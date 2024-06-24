Nike and Hyperice Just Launched a High-Tech Recovery Boot

Nike has a long history of innovation in sports, dating all the way back to its inception. From the Bowerman waffle trainer revolution to the advent of the carbon-plated super shoe, the swoosh’s ability to push the boundaries of what apparel, footwear and accessories can do to help athletes achieve has remained unparalleled.

Built on that legacy, Nike’s latest gear launch, in partnership with recovery brand Hyperice, was just unvieled in anticipation of the 2024 Olympics Games. (The games, held in Paris, kick off next month.) Delivering wearable workout recovery technology specifically designed to help the best athletes in the world perform at their best, the Nike x Hyperice partnership announced two brand-new products last Friday, in the form of a high-tech recovery boot and vest.

Nike’s latest innovation: a recovery shoe in partnership with Hyperice. Nike

The Nike x Hyperice release focuses not only on the key principles of recovery — heat, compression and cooling — but also on warming up the body, a facet of training increasingly understood as critical to injury-free performance. “Recovery is an important part of any athlete’s journey, but we’re hearing from athletes that this concept of ‘pre-covery’ is equally as important,” said Tobie Hatfield, Senior Director of Nike Athlete Innovation, in a press release from the brand. “The footwear and vest that we’ve developed with Hyperice help get the body ready for activity, whether you’re playing for a title or you’re on your feet a lot at work.”

Both brands are no strangers to innovation — Hyperice has built a reputation as one of the premier wearable recovery purveyors, while Nike has long dabbled in sports performance. “Since the inception of Hyperice, we have taken a lot of inspiration from Nike, from the care and innovation we put into our products, to how we connect with the athlete,” said Anthony Katz, Founder and President of Hyperice. “This collaboration is the culmination of years of work between our two brands, to deliver innovative footwear and apparel for the athlete with the goal of enhancing their performance and recovery. And this is just the start.”

The Nike x Hyperice Boot features customizable settings built into the shoe. Nike

A Swoosh-Sized Step for Traditional Recovery

While it may look like something straight out of Back to the Future (the new mobile high-top shoe does bear a passing resemblance to the Nike Air Mag), the Nike x Hyperice boot utilizes tried and true recovery methods, offering customizable heat and dynamic air compression massages via a system of dual-air Normatec bladders bonded to warming elements that evenly distribute heat throughout the entire upper.

This function, specifically designed to drive heat into the muscle and tissue in the foot and ankle, ostensibly increases recovery time and buoys mobility. Each boot comes with the ability to be operated individually, or to synchronize the heat and compression functions of both shoes with the press of a button. Three distinct levels of compression and heat are available, all powered by a battery pack in each shoe’s insole.

Nike’s canon of elite athletes, many of whom have already been testing the products for weeks or months, already swear by its recovery and pre-hab functions. Marathon GOAT Eliud Kipchoge suggested that ” when using before a warm-up for a fartlek or hill session, it makes my legs feel light during the workout.”

Norwegian footballer Ada Hegerberg similarly lauds the boot’s ability to keep the legs and feet fresh. “As a footballer, feet are our most precious tool. Taking care of them is absolutely essential and while we’ve had plenty of tools for other joints, these new boots specifically designed for your feet are very useful for many athletes.”



The Nike x Hyperice vest on body. Nike

Innovative Climate Technology, Made Wearable

The Nike x Hyperice vest, while not as dynamic-looking as the new footwear, takes an equally large stride towards improved performance, leveraging tech similar to Hyperice’s Hyperice X — thermoelectric coolers that deliver instant heating and cooling without the need for ice or liquid — to prime the body temperature to exact specifications during warmups and cooldowns. The functionality of the vest utilizes automatic thermal modules and a pressure sensor air bladder to module heat or cooling inward — in essence, controlling the immediate environment around an athlete, a feat previously unheard of and a boon for Olympians competing in Paris’ potentially blazing temperatures.

There is currently no official release date for the Nike x Hyperice collab — Nike suggests that “athletes’ voices are critical to the continued development of both the boots and vest” and that the partnership is “focused on gathering feedback from athletes as they integrate the products into their training and recovery routines.” You can expect a wider release in the not-too-distant future. Until then, prepare to see the high-tech recovery gear popping up in your favorite Nike athlete’s warm-ups…and on their timelines.