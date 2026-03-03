Leisure > Drinks > Spirits

How a Boutique Wine and Spirits Distributor Helped Reshape US Trade Policy

A spirited push against tariffs

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 3, 2026 9:36 am EST
Wine bottles
A wine importer helped change the country's tariff policies.
Hermes Rivera/Unsplash

If you’re interested in high-quality wines and spirits from around the world, there are a number of dedicated importers located around the U.S. working to bring an international selection to the domestic market. However, most of them cannot say that they have played a key role in upending their country’s trade policies. In the case of VOS Selections, however, that is one distinction the company has absolutely earned.

As Ryan Kost reports at Gothamist, the company was the lead plaintiff in one of two Supreme Court cases that found that the Trump administration’s tariff policy was unconstitutional. The ruling in that case, Trump v. VOS Selections, was announced in late February; VOS Selections was backed by the nonprofit group Liberty Justice Center in the case.

“The Liberty Justice Center is proud to have led the fight to challenge these illegal tariffs that devastated small businesses around the country,” said the organization’s chair, Sara Albrecht, in a statement. “Federal courts at every level have now recognized that these tariffs, imposed without Congressional authorization, are unlawful and cannot stand.”

As VOS Selections founder Victor Schwartz explained, the combined effects of the Trump administration’s tariffs and the position of the dollar put his 39-year-old company in an uncertain place. “I thought the idea of business should be expanding, but it’s been contracting,” he told Gothamist.

Tariffs Are Complicating Things for Restaurants and Home Cooks Alike
Tariffs Are Complicating Things for Restaurants and Home Cooks Alike
 Companies small and large face existential questions

The Supreme Court has ruled in the company’s favor, but there’s another question on the horizon: what will happen to the money collected for tariffs that were subsequently ruled unconstitutional? Based on Gothamist’s analysis, the answer will likely involve additional legal battles. For now, Schwartz and his company are taking a deserved victory lap. And if their role in the case helps draw more eyes to their wine and spirits selection — these French single malts look particularly intriguing — that can’t hurt, either.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

Jaguar Land Rover sign
Tariffs Prompt Pause in Jaguar Land Rover Shipments to US
A BYD dealership with a car out front
Canada Slashes Tariffs on Chinese EVs, Breaking From US
Aventon Sage e-bike
E-Bike Companies Are Navigating Tariffs in Different Ways
Crates of beer. Threatened tariffs could make it difficult for both domestic and foreigner alcohol producers.
For the Drinks Industry, Tariffs Will Be Worse Than Expected

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure
Leisure > Drinks > Spirits
Leisure > Drinks > Wine

Recommended

Suggested for you

A view of a Paris street, with a Morris column in the foreground displaying an advertising poster
What Is a Life of Nonstop Ads Doing to Our Minds?
lifestyle image of Jon Hamm in Landman via Paramount+
Rock Jon Hamm’s “Landman” Shades Without Breaking the Bank
A Panda Dial watch
The Best Panda-Dial Chronographs
A scene from "The Sopranos"
How "The Sopranos" Kept Plot Details Under Wraps
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Body Pillows to Striped Boxers: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Products of the Week: Griddles, New Balance Shoes and Gin

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Drinks, Right This Way

Wine bottles

How a Boutique Wine and Spirits Distributor Helped Reshape US Trade Policy

Brewdog beer can

BrewDog's Sale Yields a New Owner — At Least for Part of It

Some of our favorite whiskeys of March 2026

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This March 

beer cans

What Did AI and Beer Have to Do With a Salmonella Outbreak?

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Grammys 2026

Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

Promotional image for "John Rambo"

"Rambo" Prequel Cast Adds "Sinners" and "The White Lotus" Alumni

Pull-up bars in a park

How One Athlete Chased a Pull-Up Bar Record at 81

AI app prompt on smartphone

Are AI Agents Contributing to Gender Stereotypes?