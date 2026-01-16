Leisure > Autos > Electric

Canada Slashes Tariffs on Chinese EVs, Breaking From US

A new trade agreement will cut the tariff rate from 100% to just 6%

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 16, 2026 5:17 pm EST
A BYD dealership with a car out front
Chinese automakers like BYD are getting a foothold in Canada.
BYD

Historically, tariff policy in the United States and Canada has taken a protectionist stance against Chinese automakers. That’s about to change for one of the countries in question. As Electrek’s Fred Lambert reports, Canada is set to lower its tariff rates on Chinese electric vehicles from 100% to just over 6% — essentially the economic policy version of going from zero to 60, but in reverse.

Electrek reports that a new trade agreement between Canada and China will allow 49,000 Chinese-made EVs into Canada each year, with a tariff rate of just 6.1%. To put that number into context, the publication Driving reports that 1.9 million new vehicles were sold in Canada last year.

Canada’s shift in policy will move them away from the tariff policies of the U.S. (where Chinese EVs are subject to a 100% tariff) and closer to those of other North American countries. That could have big implications for the industry; according to a recent article in Mexico News Daily, Chinese automobiles now make up around 20% of the cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the country in question. And while Canada is not as populous as Mexico, gaining access to North America’s third-largest automotive market remains a big deal.

BYD Overtakes Tesla as the World’s Top EV Seller
BYD Overtakes Tesla as the World’s Top EV Seller
 Several factors are at work here

In a statement, the Canadian government made it clear that they see this shift in policy as a precursor to something larger. “It is expected that within three years, this agreement will drive considerable new Chinese joint-venture investment in Canada with trusted partners to protect and create new auto manufacturing careers for Canadian workers, and ensure a robust build-out of Canada’s EV supply chain,” a press release from the office of Prime Minister Mark Carney noted.

The same announcement also gave some specifics about what Canadian consumers can expect: the goal is that, in five years’ time, “more than 50% of these vehicles will be affordable EVs with an import price of less than $35,000.” That’s encouraging news for both EV enthusiasts and Canadian drivers looking for more economical options.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

A BYD showroom filled with cars in Hong Kong. The automaker hit another EV milestone: charging as fast as filling up a gas car.
China Hits Another EV Milestone While the US Flounders
Three of the new vehicles we can't wait to drive in 2026, including the Slate Truck, the Kia EV3 electric crossover and the Toyota GR GT sports car
12 Vehicles We Can’t Wait to Drive in 2026, From Bezos’s Truck to Fun-Size SUVs
Lucid Gravity on the move
How Did Lucid Avoid a 2025 EV Sales Slump?
Foxconn Model B, the precursor to the company's first production EV, the Bria
Would You Buy a Car From the Company That Builds iPhones?

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure
Leisure > Autos > News

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of coffee makers and cups
Take It From a Woman: You, a Man, Should Have a Steadfast Morning Coffee Routine
The lavish interior of Shinji's
The Best Bars in NYC for Every Occasion
adventure watches
The Best Adventure Watches
A close-up of a man holding a vintage racing stopwatch.
The Stopwatch Workout: 10 Minutes, Zero Screens
An airline chicken breast with romesco sauce and mini bell peppers, from The Ranch at Rock Creek. I got the recipe.
An Unforgettable Chicken Recipe That’s Easy Enough for Weeknights
A knife next to chopped vegetables.
This Dinnertime Is Good for Your Health — and Beloved by Gen Z

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

A BYD dealership with a car out front

Canada Slashes Tariffs on Chinese EVs, Breaking From US

Kentucky Owl's Wiseman bourbon

Acclaimed Distillery Kentucky Owl Faces an Uncertain Future

You're gonna want to check these out.

Products of the Week: Ciele Hats, Nécessaire Haircare and Deck Shoes

Once written off as gimmicky, cruise cocktails are getting a serious glow-up, thanks to better ingredients and a focus on proper technique.

Can Cruise Cocktails Be Cool Again?

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Sam Fragoso, the host of "Talk Easy," who we interviewed for InsideHook's Who's Next series

Sam Fragoso Will Meet You Where You Are

Wyna Liu, a puzzle editor at The New York Times who runs the game Connections

Connections Editor Wyna Liu Can Make or Break Your Day

Johnny Ward, a longtime travel blogger, who now has his own TV show, "Where to Next"

The “Irish Anthony Bourdain” Is Finally Ready for TV. Maybe.

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch