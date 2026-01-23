InsideHook’s 5 Favorite Moments From Milan Men’s Fashion Week

In the days since the conclusion of Milan Men’s Fashion Week on January 20, the breakneck pace of the international schedule has allowed for little time to reflect (but we do have a comprehensive recap). After all, Paris Men’s Fashion Week is well underway and replete with many of its own additions to the collection’s sartorial headspace.

But to move on so quickly from a week overflowing with energizing fashion would do it a disservice. From FW26 collections by Ralph Lauren and Prada to presentations and parties by Tod’s and EA7, the multi-day menswear exhibition provided a host of moments we won’t soon forget. Below, our personal favorites from Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

The Great Ralph Lauren Revival

Ralph Lauren is so back. AFP via Getty Images

Even for the largest, most resourced fashion houses, delivering a cohesive capsule of menswear that lives up to increasingly astronomical expectations — all while facing a cutthroat seasonal cycle and mounting industry consolidation — is a momentous task. More so when they haven’t shown for 20 years. Then again, as Mr. Lauren has proven time and again, it is ill-advised, if not downright foolish, to bet against him. The Ralph Lauren FW26 show wasn’t just momentous for it’s magnitude (more than 70 looks across Polo and Purple Label) or massively viral Polo Country-esque apparel but also for its cohesion and poise. It’s organic validation of the brand’s unique ability to pull together nearly all facets of modern style into one synchronous worldview.

EA7 Kicks Off Milano-Cortina 2026

EA7 is the official sponsor of Team Italia at the 2026 Winter Olympics. EA7

The energy pulsing through Milan wasn’t solely on account of Fashion Week affairs. The city will host the imminent Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in just a few weeks, and the excitement for the event was already palpable.

Capitalizing on the synergies between sport and fashion — and on their position as the official outfitter of the Italia Team — EA7 Emporio Armani kicked off the Olympic festivities early. The brand courted the fashion week crowd with a massive party at the flagship Milano store, which, featured a giant illuminated façade and an ice cube sculpture that slowly melted to reveal the Italia Team uniforms.

A “Challenging” Preeminence From Prada

Prada continues to push boundaries. AFP via Getty Images

Much has been made of the slightly unusual design ethos of Prada’s recently-debuted FW26 collection. The mold stains, gargantuan proportions and general unsettling vibe have, naturally, evoked strong feelings. And yet, there’s a consensus that it was a successful showing. The shirting struck a chord, and the outerwear will undoubtably sell well.

This, of course, has long been a historic strength of the design house. Largely predicated on the genius machinations of Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada, the brand has continually pushed the envelope in recent years — a New York Times headline from 2025 reads “Aggressive and Thrillingly Unflattering Clothes at Prada” — while maintaining a mystique of unabashed chicness and air of commercial desirability.

Tod’s Villa Necchi Campiglio Takeover

Tod’s menswear presentation was momentous. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

While the week was predictably dominated by blockbuster runway show from the usual suspects, Milan concurrently played host to a whole ecosystem of presentations from a multitude of local labels and heritage brands. Of the many curated events, the F/W26 showcase from luxury behemoth Tod’s was the standout presentation — not only for the dozens of artisan-crafted suede, cashmere and leather styles that have helped the brand become synonymous with understated luxury, but because of its location at the legendary Villa Necchi Campiglio. Perhaps best known as the setting for I Am Love and House of Gucci, the historic residence’s tasteful appointments and sprawling lawn played perfectly with an assemblage of menswear, luggage and footwear styles, enjoyed by the throngs of models and editors invited for a sneak peek.

Milano, Hot and Bothered

Hudson Williams took Milano by storm. Getty Images



As anyone with access to social media could probably tell you, the biggest headline of Milan Fashion Week wasn’t a single look or even a show. No, it was Hudson Williams, the breakout star of Heated Rivalry. The actor was seemingly everywhere — opening Dsquared2’s sexed-up chalet runway show, blasting cigs outside of Giorgio Armani with Tom Blyth and generally embracing the heaps of attention being directed his way — radiating charm and exuberance in the way only a freshly christened celeb can.

Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »