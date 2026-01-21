If there is one takeaway from what was perhaps the most highly anticipated runway show of Milan Men’s Fashion Week, it is this: never, ever bet against Ralph Lauren. Presenting for the first time in two decades, Mr. Lauren’s eponymous brand’s FW26 collections picked up right where they left off, with a whopping 70-odd looks, each uniquely and resplendently prep-coded in all the ways that Polo Ralph Lauren and Ralph Lauren Purple Label can be, offered up to an adoring and ravenous menswear public. (This included celebrity ambassadors like Colman Domingo and Henry Golding.)