This Hotel Lets You Stay in a 737 Without Leaving the Ground

There are plenty of things that can go into a memorable stay at a hotel. For some travelers, that could stem from staying in a residence designed by an acclaimed filmmaker. For others, a singular experience might arise from renting a vintage car for local travel. And if you’ve ever thought that the one missing piece from your hospitality experience is a hotel room that’s also a plane – or at least the cockpit of one.
This combination of memorable hotel room and vintage aircraft can be found at the Corendon Amsterdam New-West. The hotel itself opened last May, but it recently added one new amenity: the Cockpit Suite. As The Points Guy’s Melissa Klurman writes, it’s room 737 for a reason: this room includes both the cockpit and some seating from an actual Boeing 737. Klurman notes that the cockpit lines up with the room’s windows, so guests can take in a view of the city from the front of a plane.
The hotel’s website has more details on the space, including that it’s home to a super king size bed, features floor-to-ceiling windows and includes access to the hotel’s spa. Something else that may be of interest to travelers with their sights on an Amsterdam trip: this hotel is part of Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio, and was the first hotel with that distinction in the Netherlands.
A hotel room that incorporates part of a 737 may not be to the liking of every traveler, but if you felt your heart leap with joy at the idea of a living space that utilizes a section of a vehicle, this might just be an ideal place for you to spend a couple of nights. If nothing else, you’ll be able to take memorable vacation photos without ever going outside.
