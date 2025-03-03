Lightweight Jacket Season Is Here. These Are the Ones You Should Be Wearing

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

As insane as it feels to say, spring is right around the corner. For the average man, this should induce feelings of immense joy — so long, seasonal depression! — and a sense of panic, given that your current closet rotation is primed for sub-freezing temps. This poses a problem, one that can only be solved by the pride and joy of menswear: incredibly blessed, moderately silly lightweight jackets.

We joke, but the depth of killer transitional layers out there is a serious boon for anyone who remotely cares about getting dressed. There are vests and pullovers, anoraks and chore coats, all the styles that you know and love and a few that you’ve yet to discover. These mysterious lightweight jackets are just waiting to be commandeered and shown off, and, luckily for you, we’ve got all the expert intel on the newest, hottest styles you just have to try this spring.

The Spring Layer Guide

Below, you’ll find four distinct spring transitional layers we’ve deemed too chiller not to cop, all available to shop over at our retail-friends-across-the-pond Mr Porter. They range from sharp suede chore coats to sporty nylon half zips, but every single one will introduce something special into your spring wardrobe. Happy shopping, and long live lightweight jacket season.

Shop Spring Layers

Is this the year that you invest in a quality suede jacket? With the bumper crop of available styles — this sleek Oliver Spencer chore coat chief among them — it seems like the logical answer would be yes.

An Alternative: Corridor Suede Jacket

We see you, track star. A sporty nylon-shell half-zip is particularly advantageous for the fickle temps and gusty winds of March and April — a poppy hue like cobalt or mandarin should help you stand out from the crowd.

The Harrington jacket has long been a go-to spring style, and we’re all about this remade version from Japanese label Frizmworks. It has the trappings of a classic lightweight layer, but is cut boxy and short for a much more casual feel.

An Alternative: Amomento Hooded Shell Jacket

Much of modern menswear can be traced back to military origins, and the multi-pocketed field coat is no exception. You don’t have to be battle-hardened to cop a nice olive M65 Ralph Lauren joint, though.