Exploring ACG, Nike’s Cult Outdoor Sub-Label

With decades of history and an archive verging on infinite, Nike is an indisputable hotspot of innovation and performance. From the OG waffle trainer to the latest in 3D sneaker printing, the swoosh’s catalog has produced some of the most coveted gear, apparel and footwear silos to ever touch the retail market. Much of it is immensely popular — Air Max, Pegasus, Jordan are all household names — but, due to the sheer quality of production, some of Nike’s best, like ACG, has flown under the radar.

What Is ACG?

An acronym for “All Conditions Gear,” ACG is Nike’s outdoor-focused sub-label, focusing on technically advanced, wind-and water-proof gear for a variety of conditions and terrain. ACG encompasses apparel, footwear and accessories, offering products “ready to conquer or escape the urban landscape,” according to the label.

First incepted in the late ’80s, ACG was subsequently phased out before relaunching in 2014. (Speculation suggests Nike’s intent on capitalizing on the streetwear phase of the time with ACG retros.) Entrenched in both sneaker culture and the crunch of Gorpcore, ACG’s collections have been celebrated for their mash of performance gear and ’90s-inspired aesthetics.

ACG History: An Outdoor Performance

First released in 1989, Nike ACG’s heady designs, which combined the technical aspects of hiking and approach gear with Nike’s athletic inclinations and commercial sensibilities, quickly gained cult status as exceptional performance gear with a bold, idiosyncratic look. Pulling from a variety of outdoor pursuits — ACG advertising spanned rock climbing, mountain biking, kayaking and more — and transposing bright, sneaker-like colorways onto traditional drab outdoor gear, ACG found initial success with styles like the Air Mowabb and ReGrind.

Since their relaunch, ACG has been dropping season after season of elite outdoor gear, much of which is worth consideration for gearheads and Gorp enthusiasts alike. Below, find a complete breakdown of the best Nike ACG has to offer, from winter-proof outerwear to trail-ready footwear.

Outerwear

When Nike says All Conditions Gear, they mean it. Incorporating various Nike technologies — Nike’s Storm-FIT, for example, specifically constructed for max coverage in torrential weather — and even industry gold-standard GORE-TEX material, ACG outerwear promises uncompromising warmth and extreme protection for all of the elements.

Stuffed to the gills with PrimaLoft Thermoplume insulation, ACG “Lunar Lake” puffer is the apparel equivalent to Nike’s GORE-TEX trainers — built for the coldest, wettest and otherwise worst conditions. The custom high neck and loose fit offer maximum layerability, and the style packs down into a very manageable pouch for travel.

Apparel

ACG’s apparel doesn’t end with outerwear. From UV-protection hiking pants to graphic-splashed cotton tees, the Nike sub-label offers seasonal collections of garb built for exploration. Recent forays into fleece and Nike’s cozy Therma-FIT provide a suitable base layer for all your wintery expeditions, through the backcountry and to the corner bodega.

Crafted from a windproof fleece, these “Canwell Glacier” sweats — ACG borrowed the name from the famous Alaskan glacier — are as technical as they are plush. Come for the zip pockets and banded cuffs, stay for the allover camo print.

Excellent apparel notwithstanding, ACG is legendary for a canon of trail-ready footwear. From the iconic Air Moab to new boot-forward silos, ACG’s ability to combine the latest comfort-forward, speed-boosting, stability-offering tech from Nike into ’90s-inspired silos is unparalleled.

If Nike’s new Air Exploraid silo looks familiar, it’s because it’s actually been yanked straight from the ACG archives. The rerelease has some notable upgrades — a complete construction overhaul that incorporates recycled materials and about a dozen flashy colorways, for instance.