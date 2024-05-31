Leisure > Autos > Electric

The First Electric Jeep in America Won’t Be an Off-Roader

The 2024 Wagoneer S might not be what you were expecting

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
May 31, 2024 3:29 pm
2024 Jeep Wagoneer S
The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S.
Jeep

Like many automakers, Jeep is rolling out electric options to the American automotive market. And if the idea of an electric Jeep sounds enticing to you — and there are plenty of reasons why it might — precisely where you’re looking for that Jeep to roll could have an impact on which one you select. This week, Jeep announced its first EV for U.S.-based buyers, and it’s the Wagoneer S.

As Andrew J. Hawkins reported for The Verge, the 2024 Wagoneer S has a lot going for it, from 300 miles of range to 600 horsepower. If your fondness for Jeeps includes taking them off-road, though, this one might not be the ideal fit for your drives of choice. Autoblog’s Joel Stocksdale noted that Jeep also unveiled an off-roading concept for the Wagoneer S — the Wagoneer S Trailhawk — but that one’s only a concept. (At least so far.)

That doesn’t mean that an electric off-roader isn’t in the works. That would be Jeep’s forthcoming Recon, which is — as Hawkins points out — an electric Wrangler, and as such more suited for rougher terrain. Jeep’s announcement of the Wagoneer S does mention that owners can choose from among five drive modes: Auto, Sport, Eco, Snow and Sand.

“Building upon nearly a century of innovation and design, this first global EV will introduce a whole new generation of owners to an experience that is distinctly Jeep and 100% electric in every way,” said Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa in a statement. “With new energy in the Jeep vehicle lineup, ranging from EV to V-8, customers have never had more freedom to choose their own adventure.”

Review: 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, a Family-Friendly Intro to Electrification
 Is the plug-in hybrid version of the SUV worth the higher price tag?

The Wagoneer S will be available for purchase later this year, with prices starting at $71,995 — though The Verge’s reporting states that Jeep is optimistic that it will qualify for the government’s $7,500 tax credit. Jeep’s been making inroads into the hybrid market lately; now, the automaker will see what the electric market looks like.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

