Leisure > Style

Nike Is Hosting a May Clearance Sale — You Should Check It Out

Summer gear galore at an extra 20% off

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated May 14, 2024 11:02 am
Nike's May Clearance Sale Models on Yellow Background
Nike's May Clearance ends this week
Nike, Getty

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

The “May bringing flowers” season is upon us and it has delivered a slew of warm days and the occasional downpour. With the summer months coming in hot, you should head to Nike’s conveniently named May Clearance Sale to get your hands on some pieces that you’ll definitely want to rock as we head into sweatier weather.

The sale boasts markdowns of up to 50% off of select styles and went live on May 6th. However the sale comes to a close May 16th (AKA this Thursday), which is fast approaching. So you only have a few days left to snag some sneaks, that activewear set you’ve been eyeing or honestly anything you want that you can now get for a reduced price.

We’ve even done the real legwork for you and parsed the sale for all the most summer Friday-worthy of the deals. Or, check it out for yourself here. Below is everything that we think you should purchase immediately from the Nike May Clearance sale to have a sporty, stylish and cool summer.

The Best Deals From the Nike Clearance Sale:

Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage Sneakers
Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage Sneakers
Nike : $90$68
Nike DRI-Fit Golf Polo
Nike DRI-Fit Golf Polo
Nike : $80$64

Nike Dunk Low Retro Sneakers
Nike Dunk Low Retro Sneakers
Nike : $115$92
Nike Jordan Flight MVP Pullover Fleece
Nike Jordan Flight MVP Pullover Fleece
Nike : $82$66
Nike Flex Experience Run 11 Shoe
Nike Flex Experience Run 11 Shoe
Nike : $75$45
Nike Sportswear Club T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club T-Shirt
Nike : $30$19
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Premium
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Premium
Nike : $145$88
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike : $30$19
Nike SB React Leo Skate Shoes
Nike SB React Leo Skate Shoes
Nike : $95$72
Nike Sportswear Club Prima Vest
Nike Sportswear Club Prima Vest
Nike : $150$90

More Like This

a collage of items next to Jake Danehy
The Products Fair Harbor Founder Jake Danehy Can’t Live Without
The Best Dive Watches of 2024...Thus Far
The Best New Dive Watches of 2024 (So Far) 
a collage of items that InsideHook editors bought in Febuary
InsideCart: What Our Editors Bought in April
Buck Mason x J.Mueser
Buck Mason’s Just-Launched Summer Suiting Collab Prioritizes Quality

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Rolla's Trade Overalls
We’re Imploring You To Wear Overalls

$149$120

Tod's Gommino Suede Driving Shoe
You Need a Pair of Driving Shoes

$525$188

Gitman Vintage Shirt
Save 50% on This Glorious Gitman Vintage Camp Collar

$219$110

Keen Unseek Sandals
Keen’s Unseek Sandals Are on Sale

$130$85

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

York, Maine
This Coastal Maine Town Is Preserved in Time (in the Best Way Possible)
Pat Martin's Jack’s Creek Sauce.
A BBQ Sauce Recipe That’s Designed Not to Steal the Show
A walking sign-post nailed to a tree.
No Fitness Routine Is Complete Without This Weekly Habit
Coach Dan Hurley of the Huskies cuts down the net.
Dan Hurley and March Madness Champs UConn Aren’t Done Dancing
The Baltimore Ravens line up agains the Kansas City Chiefs.
Dominant NFL Isn’t Waiting to Bust Out Big Guns to Start Season
2024 McLaren 750S in blue. We tested and reviewed the new supercar.
The McLaren 750S Resets the Supercar Benchmark

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Nike's May Clearance Sale Models on Yellow Background

Nike Is Hosting a May Clearance Sale — You Should Check It Out

Two models wearing on sale items from the Madewell sale section

13 Scorching Summer Deals From Madewell’s Unrivaled Sale Section

closet constructor

Closet Constructor: To Bark or Not to Bark

A collage of deals of the week on a background

From Huaraches to Pickleball Sets: The 25 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Ben Jenkin, one of the stuntmen for Ryan Gosling in "The Fall Guy," after being lit on fire for a scene

What It Was Like to Stunt Double for Ryan Gosling in “The Fall Guy”

2024 McLaren 750S in blue. We tested and reviewed the new supercar.

The McLaren 750S Resets the Supercar Benchmark

York, Maine

This Coastal Maine Town Is Preserved in Time (in the Best Way Possible)

two people sitting at a wooden table eating bowls of food and drinking lattes out of blue ceramic mugs

The 9 Best Coffee Shops in Houston