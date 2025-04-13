Leisure > Food

Tariffs Are Complicating Things for Restaurants and Home Cooks Alike

Companies small and large face existential questions

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 13, 2025 8:44 pm EDT
Avocados
Imported avocados at Diamond Farmers Market.
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Buying and selling food has turned into an increasingly international operation. Some of that has to do with supply and demand: if diners in Japan have a fondness for fish caught in the North Atlantic, you’re going to have to come up with a way to transport those fish halfway across the world. That isn’t just the case for speciality foods, either: in 2018, the New York Times reported that over half of the fruits sold in the U.S. were grown overseas.

That brings us to the question of tariffs, and how they might complicate matters. It’s worth noting from the outset that the Trump administration’s tariffs aren’t the first time culinary professionals and homecooks have had to reckon with these types of policies. A Serious Eats article from 2018 examined the economics surrounding coffee — including the tariffs that different countries levy on beans grown overseas.

The tariffs imposed (and then paused) this year have had a significant impact already. Earlier this month, Eater’s Jaya Saxena and Bettina Makalintal reported on the tariffs’ impact on businesses that deal with imported foods, pointing out along the way that certain foods are simply not grown in the U.S. It’s left some business owners in a state of limbo, attempting to predict where things might be months from now, with existential stakes on the line.

“[B]ecause of all the instability from the economic policy, the eroding trust for America with our partner farmers, with everyone all the way down the line, we’re having a really hard time being able to figure out what December is going to look like,” Ori Zohar of spice company Burlap & Barrel told Eater.

Even without tariffs to worry about, some culinary professionals are facing other issues connected to them. The New York Times‘ Pete Wells explored the larger ramifications of tariffs on the domestic restaurant industry, including industry associations exploring alternatives to existing supply chains. As Wells points out, restaurants aren’t exactly known for sizable profit margins at the best of times, ratcheting up the tension many are feeling even more.

Tariffs Prompt Pause in Jaguar Land Rover Shipments to US
Tariffs Prompt Pause in Jaguar Land Rover Shipments to US
 Will they be the first of several automakers to do so?

Shortly after Election Day last year, Rancho Gordo’s Steve Sando took to the company’s Threads account to discuss the effects of tariffs on the beloved bean company. “We are an unusual company in that we have mostly California production, but we do import. On some of these imports, we work on very slim margins,” Sando wrote. “In Mexico, imports are allowing men to work in villages where they are from instead of coming here. We’re not a major player but there are lives that are going to be affected,” he added in a follow-up post.

Earlier this month, Sando returned to social media with a more terse prediction. “I want to be crystal clear about tariffs,” he wrote. “The consumer will pay for them. If we get hit, we will 100% be passing this on, as will most industries.” Unfortunately, we might not have to wait long to see what that looks like in practice, in the food world and elsewhere.

More Like This

Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV charging at a Tesla Supercharger
The Best Time to Buy an EV? Right Now, Before Tariffs Bite.
Crates of beer. Threatened tariffs could make it difficult for both domestic and foreigner alcohol producers.
For the Drinks Industry, Tariffs Will Be Worse Than Expected
The dry-aged fish locker at The Dabney
Dry-Aged Fish Is Coming to a Restaurant Near You 
Paying restaurant bill
California’s Junk Fee Ban No Longer Clashes With Restaurant Fees

Leisure > Food
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Close-up of a woman sleeping with a smartwatch tracking her sleep data. Here's what the science says about sleep and aging.
What Does Sleep Have to Do With Aging? Everything.
MRI scan showing brain activity. We take a look at the benefits creatine has on brain health.
This Is Your Brain on Creatine
Person getting tattoo removed
Here’s What It’s Really Like to Get a Tattoo Removed
The Sexiest Thing You Can Do Is Plan a Last-Minute Getaway for Her
The Sexiest Thing You Can Do Is Plan a Last-Minute Getaway for Her
The Pitt
Every Part of “The Pitt” Was Brilliant, Right Down to Dr. Robby’s Watch
Blood sugar monitor
Doctors Are Changing Their Advice About Blood Sugar for Older People

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Avocados

Tariffs Are Complicating Things for Restaurants and Home Cooks Alike

Zillow logo

Zillow Is Clashing With Real Estate Brokers Over Exclusivity

Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore

Despite Ford and Tesla Slumps, Kia Eyes the Electric Pickup Market

Airbus first class concept

Airbus’s New First Class Concept Is Essentially an Airborne Hotel

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Surreal collage of older men playing chess in a pool, surfers riding waves, and a cyclist on a ski lift — representing different ways to access flow state.

Can the “Flow State” Save Us From Distraction?

A fishbone serving platter with two hors d'oeuvres and two beers

How to Pair Exceptional Food With Beer

Vacheron Constantin Solaris

Vacheron Constantin Just Released the World’s Most Complicated Wristwatch

Caraway Glass Airtight Storage Containers

Keep Your Pantry Neatly Organized With Caraway’s All-New Storage Containers