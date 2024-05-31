The First Electric Jeep in America Won’t Be an Off-Roader

Like many automakers, Jeep is rolling out electric options to the American automotive market. And if the idea of an electric Jeep sounds enticing to you — and there are plenty of reasons why it might — precisely where you’re looking for that Jeep to roll could have an impact on which one you select. This week, Jeep announced its first EV for U.S.-based buyers, and it’s the Wagoneer S.

As Andrew J. Hawkins reported for The Verge, the 2024 Wagoneer S has a lot going for it, from 300 miles of range to 600 horsepower. If your fondness for Jeeps includes taking them off-road, though, this one might not be the ideal fit for your drives of choice. Autoblog’s Joel Stocksdale noted that Jeep also unveiled an off-roading concept for the Wagoneer S — the Wagoneer S Trailhawk — but that one’s only a concept. (At least so far.)



That doesn’t mean that an electric off-roader isn’t in the works. That would be Jeep’s forthcoming Recon, which is — as Hawkins points out — an electric Wrangler, and as such more suited for rougher terrain. Jeep’s announcement of the Wagoneer S does mention that owners can choose from among five drive modes: Auto, Sport, Eco, Snow and Sand.



“Building upon nearly a century of innovation and design, this first global EV will introduce a whole new generation of owners to an experience that is distinctly Jeep and 100% electric in every way,” said Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa in a statement. “With new energy in the Jeep vehicle lineup, ranging from EV to V-8, customers have never had more freedom to choose their own adventure.”

The Wagoneer S will be available for purchase later this year, with prices starting at $71,995 — though The Verge’s reporting states that Jeep is optimistic that it will qualify for the government’s $7,500 tax credit. Jeep’s been making inroads into the hybrid market lately; now, the automaker will see what the electric market looks like.