Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

Nike’s Outdoor Sub-Label Just Quietly Dropped a Heater of a Winter Olympics Collection

These might be the best uniforms we've seen yet. So why is not one talking about them?

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
January 26, 2026 11:09 am EST
Nike ACG Team USA
Nike ACG has quietly dropped heater uniforms for Team USA.
NIke

The Gist

While other Olympic apparel has garnered buzz, Nike's cult ACG sub-label has quietly dropped a standout Winter Olympics collection for Team USA, blending high-performance technical fabrics with patriotic, retro designs fine-tuned for the nastiest conditions.

Key Takeaways

  • Nike's ACG sub-label released a Team USA Winter Olympics collection.
  • The capsule integrates technical fabrics such as Polartec and Therma-FIT with star-spangled graphics and retro iconography.
  • Items like eagle-embroidered sherpa fleeces, high-vis headwear and full-zip weatherized jackets are available, with prices ranging from $30 to $300.

With the Winter Olympics mere weeks away — this year’s games, hosted in the Milano-Cortina region of Italy, are slated to kick off Feb. 6 —  sponsors have begun to release their apparel capsules in earnest, and, as with every Olympics, there have been standouts among both the performance and lifestyle categories. EA7’s Team Italia collection, for instance, was one of the surprise successes of Milan Fashion Week, while Mongolia’s uniforms, designed by Goyol Cashmere, have been a viral sensation.

It should come as little surprise that Team USA’s variety of dailywear and performance kits are among the superlatives thus far. (Longtime partner Ralph Lauren’s bevy of shearling-lined jackets and embroidered knitwear is spectacular, and the SKIMS x Team USA collection has been a surprisingly solid addition.)

Not every collection is getting its due, however. Among the notable recent releases for Team USA, the new winter capsule from Nike’s cult ACG sub-label has (shockingly) flown under the radar, despite a full range of heater gear and garb designed for the nastiest of winter conditions.

ACG Team USA
Nike ACG’s Team USA is star-spangled goodness.
Nike

ACG (an acronym for All Conditions Gear) is notorious among Nike heads for wavy, high-performance outdoor gear, and the brand has brought that free-spirit ethos to the Team USA capsule — mingling technical fabrics line Polartec and Nike’s ultra-warm Therma-FIT with star-spangled graphics and retro iconography.

The capsule includes multiple seasonal gems: an eagle-embroidered sherpa fleece and high-vis cold-weather headwear are the instant standouts, but there are training tops, full-zip winter jackets, convertible pants and a variety of accessories, all decked out in Team USA colors. The soaring eagle motif makes multiple appearances — a nod to the iconic ACG Base Camp graphic — as does the Team USA chest and shoulder badging.

Priced from approximately $30 to $300, the Nike ACG Team USA capsule is available now, in various states of availability (fans can expect restocks in the near future), with more designs, including a trail version of the speed Ultrafly, set to land imminently. Shop the best of the gold medal-coded collection below.

Shop the Nike ACG Team USA Collection

Nike ACG x United States Olympic Team Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
Nike ACG x United States Olympic Team Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
Buy Here : $295
Nike ACG USA Therma-FIT ADV Windproof Full-Zip Fleece Jacket
Nike ACG USA Therma-FIT ADV Windproof Full-Zip Fleece Jacket
Buy Here : $190
Nike ACG Vista Peak Sunglasses
Nike ACG Vista Peak Sunglasses
Buy Here : $199
Nike ACG USA Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike ACG USA Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Buy Here : $50
Nike ACG USA Convertible Pants
Nike ACG USA Convertible Pants
Buy Here : $205
Nike ACG USA Terra Beanie
Nike ACG USA Terra Beanie
Buy Here : $47
Nike ACG x United States Olympic Team Full-Zip Jacket
Nike ACG x United States Olympic Team Full-Zip Jacket
Buy Here : $180
Nike Team USA Primary Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Nike Team USA Primary Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Buy Here : $70

Nike ACG USA Sweatpants
Nike ACG USA Sweatpants
Buy Here : $130
Nike ACG USA Club Cap
Nike ACG USA Club Cap
Buy Here : $38

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

More Like This

From Our EIC: 5 Items to Buy Right Now
From Our EIC: 5 Items to Buy Right Now
Milan Fashion Week
InsideHook’s 5 Favorite Moments From Milan Men’s Fashion Week
Taschen Watch Book
Taschen’s Latest Book Is a Must Buy for Every Serious Watch Nerd
Now May Just Be the Best Time to Stock Up on Nike Sneakers
Now May Just Be the Best Time to Stock Up on Nike Sneakers

Leisure
Leisure > Style

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Samsung Frame TV on grey background
Just in Time for the Super Bowl, Grab a New 65″ TV

$2,000$1,000

FITT Cube
Home Workouts Just Got a Little More Compact

$263$40

Dyson V8 Origin Plus
Save $250 on This Excellent Dyson Vacuum

$420$170

AirPods Pro 3
This Is Pretty Much the Cheapest You’ll Find the AirPods Pro 3

$250$200

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Cows standing in a line in a field. Today, we take a look at RFK Jr.'s new food pyramid, which pushes protein too far.
The Problem With RFK Jr.'s New Food Pyramid
Pile of plastic pollution
Your Brain Might Not Be Full of Microplastics After All
Academy Awards trophies in a line. We look at the biggest snubs and surprises from the 2026 Oscar nominations.
Oscar Nominations 2026: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises
A sampling of the best valentine's day gifts for her in 2025.
The 31 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From $38 Henleys to $59 Earbuds: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
A collage of popular moments and trends from 2016. Here we explain why everyone's nostalgic for the year.
It’s No Secret Why Everyone’s Obsessing Over 2016

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Nike ACG Team USA

Nike’s Outdoor Sub-Label Just Quietly Dropped a Heater of a Winter Olympics Collection

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.

From $38 Henleys to $59 Earbuds: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Add these to cart.

From Our EIC: 5 Items to Buy Right Now

Milan Fashion Week

InsideHook’s 5 Favorite Moments From Milan Men’s Fashion Week

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Sam Fragoso, the host of "Talk Easy," who we interviewed for InsideHook's Who's Next series

Sam Fragoso Will Meet You Where You Are

Wyna Liu, a puzzle editor at The New York Times who runs the game Connections

Connections Editor Wyna Liu Can Make or Break Your Day

Johnny Ward, a longtime travel blogger, who now has his own TV show, "Where to Next"

The “Irish Anthony Bourdain” Is Finally Ready for TV. Maybe.

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch