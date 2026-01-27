Spice Up Your Sex Life With 30% Off Butter Wellness Products

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Butter Wellness has gone where few sexual wellness brands have gone before — vibrators for men.
You, a man, might be wondering, how do I use (and receive pleasure from) a device that looks like it was designed for a vulva? Well, Butter’s sleek-looking personal massager targets the perineum (that’d be the area between the anus and the scrotum) to stimulate the male G-spot (the prostate).
The prostate and G-spot share a lot of similarities. In terms of pleasure, the prostate is surrounded by nerve endings that respond to stimulation in ways many people find sexually pleasurable and orgasmic.
If you’re interested in learning more about how exactly to have a prostate orgasm, you can read all about harnessing “the male G-spot” in our comprehensive guide to prostate stimulation. However, you can stimulate the thousands of nerve endings in your prostate externally, as well, with that handy device from Butter.
As the brand notes, “no insertion is required to experience the goods.” (And she can use it, too!) Butter’s catalog consists of the silicone personal massager, a water-based lubricant, and, as of recent, an all-new, no-frills stroker available for pre-order — all sporting a sophisticated Grecian-inspired design.
In honor of Valentine’s Day, Butter is taking a whopping 30% off its entire line of sexual wellness products with code VDAY.
