Leisure > Autos > Electric

One Big Problem With the EV Landscape? People Want Sedans.

A recent Edmunds study shows unexpected demand for electric sedans

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 29, 2024 2:38 pm
Volkswagen ID.7
Volkswagen's ID.7 is one of a small number of electric sedans out there.
Volkswagen

Among this week’s automotive news was a worrying dispatch from Michigan, in which Ford revealed that demand for its electric F-150 Lightning pickup was lower than expected and the automaker was cutting production on the model accordingly. If you were inclined to play pundit for a moment, there are countless factors you could cite, from a possible backlash to EVs to a lack of charging options. But maybe there’s a simpler explanation: car buyers are still very open to EVs, just in different vehicle classes.

That’s the big takeaway from a new Edmunds survey, which Jonathan M. Gitlin reported on for Ars Technica. Of the people surveyed, 43% were interested in buying an EV sedan, followed by 42% with interest in buying an electric SUV. Fewer potential buyers were considering electric trucks or minivans.

To put it mildly, there’s a gulf between interest in EV sedans and the availability of EV sedans in the United States (or, as one Reddit user phrased it a year ago, “Electric Sedans in the US, do they exist?”) The Edmunds survey also revealed another issue that’s likely slowing adoption of SUVs: potential buyers are looking for affordable options.

Of the people surveyed by Edmunds, Gitlin reports that 47% were looking to spend $40,000 or less on an EV. Finding an electric vehicle in the United States for less than $40,000 isn’t easy, though that category looks like it’s expanding.

Is This the Entry-Level EV Americans Have Been Waiting For?
Is This the Entry-Level EV Americans Have Been Waiting For?
 The Equinox EV 1LT could shake up the market

The interest in electric sedans from U.S. auto buyers does create an opportunity for the automakers that have embraced that category. Last year, when I spoke with Volkswagen Passenger Cars CEO Thomas Schäfer about the announcement of the ID.7, he argued that VW’s own electric sedan “could be an advantage now with the competition — or the missing competition.”

The release of this Edmunds survey data confirms he was on to something. Will other automakers catch up?

More Like This

ID.7
Volkswagen’s Electric ID.7 Concept Car Reimagines the Sedan
A collage of Americans who have recently purchased electric vehicles. We interviewed them to see if people in the U.S. are really falling out of love with EVs.
Are Americans Really Disappointed in EVs? We Asked 7 Owners.
Cupra Formentor
Volkswagen’s EV Push Includes a Few Unexpected Brand Names
2020 Kia Niro EV in black
According to EV Owners, Only One Car Ranks on Par With Tesla

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of deals of the week on a background
From Penny Loafers to AirTags: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Leisure, Right This Way

Volkswagen ID.7

One Big Problem With the EV Landscape? People Want Sedans.

These are the best niche deodorants on the market.

Beyond the Drugstore: 14 Sophisticated Deodorants

a collage of items on a picture background

Closet Constructor: Menswear Has a Pants Problem

Upway Cannondale Tesoro Neo X 2 Remixte

Is It Time to Buy an E-Bike?  

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

The Library Bar

The 50 Best Whisky Bars in the World

Jeremy Roach of the Blue Devils

Duke’s Jeremy Roach Is Ready for His Sweet 16 Moment vs. Houston

Ballpark beer

Which MLB Ballpark Has the Best Craft Beer? We Ranked All 30.

A large painting above at booth at Delmonico's, one of the oldest restaurants in NYC

8 of New York City’s Oldest Restaurants