Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

Exploring ACG, Nike’s Cult Outdoor Sub-Label

The swoosh's most technical line might also its most underrated

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
November 19, 2024 10:55 am
Nike ACG
Cult label Nike ACG is leading the outdoor gear charge.
Nike

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With decades of history and an archive verging on infinite, Nike is an indisputable hotspot of innovation and performance. From the OG waffle trainer to the latest in 3D sneaker printing, the swoosh’s catalog has produced some of the most coveted gear, apparel and footwear silos to ever touch the retail market. Much of it is immensely popular — Air Max, Pegasus, Jordan are all household names — but, due to the sheer quality of production, some of Nike’s best, like ACG, has flown under the radar.

What Is ACG? | ACG History | Shop Nike ACG

What Is ACG?

An acronym for “All Conditions Gear,” ACG is Nike’s outdoor-focused sub-label, focusing on technically advanced, wind-and water-proof gear for a variety of conditions and terrain. ACG encompasses apparel, footwear and accessories, offering products “ready to conquer or escape the urban landscape,” according to the label.

First incepted in the late ’80s, ACG was subsequently phased out before relaunching in 2014. (Speculation suggests Nike’s intent on capitalizing on the streetwear phase of the time with ACG retros.) Entrenched in both sneaker culture and the crunch of Gorpcore, ACG’s collections have been celebrated for their mash of performance gear and ’90s-inspired aesthetics.

ACG History: An Outdoor Performance

First released in 1989, Nike ACG’s heady designs, which combined the technical aspects of hiking and approach gear with Nike’s athletic inclinations and commercial sensibilities, quickly gained cult status as exceptional performance gear with a bold, idiosyncratic look. Pulling from a variety of outdoor pursuits — ACG advertising spanned rock climbing, mountain biking, kayaking and more — and transposing bright, sneaker-like colorways onto traditional drab outdoor gear, ACG found initial success with styles like the Air Mowabb and ReGrind.

Nike ACG
Iconic silos, like the classic Air Mowabb, helped establish ACG as a cult favorite brand for enthusiasts and sneakerheads alike.
Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Shop Nike ACG

Since their relaunch, ACG has been dropping season after season of elite outdoor gear, much of which is worth consideration for gearheads and Gorp enthusiasts alike. Below, find a complete breakdown of the best Nike ACG has to offer, from winter-proof outerwear to trail-ready footwear.

Nike ACG Outerwear
Nike

Outerwear

When Nike says All Conditions Gear, they mean it. Incorporating various Nike technologies — Nike’s Storm-FIT, for example, specifically constructed for max coverage in torrential weather — and even industry gold-standard GORE-TEX material, ACG outerwear promises uncompromising warmth and extreme protection for all of the elements.

Nike ACG “Rope de Dope” Therma-FIT ADV Vest
Nike ACG “Rope de Dope” Therma-FIT ADV Vest
Buy Here : $190 $104
Nike ACG “Misery Ridge” Storm-FIT GORE-TEX Jacket
Nike ACG “Misery Ridge” Storm-FIT GORE-TEX Jacket
Buy Here : $500 $426
Nike ACG “Lunar Lake” PrimaLoft Therma-FIT ADV Loose Hooded Jacket
Nike ACG “Lunar Lake” PrimaLoft Therma-FIT ADV Loose Hooded Jacket
Buy Here : $350 $263

Stuffed to the gills with PrimaLoft Thermoplume insulation, ACG “Lunar Lake” puffer is the apparel equivalent to Nike’s GORE-TEX trainers — built for the coldest, wettest and otherwise worst conditions. The custom high neck and loose fit offer maximum layerability, and the style packs down into a very manageable pouch for travel.

Nike ACG “Canwell Glacier” Therma-FIT ADV Windproof Jacket
Nike ACG “Canwell Glacier” Therma-FIT ADV Windproof Jacket
Buy Here : $180
Nike ACG “Sun Farer” Zip Jacket
Nike ACG “Sun Farer” Zip Jacket
Buy Here : $195 $89
Nike ACG Apparel
Nike

Apparel

ACG’s apparel doesn’t end with outerwear. From UV-protection hiking pants to graphic-splashed cotton tees, the Nike sub-label offers seasonal collections of garb built for exploration. Recent forays into fleece and Nike’s cozy Therma-FIT provide a suitable base layer for all your wintery expeditions, through the backcountry and to the corner bodega.

Nike ACG Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike ACG Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Buy Here : $55 $41
Nike ACG UV Hiking Pants
Nike ACG UV Hiking Pants
Buy Here : $125 $106
Nike ACG “Canwell Glacier” Therma-FIT ADV Windproof Pants
Nike ACG “Canwell Glacier” Therma-FIT ADV Windproof Pants
Buy Here : $180

Crafted from a windproof fleece, these “Canwell Glacier” sweats — ACG borrowed the name from the famous Alaskan glacier — are as technical as they are plush. Come for the zip pockets and banded cuffs, stay for the allover camo print.

Nike ACG Therma-FIT Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Nike ACG Therma-FIT Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Buy Here : $120
Nike ACG Dri-FIT UV “Devastation Trail” Shirt
Nike ACG Dri-FIT UV “Devastation Trail” Shirt
Buy Here : $135
Nike ACG Shoes
Nike

Footwear

Excellent apparel notwithstanding, ACG is legendary for a canon of trail-ready footwear. From the iconic Air Moab to new boot-forward silos, ACG’s ability to combine the latest comfort-forward, speed-boosting, stability-offering tech from Nike into ’90s-inspired silos is unparalleled.

Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low GORE-TEX Hiking Shoe
Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low GORE-TEX Hiking Shoe
Buy it now
Nike ACG Torre Mid Waterproof Boot
Nike ACG Torre Mid Waterproof Boot
Buy Here : $160 $120
Nike ACG Air Exploraid Sneaker
Nike ACG Air Exploraid Sneaker
Buy Here : $140 $90

If Nike’s new Air Exploraid silo looks familiar, it’s because it’s actually been yanked straight from the ACG archives. The rerelease has some notable upgrades — a complete construction overhaul that incorporates recycled materials and about a dozen flashy colorways, for instance.

Nike ACG Rufus Mule
Nike ACG Rufus Mule
Buy Here : $110 $71
Nike ACG Cygnal Boot
Nike ACG Cygnal Boot
Buy Here : $180

More Like This

Free people model
The Best Gifts for Her From Free People
Dylan McDermott as Bryan Bedford in the 1994 movie "Miracle on 34th Street," along with some festive holiday sweaters
An Ode to the Carving Sweater, the Unsung Hero of Festive Menswear
It's time to shop the Brooks Brothers Black Friday Sale
It’s Time to Shop the Brooks Brothers Black Friday Sale
Huckberry Sitewide Sale
Everything Our EIC Recommends From Huckberry’s Massive Sitewide Sale

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

J.Crew Jacquard Sweater
The Holiday Deals Have Already Started at J.Crew

$98$47

American Trench Boot
We Just Found the Perfect Boot. It’s on Sale.

$450$285

Iron & Resin Waxed Nautilus Jacket
Bespoke Post Started Its Black Friday Sale Early

From Our Partner

SodaStream Art
Now Is the Best Time to Buy a SodaStream

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Fortaleza Winter Blend 2024
How Fortaleza Crafts the Pappy Van Winkle of Tequila
The Kindred Motorworks Bronco Heritage Edition, a first-generation Ford Bronco that's been upgraded with modern performance, safety and reliability
What’s Your Dream Car? Kindred Motorworks Will Top It.
Amex Centurion logo
American Express Is Adding a Reservation System to Centurion Lounges
A man using the amp fitness machine, with AI code scribbled artistically across the image.
Think Home Fitness Is Dead? Here Comes AI.
From Danner to The James Brand this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Watches, Danner Boots and Leicas
An illustration of a couple embracing with sex toys in the background.
Take It From a Woman: You Should Let Your Partner Use Her Vibrator on You

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Nike ACG

Exploring ACG, Nike’s Cult Outdoor Sub-Label

Free people model

The Best Gifts for Her From Free People

Dylan McDermott as Bryan Bedford in the 1994 movie "Miracle on 34th Street," along with some festive holiday sweaters

An Ode to the Carving Sweater, the Unsung Hero of Festive Menswear

It's time to shop the Brooks Brothers Black Friday Sale

It’s Time to Shop the Brooks Brothers Black Friday Sale

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.

Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche

NFL game in London

The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence

Laboratory microscope

A Virologist Took a Dramatic Step to Treat Her Cancer

Nick Bosa

NFL Fined the 49ers' Nick Bosa for Political Headgear