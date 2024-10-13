Leisure > Travel > Hotels

This Hotel Lets You Stay in a 737 Without Leaving the Ground

The Corendon Amsterdam New-West did something unexpected with one suite

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 13, 2024 12:57 am
737 Cockpit Suite
The 737 Cockpit Suite at the Corendon Amsterdam New-West.
Corendon

There are plenty of things that can go into a memorable stay at a hotel. For some travelers, that could stem from staying in a residence designed by an acclaimed filmmaker. For others, a singular experience might arise from renting a vintage car for local travel. And if you’ve ever thought that the one missing piece from your hospitality experience is a hotel room that’s also a plane – or at least the cockpit of one.

This combination of memorable hotel room and vintage aircraft can be found at the Corendon Amsterdam New-West. The hotel itself opened last May, but it recently added one new amenity: the Cockpit Suite. As The Points Guy’s Melissa Klurman writes, it’s room 737 for a reason: this room includes both the cockpit and some seating from an actual Boeing 737. Klurman notes that the cockpit lines up with the room’s windows, so guests can take in a view of the city from the front of a plane.

The hotel’s website has more details on the space, including that it’s home to a super king size bed, features floor-to-ceiling windows and includes access to the hotel’s spa. Something else that may be of interest to travelers with their sights on an Amsterdam trip: this hotel is part of Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio, and was the first hotel with that distinction in the Netherlands.

After the Travel Boom, “Sleep Tourism” and “Slow Tourism” Are on the Rise
After the Travel Boom, “Sleep Tourism” and “Slow Tourism” Are on the Rise
 The 2025 Hilton Trends Report forecasts more time in bed and travelers immersing themselves in local culture

A hotel room that incorporates part of a 737 may not be to the liking of every traveler, but if you felt your heart leap with joy at the idea of a living space that utilizes a section of a vehicle, this might just be an ideal place for you to spend a couple of nights. If nothing else, you’ll be able to take memorable vacation photos without ever going outside.

