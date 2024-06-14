Leisure > Autos > Electric

Jeep Is Reviving the Renegade Name for Its $25K EV

It's expected to go on sale in 2027

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 14, 2024 1:08 pm
Jeep Renegade
The Jeep Renegade is making a comeback.
Jeep

As reported earlier this month, Jeep has ambitious plans to make a big splash in the EV market — specifically, by launching a $25K electric vehicle. Now, more details have emerged on just how it plans to do that, and it involves bringing back a very familiar model name. That’s right, the Renegade is coming back — and this time, it’s literally electric.

Autoweek‘s Wesley Wren has more details on the announcement, which came as part of this year’s Stellantis Investor Day. As Wren pointed out, part of the automaker’s EV strategy includes reviving the Renegade name for an entry-level EV. Prospective buyers can expect to see the all-electric Renegade available in 2027.

The return of the Renegade is one part of a wider expansion for Jeep. “We are going to reinforce the manufacturing footprint of Jeep,” Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares told investors, according to CNBC. That includes a wider range of vehicles manufactured under the Jeep banner; Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa expects that, by 2027, there will be 13 different Jeeps available for purchase, compared to 10 today.

The electric Renegade isn’t the only intriguing-looking vehicle Jeep has in the works. There’s also what CNBC’s Michael Wayland described as “a Jeep Wrangler-inspired off-road vehicle called the Recon,” which is set to come to market in the wake of Jeep’s forthcoming electric Wagoneer.

Jeep Wants to Beat Chevy at Its Own Game
 The game, in this case, is making affordable EVs

“What consumers around the world are looking for is clean, safe and affordable mobility,” Tavares said in a statement. “This is the reason we exist.” An electric Renegade with a list price of $25,000 certainly checks off plenty of those boxes. If there’s one big question that hovers over this announcement, though, it’s this: just what will the entry-level EV space look like when the Renegade EV enters that market?

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

