a serene spa, a club-level lounge and plush rooms and suites. During the holidays, the iconic property goes all out with dozens of festooned trees and a magical train wonderland scene.

Courtesy

Tucked away in restored 1804 buildings that sit a bit off the beaten tourist path, Zero George feels like a hidden gem with an atmosphere on par with that of a chic Southern friend’s house. Elegant with a definite sense of ease, it’s a place you’ll want to kick back on the porch with a craft cocktail and some homemade deviled eggs and watch the leaves fall or listen to the birds chirp in the private courtyard. The property supplies complimentary loaner bikes to explore the downtown. (The South Carolina Aquarium and Fort Sumter are just a few minutes away.) After a full day, cushy robes, comfy beds and quietude await.

Courtesy

In a city full of storied favorites, The Loutrel burst onto the scene with gusto and fashionable flair. Situated in the heart of the historic district, the 50-room luxury boutique hotel boasts refined design, genuine hospitality and a plenty of contemporary comforts. Whether you’re slinging back botanical craft cocktails at the lounge or soaking in the steeple views from the rooftop terrace, it’s a sophisticated homebase that’s already cemented itself as a standout among the myriad accommodations in Charleston.

Andrew Cebulka

The Holy City leans heavily into the historic side of things. The Dewberry Charleston, however, takes a clever approach that bridges past and present into something completely delightful. Set inside the mid-century lime-washed brick L. Mendel Rivers Federal Building facing Marion Square, the reimagined hotel possesses 154 character-rich guest rooms and suites appointed with a mix of bespoke and period furnishings, hand-painted wallpaper, brass accents and marble, plus a wonderful spa in an old carriage house, a lovely walled-in garden and a lauded restaurant.

Courtesy

If you want to maximize every moment in Charleston, hunkering down in the thick of downtown is the move. The Restoration Charleston provides proximity to all the restaurants, bars and shops along King Street without the constant noise, so you can actually catch some quality winks in the plush rooms and residences at the end of the day. The aesthetic of the hotel embraces both the historic and the hip in equal measure. Reclaimed brick and salvaged wood mingle with modern tufted sofas and sleek marble. The rooftop, curated mercantile and Assouline library are highlights as well.