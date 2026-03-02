As awards season continues, Lovehoney put together its own prizes, spotlighting its most-loved sexual-wellness products — from innovative clitoral stimulators to high-tech couples vibrators — all curated to elevate intimacy and pleasure.

Awards season is in full swing, so Lovehoney decided to get in on the action and throw its own ceremony.

If you’re unfamiliar with Lovehoney, the premier sexual wellness retailer offers a large range of toys and vibrators from our favorite brands, along with a variety of pleasure essentials, including bondage accessories, lingerie sets, lubricants and more. When friends or partners ask where to purchase a good, long-lasting sex toy, I steer them towards this shop.

The Lovehoney Awards features the retailer’s most-loved sexual-wellness products across its biggest categories, with prizes like Customer Favorite, Staff Favorite, Best Innovation Award, Couples’ Choice and more. The winners include our favorite hands-free couples vibrator, a travel-friendly clitoral stimulator, and everything else you and your partner need for more exciting, intimate and pleasurable sex.

See below for the list of winners, and pick yourself up a gold-standard device to add to your own sex chest.

Customer Favorite: ROMP x Lovehoney Switch X Clitoral Suction Stimulator

Employing pressure airwave technology, this device simulates oral sex for those with vulvas. This particular clitoral suction stimulator features six intensity levels, and customers say the simple but effective toy delivers powerful orgasms thanks to its precise spot targeting.

Stroke of Genius Award: Fleshlight x Lovehoney Masterstroke Male Masturbator

With suction control and a softskin-like texture, Lovehoney’s collab with the pleasure experts at Fleshlight takes home the award for best male masturbator.

This luxury wearable egg vibrator from Lovense is a fun, high-tech plaything designed to be enjoyed from any distance. You or your partner can control the Bluetooth-enabled device via the Lovense app, where you can customize vibration patterns and even sync to music, in-app messages and video chat from wherever you are.



Staff Favorite: Lovehoney Deluxe Rechargeable Mini Metallic Massage Wand Vibrator

When it comes to wand vibrators, it’s imperative that the device — which can often be bulky and heavier than other styles of vibrators — feels comfortable and easy to maneuver in your hand. This travel-friendly wand checks those boxes and includes seven patterns, each with 10 intensity levels.

Buzzworthy Best-Seller: ROMP Spin Travel Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator

This tiny-but-mighty device should win a design award, too. Playful and colorful, this travel-size clitoral stimulator is perfect for on-the-go fun, and even comes with its own built-in travel case for stress-free transport. Take it everywhere, even wetter environments, due to its waterproof design.

Cock rings are worn for several reasons: to maintain an erection, make an erection harder, heighten sensation, help you last longer or for edging. Use it to elevate solo sessions or during penetrative sex with a partner (the vibrations will feel heavenly for her as well). This particular remote-controlled, rechargeable, vibrating cock ring from Lovehoney has three speeds and seven vibrations, plus it features a ribbed texture for adding clitoral or perineal stimulation during penetrative intercourse.

Social Media Fan Favorite: Lovehoney Pleasure Quest Girthy Fire Dragon Dildo

Perhaps it’s the popularity of romantasy, but people are living out their wildest fantasies with mythical dildos.

