Leisure > Style

From 1 to 270: Which Nike Air Max Is Right for You?

A close look at every significant version of the iconic Air Max

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated March 19, 2024 10:04 am
a trio of Nike Air Max styles on a blue background
The Nike Air Max is as legacy as it gets.
Nike/Getty Images

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

It’s impossible to discuss hall-of-fame sneakers — the ranks of which include the Adidas Samba, New Balance 990s, Converse All Stars — without immediately namechecking Nike. The Swoosh has produced some of the most iconic shoes of all time, from the hallowed Air Jordan 1 to the record-breaking Alphafly. But one style in particular holds a cultural cache unparalleled by even the most popular of kicks: the Nike Air Max.

Nike Air Max: A Sneaker Four Decades In the Making

In 1978, Nike debuted the Air Tailwind, the first sneaker to utilize NASA aerospace engineer Marion Frank Rudy’s (or Frank Rudy) “air bag” technology, a process that captured dense gases in rubber membranes, which would then be used in a shoe’s midsole to help reduce the impact of steps on one’s body. Sounds like something right out of a movie, right? The technology would go on to become one of Nike’s most important inventions, spawning a series of sneakers that includes some of the most iconic and recognizable silhouettes — many of them falling under the Air Max umbrella.

Nike’s Latest Super Shoe Just Dropped. Here’s What You Need to Know.
Nike’s Latest Super Shoe Just Dropped. Here’s What You Need to Know.
 The Nike Alphafly 3 released…and then immediately sold out

Since the release of the very first Air Max in 1987, fittingly called the Air Max 1, there have been innumerable releases and versions in the decades since, some entirely new or others just slight tweaks of past designs. And while the shoe was designed with performance in mind, and still is, they’ve far surpassed their intention of being just a running shoe, having found their way into the closets of runners, hypebeasts, sneakerheads and those who just appreciate a damn good sneaker.

What Does “Air Max” Mean, Exactly?

As previously mentioned, Nike’s Air Max tech started as a veritable sneaker airbag — pressurized gas pumped into a plastic sole unit — and has slowly evolved over, incorporating long “visible air” plates, pumped-up bubbles and new materials to incorporate more of the swoosh’s signature foamless cushioning into the ever-changing silo.

We’ve compiled a guide to help you better understand the variety of Air Max sneakers that exist, from the original to more recent styles like the Pulse and re-released Penny, with occasional mention of previous styles that have yet to be retro’d (here’s hoping, though). So go ahead and see what all the hype is about — you won’t regret it.

Nike’s Air Max Sneakers: Which One Is Right for You?

Nike Air Max DN
Nike Air Max DN
Nike : $160

Release: 2024

We’re living in the future. At least, according to Nike’s latest Air Max. Dubbed the DN, the just-announced experimental kicks are set to introduce the latest development in Nike Air tech. The “Dynamic Air” unit system — composed of two sets of dual-pressure tubes that use pressure displacement across the foot for the smoothest transition possible — purportedly provides maxed out comfort, energy and motion in conjunction with a multilayer mesh upper, cushioned midsole and major lifestyle vibe. Look out for the DN to drop on 3/26 — Air Max day, naturally.

Nike Air Max 1
Nike Air Max 1
Nike : $150

Release: 1987

Arriving in 1987 thanks to Tinker Hatfield, the very first Air Max gleaned inspiration from the architecture of the Centre Pompidou in Paris, specifically the building’s exposed interior, which is reflected in the shoe’s visible Air technology. Adapted countless times — the sneaker’s endless editions range from replicas to special suede versions (seen above) to golf-specific reimaginations of the iconic shoe — the Air Max 1 remains a fundamental pillar of sneaker history.

Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90
Nike : $130

Release: 1990

Three years later, Tinker Hatfield set out to completely rework the Air Max 1, seeking to further emphasize the Air technology with bold accents surrounding the window. The sneaker continues to endure not only as one of the most popular silhouettes among the Air Max collection but shoes in general, finding favor year after year among sneakerheads and non-sneakerheads alike. Colorways like “Infrared” continue to be some of the most sought-after sneakers of all time, but newer revelations — GORE-TEX chief among them — have kept the silo fresh, 30 years on.

Here’s Exactly What the New Balance Numbers Mean
Here’s Exactly What the New Balance Numbers Mean
 Which model is right for you?
Nike Air Max 95
Nike Air Max 95
Nike : $175$130

Release: 1995

In the early 1990s, Nike found themselves wanting to depart from the original design of the Air Max in an effort to breathe new life into the line. Designer Sergio Lozano was granted complete creative control, and from that the Air Max 95 was born, a sneaker inspired by Oregon’s nature and the process of erosion, the upper panels, which typically fade from light to dark colors, reflect this process. Lozano also cites human anatomy as inspiration, the tendons and muscles of one’s foot inspiring the upper while the rear view of the sneaker mimics a spine.

Nike Air Max 97
Nike Air Max 97
Nike : $175

Release: 1997

Initially thought to be inspired by the bullet trains of Japan (hence the original grey colorway of the shoe being dubbed ‘Silver Bullet’) designer Christian Tressler found inspiration for the sneaker in the ripples made by drops of water in a pond, recreating this effect in the layered uppers. The 97 was the first sneaker to not only introduce full-length cushioning but a hidden lacing system too.

Nike Air Max 98
Nike Air Max 98
StockX : $330 – $721

Release: 1998

Just one year after the release of the sleek Air Max 97, Nike went in a bulkier direction for the 98, keeping the same fully-cushioned sole while trading the streamlined uppers of its predecessor for ones that were slightly more substantial and busy. It wasn’t long before the brand released a new iteration of the sneaker, the 98 TL, featuring a fully visible Air sole and redesigned uppers. Despite the OG 98 experiencing a renaissance of sorts in recent years, the TL version has yet to be retro’d. Good luck finding a pair for cheap, though.

Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike : $180

Release: 1998

Following the lackluster reception to the AM98, the Air Max Plus was released in the same year of 1998, receiving a more positive response. Designer Sean McDowell’s inspiration for the sneaker arrived long before he even started working at Nike: a sketch of Florida at dusk eventually served as the main reference for the design. The sneaker marked the debut of the brand’s Tuned Air technology — whereas the goal of the previous Air models was to feature as much of the Air technology as possible, the Air Max Plus favored hemispheres (the half-spheres found in the sole and Air unit) which would work to reduce pressure in the heel. It’s since spawned variants, (i.e. the Air Max Plus Drift).

Nike Air VaporMax Plus
Nike Air VaporMax Plus
Nike : $210

Release: 2018

What do you get when you take the ’98 Air Max Plus and stick it on a bubbly VaporMax sole? This shoe, naturally. A bold design, the floating cage and revolutionary VaporMax Air technology might not be for everyone, but there’s zero denying the comfort — or visibility — that comes inherent to this Air Max update.

From Samba to Superstar: Which Adidas Sneakers Are Right for You?
From Samba to Superstar: Which Adidas Sneakers Are Right for You?
 The three-stripe staples, explained
Nike Air Max TW
Nike Air Max TW
Nike : $160$97

Release: 2022

Landing somewhere between moon boot and dad shoe, the Air Max TW melds past and present with a ’90s-inspired silo and giant windowed heel air bubbles. The gradient striping is a direct nod to the vintage Nike styles, but don’t get it twisted — the TW is very of the now.

Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer
Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer
Nike : $160$97

Release: 2012

Similarly to the revolutionary Air Max pockets, Nike’s Flyknit singlehandedly changed the game when it touched down in 2012. Blending the two iconic Nike tech tentpoles into one tidy little runner, the Air Max Flyknit Racer is impossibly light and incredibly bouncy.

Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270
Nike : $160

Release: 2018

With Air Maxes having long been used for purposes other than running, Nike decided to make the first-ever lifestyle Air Max, the 270. Inspired by the AM93 and AM180, the shoe features 270 degrees of visibility in the Air Unit which also happens to measure as the tallest unit yet, clocking in at 32mm. Following the release of the 270 came the 270 React, which kept the silhouette of the original and combined it with the brand’s React foam cushioning.

Nike Air Max Pulse
Nike Air Max Pulse
Nike : $150

Release: 2023

One of the most recent Air Max releases, the Pulse was designed to pay homage to the London music scene (part of a bigger push to embrace the likes of blokecore and terrace culture), and Nike has done an admittedly bang-on job. The textile-wrapped midsole complements an otherwise Air Max 1-leaning silhouette, and point-loaded Air cushioning—revamped from the incredibly plush Air Max 270— sustains the signature Air Max look without compromising on innovation. Similarly, the Pulse Roam improves on the Air Max formula with ultra-cushioned comfort.

Nike Air Max Penny
Nike Air Max Penny
Nike : $180$154

Release: 2023

Penny Hardaway is back, baby. Nike’s replica of the hoops original is accurate to a trey, from a jeweled Swoosh to the wing piping on the sides. We’re not saying you’ll immediately be able to dunk after lacing these up…but we’re not not saying that, either. Don’t forget about Stussy’s collab, either.

More Like This

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”
FT. MYERS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Ceddanne Rafaela #43 of the Boston Red Sox poses during team photo day before a spring training team workout on February 20, 2024 at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
MLB Players Are Calling the New Fanatics Jerseys “Cheap”
A collage of Nike items on a tan background.
We Scored You Exclusive Access to a Secret Nike Sale
a photo of the Nike P-6000 on a gold background
Nike’s Most Slept-On Sneaker Is Under $100

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Apple Watch Series 9
Best Buy Is Discounting the Apple Watch Series 9 by $100

From Our Partner

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3
These Colorful Ultimate Ears Speakers Are on Sale

$100$68

HUGO Blake Cupsole Smooth Sneakers
These Timeless HUGO Sneakers are on Sale

$180$111

Todd Snyder Striped Sweater
Save $79 On This Classic Merino Striped Sweater

$228$149

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
White Mountain National Forest, Livermore, New Hampshire
What’s Old Is New Again in New Hampshire
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Cooler Bags, Bremont Watches and Boozy Ice Cream
Shane Gillis hosts "SNL"
The Shane Gillis “SNL” Episode Offered a Lazy, Smirking Alternate Reality
Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in "Drive-Away Dolls"
Is “Drive-Away Dolls” Proof That the Coen Brothers Don’t Need Each Other?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

a trio of Nike Air Max styles on a blue background

From 1 to 270 and Beyond: Which Nike Air Max Is Right for You?

two pairs of workwear pants on a steel background

The Best Workwear Pants to Toil, Labor or Otherwise Stunt in This Spring

a collage of items on a picture background

Closet Constructor: Is This the End for Barbour’s Iconic Waxed Jacket?

A collage of deals of the week on a background

From Oxfords to Bakeware: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.