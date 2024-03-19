Leisure > Gear

Review: Satechi’s 145W Travel Charger Is a Must-Have for International Trips

Credit the multiple USB-C ports and country-specific adapters

By Kirk Miller
March 19, 2024 11:01 am
Satechi’s 145W Travel Charger
Satechi’s 145W Travel Charger can power up four devices at once — internationally!
Photo illustration/Satechi

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

When I travel, I bring multiple devices that require some sort of mid-trip power-up (laptop, tablet, phone, earbuds, headphones). Add in two portable chargers — which also need to be recharged at some point — and I have at least seven devices that need some sort of dedicated juice.

I don’t trust or particularly like the USB outlets in hotels and airports, so I usually bring two types of plugged-in chargers (if you’re counting, we’re at nine devices and we haven’t even gotten to the cords yet). This was why I was thrilled to try Satechi’s latest travel charger, which offers not only four USB-C ports and a helluva lot of wattage but comes with a unique feature: Small, interchangeable travel adapters.

The not-so-elegantly named 145W USB-C 4-Port GaN Travel Charger promises to charge up four devices at a time via gallium nitride technology (that’s the GaN part). Long explanation short, it’s a semiconductor material that’s slowly replacing silicon because it offers increased efficiency and you can make the chargers smaller.

The charger also features 3.1 power delivery, which allows for both faster charging and the use of high-power demanding devices (4K monitors, LED TVs) on those USB-C ports. Add in “smart power distribution,” which adjusts power delivery on the ports and the connected devices, and you have what seems like an ideal solution for tech hoarders who travel.

We spent several days with the device on a jaunt to Portugal. Overall, there’s a lot to like here and I’ll definitely be using this again, but the Satechi charger does come with a few important caveats.

Satechi 145W USB-C 4-Port GaN Travel Charger
You can charge four devices at once, but you’ll want to plan which devices uses certain plugs
Amazon

The specs

  • 3.78” x 2.99” x 1.22” (L x W x H)
  • 346g
  • Comes with four adapters  (US, UK, EDU, AU)
  • Includes a mesh carrying bag
  • Charging speeds up to 140W for a single device
  • 145W total for charging up to four devices simultaneously

What works

It’s a slick-looking device and the adapters are easy to swap out. Charging was ridiculously fast — whether we had one device in or three, which we maxed out at because of a lack of USB-C cords — and could have been faster if we had consulted a diagram on Satechi’s online store (see below). 

What kind of works

You’re going to get maximum efficiency for the devices you plug in if you consult these diagrams. Basically, it’s not just the number of devices you have charging but which ports you’re using. 

Review: BioLite’s Charge 80 Wants to Power Up Your Laptop
Review: BioLite’s Charge 80 Wants to Power Up Your Laptop
 At $70, this portable power bank offers a lot of juice for a small price

What needs work

That included mesh bag is ok, but it feels rather stuffed when both the charger and adapters are all shoved in there. The charging unit does not come with any USB-C cables and it doesn’t have a built-in USB-A port, which means your older devices (and/or older cords) won’t be compatible. The whole device is also rather heavy.

But the biggest issue here is that it’s only really good for travel in specific countries or areas: the US, UK, EU and Australia. Hopefully, Satechi will offer some additional plug types in the future.

Like pretty much all travel chargers, you’re also at the whim of hotel and airport designers who seem to love putting electrical outlets in odd or hard-to-reach places. This modest-sized unit did not fit on the outlet near our hotel’s desk, so I had to move a bedside table and plug the charger into another outlet in a rather awkward corner. 

Overall thoughts

Satechi’s 145W USB-C 4-Port GaN Travel Charger is ideal if you’re traveling for more than a few days and you’re bringing along a lot of very recent tech — as in, the kind that uses USB-C. It was great to charge up my MacBook Air, iPad and iPhone 15 all at once; I had to plug my Bose headphones (essential for planes) into a power bank that still offered a USB-A port. 

There’s also no wireless charging option here and I’m not sure how they could add that, but I feel like somebody’s going to figure that out in a year or so. 

Until then, this will be my international travel charger of choice. I’ll still need to bring a few portable power banks for daylong excursions, but it’s nice to know that even when my devices dip close to zero power after a day’s constant use, they’ll all be up and running quickly once they’re plugged in.

Satechi 145W USB-C 4-Port GaN Travel Charger
Satechi 145W USB-C 4-Port GaN Travel Charger
Buy Here : $120$102

More Like This

a trio of Nike Air Max styles on a blue background
From 1 to 270 and Beyond: Which Nike Air Max Is Right for You?
Products of the Week:
Products of the Week:
two pairs of workwear pants on a steel background
The Best Workwear Pants to Toil, Labor or Otherwise Stunt in This Spring
The Volair Mach 1 Forza pickleball paddle. We tested and reviewed the $180 carbon fiber model.
The Case for a $180 Carbon-Fiber Pickleball Paddle

Leisure > Gear
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Apple Watch Series 9
Best Buy Is Discounting the Apple Watch Series 9 by $100

From Our Partner

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3
These Colorful Ultimate Ears Speakers Are on Sale

$100$68

HUGO Blake Cupsole Smooth Sneakers
These Timeless HUGO Sneakers are on Sale

$180$111

Todd Snyder Striped Sweater
Save $79 On This Classic Merino Striped Sweater

$228$149

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
White Mountain National Forest, Livermore, New Hampshire
What’s Old Is New Again in New Hampshire
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Cooler Bags, Bremont Watches and Boozy Ice Cream
Shane Gillis hosts "SNL"
The Shane Gillis “SNL” Episode Offered a Lazy, Smirking Alternate Reality
Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in "Drive-Away Dolls"
Is “Drive-Away Dolls” Proof That the Coen Brothers Don’t Need Each Other?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

Satechi’s 145W Travel Charger

Review: Satechi’s 145W Travel Charger Is a Must-Have for International Trips

CharBroil Grill, Joola Outdoor Table Tennis, GoSports Corn Hole and Lifesmart Spas Hot Tub

Wayfair’s Big Outdoor Sale Is Happening Now

From soaps to outdoor cookware, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week

Products of the Week: Ninja Coolers, Outdoor Cookware and Deck Shoes

The Volair Mach 1 Forza pickleball paddle. We tested and reviewed the $180 carbon fiber model.

The Case for a $180 Carbon-Fiber Pickleball Paddle

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.