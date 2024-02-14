Leisure > Autos > Lifestyle

Snow Drifts and Sacred Porsches at Aspen’s Inaugural F.A.T. Ice Race

Our correspondent spent the weekend among automotive and mechanical royalty at the first U.S. edition of Ferdi Porsche’s ice-racing spectacle

By Basem Wasef
February 14, 2024 10:30 am
Cars lined up to drive at the F.A.T. Ice Race in Aspen, Colorado in February 2024
The automotive landscape at the F.A.T. Ice Race spanned the vintage, the brand new and the heavily modified.
Mark Riccioni

The winter sun is cresting the Rockies just as it has every day for millennia, casting crisp, clear light across Aspen Valley in Colorado. This time though, the snow-dappled landscape is ringing with the wailing soundtrack of dozens of vintage and modern race engines. The lineup is a kaleidoscope of manic moments in motorsports history, from slinky ‘50s sports cars to uncorked ‘80s Group B rally cars to exuberant ‘90s exotics to the crown jewel, the Porsche GT1 racer that won Le Mans in 1998. The personalities are also larger than life, everyone from racer and Luftgekühlt founder Patrick Long to Andial co-founder Dieter Inzenhofer to Stéphane Ortelli, one of the three drivers who took the GT1 to victory at Le Mans. The cars, most of them outrageously valuable, some of them outright priceless, rip around a sinuous ice course spraying fresh powder as they slide through corners, sometimes hooking up with lurid drifts, sometimes spinning out and working their way back on track. 

The inaugural North American edition of F.A.T. Ice Race, a winter race event previously held in Austria, is the brainchild of Ferdi Porsche. Yes, that Porsche — he’s the great-grandson of company founder Ferdinand Porsche. You’d expect the scion of an automotive dynasty to come with an outsized ego, or bear a burden of the inherited weight of generational wealth and responsibility, but the 30-year-old comes across more like an affable enthusiast than a legacy power broker or a Succession-style striver. Ferdi greets strangers with impish energy, and appears to interact with everyone in his orbit, from moguls to shuttle drivers, with disarming equality. 

F.A.T. International, short for Française Allemand Transit, is a now-defunct French logistics firm that sponsored some of the most glamourous races in Europe during the golden era of motorsports. It’s no wonder Ferdi has rosy associations with the name, and eventually co-opted the counterintuitively attractive acronym by attaching it to his event (which was previously called the GP Ice Race). Ice racing looms large in the Porsche family, not to mention in Europe at large. The so-called Ferdinand Porsche Memorial Ice Races persisted from 1952 to 1973, and a 21st birthday ice-driving trip to Finland from his father sparked the inspiration to relaunch a reimagined version of the event in 2019. Thanks to seductive imagery beamed across FOMO-inspiring social media feeds, F.A.T. became a thing again, linking a long-lost livery with a fantastical cavalcade of ice-frosted cars and beautiful people.

  • Photo: Mark Riccioni
  • A drone shot of the ice track at the inaugural U.S. edition of the F.A.T. Ice Race in Aspen, Colorado
    Photo: Mark Riccioni
  • Photo: Mark Riccioni
  • Photo: Mark Riccioni
  • Photo: Mark Riccioni
  • Photo: Mark Riccioni
  • Photo: Mark Riccioni
  • Photo: Mark Riccioni

The U.S. edition gained title sponsorship from Mobil1, with promotional support from Volkswagen, Rivian, Porsche Design, Aether and other heavy hitters. With the tony town of Aspen selected, an ice course was plotted just 25 minutes out of town, but warmer-than-average temperatures required a snowblower to convert an adjacent lake into a more solid driving surface. A few changes to the formula from the original event in Zell am See were required for the Stateside happenings. The venue limited the total number of attendees, including staff, to 499; spiked tires were banned in order to preserve the driving surface; and wheel-to-wheel competition was outlawed for an not-so-sexy reason: insurance policies. 

High Speeds, Piazza Pit Stops and a $2M Jaguar: Welcome to Italy’s Modena Cento Ore
High Speeds, Piazza Pit Stops and a $2M Jaguar: Welcome to Italy’s Modena Cento Ore

Recounting a four-day drive behind the wheel of a D-type Continuation in the latest entrant into the pantheon of road rallies

Ferdi, an architect by trade, clearly enjoyed a hand in designing the themed structures and hospitality suites that incorporated colorful graphics and a sophisticated, but relaxed feel. Key choices leaned on discretion, not messiness. For instance, there was no food or drink on display, but an army of jumpsuit-clad servers were quick to take orders and whisk in selections to guests with easy efficiency. Announcer Andrew Cramb provided earnest play-by-plays over a loudspeaker, and a DJ spun hip-hop and R&B remixes as cars slid across the course in search of the quickest lap times, or sometimes, for the sheer fun of sideways driving. Nighttime parties were promised as “lavish” in a pre-event press release, though the gatherings were more intimate than they were decadent. 

The public perception of the event was certainly upscale, primarily because a weekend of VIP access was priced in excess of $7,000 (with individual days available for an entry-level price of $1,911). A subsequent backlash sent the automotive internet aflutter, which triggered a public statement explaining that permitting limitations necessitated a higher price to offset the lower total attendance. “I want F.A.T. to be for everyone,” Ferdi told me over dinner the night before the first of two main event days. He also explained that a free parade through town for the general public was being arranged, but a permitting snafu snarled the plan. 

  • Photo: Mark Riccioni
  • Photo: Mark Riccioni
  • Photo: Mark Riccioni
  • Photo: Mark Riccioni
  • Photo: Mark Riccioni
  • Photo: Mark Riccioni
  • Photo: Mark Riccioni
  • Photo: Mark Riccioni

At the end of the long weekend, which ran from February 8 to 10, the two days on ice proved to be like no other automotive event I’ve experienced. There were exceptional cars, both sacred (like the only unrestored and very last Porsche 550 Spyder built) and profane (like Ryan Tuerck’s Toyota Supra that was stuffed with an 11,000-rpm V10 race engine). Other standouts included the late Ken Block’s stunning Hoonipigasus, a cartoonishly flared freakshow of a 911 that won Best in Show, and a Meyers Manx buggy finished in a pupil-dilating “Ocean Spray” metal flake paint that lived up to its “Smiles for Miles” slogan. 

It was the good-natured guiding spirit of embracing fun over speed that gave the inaugural F.A.T. Ice Race a sheen of success. Sure, there were high-horsepower and high-dollar cars in attendance, but the prevailing feeling was one of appreciation for these fantastical mechanical creatures, and the joy of watching them slide across the placid Western landscape. While the quickest lap time was earned by the workaday Volkswagen Golf R32 wheeled by Tanner Foust (and a Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray piloted by Cody Bulkley came in 2nd-in-class on the second day), it was the gorgeous vintage and custom metal, not to mention the celestial personalities, that stole the show.

More Like This

A selection of classic, luxury cars at the 2023 Concorso d'Eleganze Villa d'Este on Lake Como
Inside the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the Greatest Car Show You’ve Never Heard Of
The ACS off-road Porsche from Singer and Tuthill done up in a Yeti livery by GP Ice Race
Watch the Singer ACS Porsche Conquer the GP Ice Race Track
Automotive writer Basem Wasef behind the wheel of a classic Ferrari at the brand's Corso Pilota Classiche driving school
A Day at Corso Pilota Classiche, Ferrari’s Classic Driving School
The new Lotus Emira, sitting in a field of wildflowers. We tested and reviewed the last gas-powered Lotus.
Old-School Driving, Refined: The Last Gas-Powered Lotus

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Classic Cars
Leisure
Leisure > Autos > Lifestyle
Basem Wasef is the author of three books, a contributor to publications including Car & Driver and Robb Report, and a lifelong proponent for all things that go vroom, whoosh and boom.

Most Popular

On Cloudtilt
Go Figure: On Just Dropped a Walking Shoe
Beer flight
Why Breweries Are Saying No to Beer Flights
A fence in a field. Fence jumping can bring fitness benefits, even as an adult.
Fitness Test: Can You Still Perform This Childhood Staple?
Travis Kelce
Despite the Off-Field Hype, the Real Star of Super Bowl LVIII Was the Game Itself
Travis Kelce pre-Super Bowl
The Best (and Worst) Menswear Moments of Super Bowl LVIIII
A poster of Uncle's Sam classic "I Want You" point, but it says "to get a vasectomy" at the bottom. Today, our writer shares his own story about what it's like to get a vasectomy.
My Boring, Slightly Uncomfortable, Absolutely Necessary Vasectomy

Recommended

Suggested for you

On Cloudtilt
Go Figure: On Just Dropped a Walking Shoe
Beer flight
Why Breweries Are Saying No to Beer Flights
A fence in a field. Fence jumping can bring fitness benefits, even as an adult.
Fitness Test: Can You Still Perform This Childhood Staple?
Travis Kelce
Despite the Off-Field Hype, the Real Star of Super Bowl LVIII Was the Game Itself
Travis Kelce pre-Super Bowl
The Best (and Worst) Menswear Moments of Super Bowl LVIIII
A poster of Uncle's Sam classic "I Want You" point, but it says "to get a vasectomy" at the bottom. Today, our writer shares his own story about what it's like to get a vasectomy.
My Boring, Slightly Uncomfortable, Absolutely Necessary Vasectomy

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Uncategorized, Right This Way

AAPI Gift guide items on an abstract orange and green background

The Best Gifts and Businesses to Support for AAPI Month

The Unrelenting Appeal of the Jingle

The Unrelenting Appeal of the Jingle

Explore More Uncategorized

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.