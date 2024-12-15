Your HDMI Connection Is Getting an Upgrade in 2025

As 2024 draws to a close, it’s eminently understandable to think about what the new year might have in store. There’s plenty about 2025 that’s still unclear, but if you’re placing your bets about what to expect in January and beyond, there’s one thing that’s more likely than not: the release of a new HDMI standard, which could make for clearer images on your television or monitor.



Writing at The Verge, Wes Davis has the news that an HDMI 2.2 standard is expected to be announced early next month. Davis cites an announcement from HDMI Forum, a nonprofit industry organization that was, as per its website, “formed to foster broader industry participation in the development of the next generation of the HDMI Specification.” The organization is scheduled to announce new standards on January 6, 2025, which will coincide with CES 2025.



According to reporting at VideoCardz, the upgraded specifications are likely to have the capacity to transmit more data, making for higher-resolution video and images. That’s the good news; the bad — or at least financially taxing — news is that the new standards could also mean new cables.

VideoCardz’s analysis of the announcement also includes some speculation about what the new standards could involve, which could involve increasing the maximum video resolution HDMI can transmit without having to use Digital Stream Compression. We’ll know more specifics about the, er, specifications in less than a month.