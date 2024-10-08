For Travelers. Not Tourists.

Subscribe
Leisure > Travel

After the Travel Boom, “Sleep Tourism” and “Slow Tourism” Are on the Rise

The 2025 Hilton Trends Report forecasts more time in bed and travelers immersing themselves in local culture

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 8, 2024 11:50 am
A hotel bed out in the open in Switzerland. A new Hilton report on travel trends forecasts growth in "sleep tourism."
The best thing to do on that dream vacation? Stay in bed, of course.
Patrick Robert Doyle/Unsplash

What does the future of travel look like? Your hotel bed, apparently. One of the big trends emerging from the 2025 Hilton Trends Report is a growing number of travelers around the world engaging in what’s known in Scotland as “hurkle-durkling.” If you’re unfamiliar with the phrase, it means staying in bed after it’s normally time to wake up. (Presumably not in a clinically depressed kind of way.)

According to Hilton’s analysis, around 20% of travelers enjoy engaging in this practice, with that figuring rising to 30% for Zillennials (defined by the hospitality company as anyone born between 1980 and 2006). Their findings also suggest that travelers are willing to pay for a better night’s sleep; among the data cited in Hilton’s analysis is that nearly three-quarters of luxury travelers opted to stay in “hotels with sleep-centric amenities.”

It’s one of a few places in Hilton’s overall report that suggests a growing number of travelers are looking to slow down and savor their experiences. Hilton also points to the growth of “slow tourism,” with significant numbers of travelers seeking out recommendations from locals and prioritizing authenticity when visiting new places with their children.

InsideHook’s 100 Best Hotels in the World
InsideHook’s 100 Best Hotels in the World
 From Abu Dhabi to Zurich

One of the consequences of slow tourism’s growth is an uptick in international visitors to destinations that had largely catered to domestic travelers. Hilton’s analysis points to the island of Sardinia as one example of this, with a growing number of visitors from the U.S. and Ireland exploring a place that had previously seen most of its visitors come from elsewhere in Italy.

Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta called 2025 “the year of the travel maximizer” in his introduction to the report. As he went on to explain, that means that travelers are seeking out a wide variety of novel experiences when they leave home — which is both understandable and difficult to quantify. Still, it’s a welcome break from the cliché of tourists frantically trying to see every classic landmark and museum in a given destination.

More Like This

A side-by-side image: on the left, Jesse Dufton climbing the Old Man of Hoy, and on the right, a side profile of Dufton with his climbing helmet on.
The Blind Climber Pushing His Sport to New Heights
Aerial view of the Cotswolds
Soho House’s Owner Clashes With Cotswold Residents
The rental car service that delivers the car to your door
We Tested Kyte — A Car Rental Service Delivered to Your Door
Trail runner Andy Cochrane running a hut-to-hut in the Swiss Alps
What It’s Like Running a “Hut-to-Hut” Through the Swiss Alps

Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A biker riding an electric motorcycle from Verge
Verge Built a Groundbreaking Motorcycle. Is That What Bikers Want?
Don't sleep on these trails
The Most Underrated Hikes in America’s National Parks
SNL Golf sketch
Nate Bargatze Showed Off Golf's Chaotic Side on a New "SNL"
CRISPR image
Scientists Made a Breakthrough Using CRISPR for Autoimmune Diseases
"How YouTube Took Over the World," InsideHook's history of YouTube on its 20th anniversary
How YouTube Took Over the World
From Empirical to The James Brand this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Field Jackets, Utility Knives and Watches

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

A hotel bed out in the open in Switzerland. A new Hilton report on travel trends forecasts growth in "sleep tourism."

After the Travel Boom, “Sleep Tourism” and “Slow Tourism” Are on the Rise

Aerial view of the Cotswolds

Soho House’s Owner Clashes With Cotswold Residents

Trail runner Andy Cochrane running a hut-to-hut in the Swiss Alps

What It’s Like Running a “Hut-to-Hut” Through the Swiss Alps

Don't sleep on these trails

The Most Underrated Hikes in America’s National Parks

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

From Filson to Percival this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Filson Jackets, Blundstones and Dutch Ovens

Pizza Oven

Which At-Home Pizza Oven Set-Up Is Right for You?

A HyperT Pro Wellness Pod at Canyon Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas

A Day at the Wellness Club Where Wealthy Texans Biohack Their Bodies

three people holding up steins of Hofbräu beer

The Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Beer