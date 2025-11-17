What does your jacket say about you?

With winter weather well and truly here, it’s high time you take stock of — or, depending on how your recent purchases have panned out, reassess — your current coat situation. A proper piece of outerwear is essential for winter, not only for its warming and weather-resistant properties, but, as the outmost world-facing garment you’ll be wearing, for what it says about your general sense of personal style.

While we’re not here to prescribe you a coat (that would be far too intimate), we can direct you towards American designer Billy Reid’s array of new seasonal outwear. With a collection of coats, jackets and outerwear that spans materials, cuts and, yes, aesthetics, there’s truly something for anyone, regardless of your taste and the degree to which your job is fake.

Below, you’ll find six distinctive styles, all with different properties and all unified by the fact that they’ll keep you warm and generally ensure that you look that much better than you do now.

The Chore Coat

Through thick and thin, the chore coat has remained the go-to choice for guys everywhere. After all, it checks all the boxes for lightweight outwear — durable without being too bulky, sturdy enough to stand up to gusty, wet conditions and designed with enough pockets to hold your performative novel and then some. These wooly versions will ensure you stay comfortable, even if temps drop well below fall norms.

Who It’s For: Anyone and everyone.

The Peacoat

According to the brand, the fact that Daniel Craig actually donned the Bond Peacoat in Skyfall was a total coincidence. This does not take away from the fact, however, that a good peacoat goes a long way in telegraphing international man of mystery. Equal parts reliable and sophisticated, the military style seamlessly bridges the gap between workwear outwear and refined overcoats, making it a no-brainer pick for anyone who needs outerwear that can do it all.

Who It’s For: Heritage dressers and on-the-move business casualists.

The Short Coat

Need a lightweight jacket that reads a bit more sophisticated than a chore coat? The short, stand-collar coat is an excellent option. With heritage detailing — reinforced patch elbows, brass buttoning — and luxurious fleecy fabrics, it looks right at home over a dress shirt or merino polo.

Who It’s For: Layering legends.

The Duffle Coat

On the other end of the prep spectrum, the duffle coat is a blast from the Take Ivy past, when shetland sweaters and penny loafers were the norm, not subversive. Still, with a protective hood, strapping toggles and a full-service wax shell, it’s a deceptively solid option for keeping your OCBD-clad frame toasty and fully insulated from wintery conditions.

Who It’s For: Fans of golden-era prep (or Paddington).

The Overcoat

Boys wear fleeces and hoodies; men wear overcoats. With a classic long-line design and a variety of silhouettes to choose from, it’s the only option for anybody who’s committed to a serious standard of sartorialism and (more than likely) wears a suit for fun.

Who It’s For: The grown-up guy.

The Suede Jacket

A suede jacket is not the warmest, nor is it the most protective; it is, however, one of the more badass jackets you can pull out for date night, and a staple in any man’s closet. Given the amount of investment involved, only the best materials will do — luckily, Billy busted out a luxe, 100% goat suede and trusty Harrington design for his most recent iteration.

Who It’s For: The wannabe rockstar.

The Hunting Jacket

Compelled by the great outdoors? Big fan of a waxed shell? Or maybe you just work in banking. While the hunting jacket may trace its hardwearing origins back to long days and rough conditions, the style has become one of more versatile outwear options out there; you can just as easily wear one over your 9-to-5 suit as you can over a sweater and jeans.

Who It’s For: Rugged outdoorsman and corporate kings.

