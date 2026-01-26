Nike’s Outdoor Sub-Label Just Quietly Dropped a Heater of a Winter Olympics Collection

While other Olympic apparel has garnered buzz, Nike's cult ACG sub-label has quietly dropped a standout Winter Olympics collection for Team USA, blending high-performance technical fabrics with patriotic, retro designs fine-tuned for the nastiest conditions.

With the Winter Olympics mere weeks away — this year’s games, hosted in the Milano-Cortina region of Italy, are slated to kick off Feb. 6 — sponsors have begun to release their apparel capsules in earnest, and, as with every Olympics, there have been standouts among both the performance and lifestyle categories. EA7’s Team Italia collection, for instance, was one of the surprise successes of Milan Fashion Week, while Mongolia’s uniforms, designed by Goyol Cashmere, have been a viral sensation.

It should come as little surprise that Team USA’s variety of dailywear and performance kits are among the superlatives thus far. (Longtime partner Ralph Lauren’s bevy of shearling-lined jackets and embroidered knitwear is spectacular, and the SKIMS x Team USA collection has been a surprisingly solid addition.)

Not every collection is getting its due, however. Among the notable recent releases for Team USA, the new winter capsule from Nike’s cult ACG sub-label has (shockingly) flown under the radar, despite a full range of heater gear and garb designed for the nastiest of winter conditions.

Nike ACG’s Team USA is star-spangled goodness. Nike

ACG (an acronym for All Conditions Gear) is notorious among Nike heads for wavy, high-performance outdoor gear, and the brand has brought that free-spirit ethos to the Team USA capsule — mingling technical fabrics line Polartec and Nike’s ultra-warm Therma-FIT with star-spangled graphics and retro iconography.

The capsule includes multiple seasonal gems: an eagle-embroidered sherpa fleece and high-vis cold-weather headwear are the instant standouts, but there are training tops, full-zip winter jackets, convertible pants and a variety of accessories, all decked out in Team USA colors. The soaring eagle motif makes multiple appearances — a nod to the iconic ACG Base Camp graphic — as does the Team USA chest and shoulder badging.

Priced from approximately $30 to $300, the Nike ACG Team USA capsule is available now, in various states of availability (fans can expect restocks in the near future), with more designs, including a trail version of the speed Ultrafly, set to land imminently. Shop the best of the gold medal-coded collection below.

Shop the Nike ACG Team USA Collection

