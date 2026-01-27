Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Wellness > Sex & Dating

Spice Up Your Sex Life With 30% Off Butter Wellness Products

Gear up for your sexiest V-Day yet

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
January 27, 2026 12:59 pm EST
Butter Wellness products on a white wooden table
Spice up your sex life.
Butter

The Gist

Butter Wellness is shaking up male sexual wellness with innovative products like a personal massager targeting the perineum and prostate, offering a new avenue for pleasure without insertion. For Valentine's Day, the brand is making its entire Grecian-inspired line, including lubricants and a new stroker, more accessible with a 30% discount.

Key Takeaways

  • Butter Wellness offers a personal massager designed for men, targeting the perineum to stimulate the prostate, also known as the male G-spot.
  • The device provides external stimulation, eliminating the need for insertion, and is also suitable for women.
  • Customers can save 30% on Butter's full line of sexual wellness products, including its silicone massager, lubricant, and a new stroker, using code VDAY.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Butter Wellness has gone where few sexual wellness brands have gone before — vibrators for men.

You, a man, might be wondering, how do I use (and receive pleasure from) a device that looks like it was designed for a vulva? Well, Butter’s sleek-looking personal massager targets the perineum (that’d be the area between the anus and the scrotum) to stimulate the male G-spot (the prostate).

The prostate and G-spot share a lot of similarities. In terms of pleasure, the prostate is surrounded by nerve endings that respond to stimulation in ways many people find sexually pleasurable and orgasmic.

If you’re interested in learning more about how exactly to have a prostate orgasm, you can read all about harnessing “the male G-spot” in our comprehensive guide to prostate stimulation. However, you can stimulate the thousands of nerve endings in your prostate externally, as well, with that handy device from Butter.

Take It From a Woman: You Should Let Your Partner Use Her Vibrator on You
Take It From a Woman: You Should Let Your Partner Use Her Vibrator on You
 Why should she get to have all the fun?

As the brand notes, “no insertion is required to experience the goods.” (And she can use it, too!) Butter’s catalog consists of the silicone personal massager, a water-based lubricant, and, as of recent, an all-new, no-frills stroker available for pre-order — all sporting a sophisticated Grecian-inspired design.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Butter is taking a whopping 30% off its entire line of sexual wellness products with code VDAY.

Butter Wellness Perineum Massager
Butter Wellness Perineum Massager
Buy Here : $89 $62
Butter Wellness Stroker
Butter Wellness Stroker
Buy Here : $49 $34
Butter Wellness Water-Based Lubricant
Butter Wellness Water-Based Lubricant
Buy Here: $14 $10

Meet your guide

Logan Mahan

Logan Mahan

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen.
More from Logan Mahan »

More Like This

Two of Lelo's Sexual Wellness Devices
Lelo's Luxurious High-Tech Sex Toys Are Up to 30% Off
A couple with an alarm clock in the middle
New Year, New Relationship: The Sign It’s Time to End It
A man and a woman sitting down to dinner in a photo illustration with a downward trending arrow
Are We in a Relationship Recession? We Asked a Dating Expert. 
Two clips from Heated Rivalry.
Why Your Girlfriend Is Obsessed With This New Gay Hockey Show

Wellness > Sex & Dating

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Score Our Favorite Gamified Treadmill for $1000 Off
Score Our Favorite Gamified Treadmill for $1000 Off

$4,199$3,199

Stand Out and Stay Warm with This Sherpa Half Zip
Stand Out and Stay Warm with This Sherpa Half Zip

$328$288

Find Your Winter Running Layers in Lululemon’s Sale Section
Find Your Winter Running Layers in Lululemon’s Sale Section

From Our Partner

Samsung Frame TV on grey background
Just in Time for the Super Bowl, Grab a New 65″ TV

$2,000$1,000

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

people on the stairs
A Nasty Phone Habit We All Need to Retire This Year
A car on the Fiorano Circuit, where Ferrari tests its F1 cars and production vehicles alike. It's also where Ferrari's half marathon takes place.
The World’s Coolest Half Marathon Is in Ferrari’s Backyard
Cows standing in a line in a field. Today, we take a look at RFK Jr.'s new food pyramid, which pushes protein too far.
The Problem With RFK Jr.'s New Food Pyramid
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From $38 Henleys to $59 Earbuds: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
a bunch of kitchen gadgets in a collage
The Best Single-Use Kitchen Tools, According to Chefs
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Products of the Week: Frette Bedding, Japanese Twill and Sunnies

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sex & Dating, Right This Way

A man and woman taking photos together

On Your Next Date, Go Color Hunting

Butter Wellness products on a white wooden table

Spice Up Your Sex Life With 30% Off Butter Wellness Products

Two of Lelo's Sexual Wellness Devices

Lelo's Luxurious High-Tech Sex Toys Are Up to 30% Off

A couple with an alarm clock in the middle

New Year, New Relationship: The Sign It’s Time to End It

Explore More Sex & Dating

Keep Reading

Sam Fragoso, the host of "Talk Easy," who we interviewed for InsideHook's Who's Next series

Sam Fragoso Will Meet You Where You Are

Wyna Liu, a puzzle editor at The New York Times who runs the game Connections

Connections Editor Wyna Liu Can Make or Break Your Day

Johnny Ward, a longtime travel blogger, who now has his own TV show, "Where to Next"

The “Irish Anthony Bourdain” Is Finally Ready for TV. Maybe.

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch