Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

From Our EIC: Everything to Buy From Outerknown’s Winter Sale

From tees to corduroys

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
February 13, 2026 2:12 pm EST
The Outerknown sale has all your basic needs.
The Outerknown sale has all your basic needs.
InsideHook

The Gist

InsideHook's editor-in-chief is thrilled to share Outerknown's major winter sale, offering readers significant savings on the brand's beloved, versatile basics — from the iconic Blanket Shirt to Nomad Shorts and even $28 hoodies. It's a prime opportunity to grab stylish, comfortable pieces perfect for any setting, whether by the beach or at home.

Key Takeaways

  • Outerknown's winter sale offers substantial discounts on its range of laid-back basics.
  • Popular items like the Blanket Shirt, Nomad Shorts and hoodies are included, with some prices reduced by more than 50%.
  • The sale inventory is available in a wide array of sizes, with an option to filter by specific size on the main sale page.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Hello, reader, and happy Friday. Having been at InsideHook for the past seven years, I know that you guys are super into Outerknown, the Kelly Slater-founded clothing company that specializes in laid-back basics that are equally at home on a beach or out to dinner. Or just…at home, I guess. So I feel obligated to alert you to the very, very good sale they’re currently hosting, on everything from their best-selling Blanket Shirt to their must-have Nomad Shorts, as well as $28 hoodies (?!?!) and a whole lot more.

From Our EIC: Overhaul Your Pants Rotation With This J.Crew Sale
From Our EIC: Overhaul Your Pants Rotation With This J.Crew Sale
 From corduroys to straight-fit jeans

First, a note on sizing: All the items you see below are available in pretty much a full range of sizes, but I encourage you to visit the main sale page and filter by your specific size for an even bigger selection.

Outerknown Chroma Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Chroma Blanket Shirt
Buy Here : $168 $118

If you own one item from Outerknown, make it the Blanket Shirt, available here for a whopping $50 off — and not in some kooky, impractical color, either, but a classic, versatile solid blue. It’s the perfect distillation of the brand’s M.O.: stylish, practical and absurdly comfortable.

Outerknown Seventyseven Cord Pants
Outerknown Seventyseven Cord Pants
Buy Here : $148 $104
Outerknown Tomales Donegal Crew
Outerknown Tomales Donegal Crew
Buy Here : $298 $209
Outerknown Trestles Pro Hoodie
Outerknown Trestles Pro Hoodie
Buy Here : $70 $28
Outerknown Nostalgic Sweater
Outerknown Nostalgic Sweater
Buy Here : $178 $125
Outerknown Denim Utilitarian Shirt
Outerknown Denim Utilitarian Shirt
Buy Here : $168 $118

Tuck it into a pair of high-waisted trousers for a nice, workwear-inspired office look, or leave it unbuttoned over a T-shirt for a weekend trip to the bar. There’s not a lot this shirt can’t do.

Outerknown Cruiser Pant
Outerknown Cruiser Pant
Buy Here : $138 $97
Outerknown Sur Quarter Zip
Outerknown Sur Quarter Zip
Buy Here : $138 $97
New Life Project x Outerknown Backpack
New Life Project x Outerknown Backpack
Buy Here : $298 $149
Outerknown Nomad Chino
Outerknown Nomad Chino
Buy Here : $158 $95
Outerknown Nomadic Volley
Outerknown Nomadic Volley
Buy Here : $78 $55

It’s not going to be winter forever, you know. The Nomadic Volley is basically Outerknown’s answer to the Patagonia Baggie, and I personally prefer it for its slightly more polished appearance and its straight fit, as opposed to the Baggies’ more balloon-like silhouette.

OK Stencil Tee
OK Stencil Tee
Buy Here : $42 $25
Outerknown Sojourn Pocket Tee
Outerknown Sojourn Pocket Tee
Buy Here : $58 $41
Outerknown S/S Studio Shirt
Outerknown S/S Studio Shirt
Buy Here : $98 $39
Outerknown Maritime Waffle Henley
Outerknown Maritime Waffle Henley
Buy Here : $128 $90

Meet your guide

Mike Conklin

Mike Conklin

Mike Conklin is InsideHook’s Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, guitars, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men’s Journal.
More from Mike Conklin »

More Like This

You're gonna wanna check these out.
Products of the Week: Crocs, World Cup Collections and Watches
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Fisherman Sweaters to Polo Green: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
A dad picking up his infant out of the Snoo, a smart sleeper bassinet from Dr. Harvey Karp's company Happiest Baby. Here's our full review of the Snoo.
Does the Snoo Actually Work? After Two Kids, I’m a True Believer.
J.Crew Rollneck
J.Crew Just Remixed Its Most Iconic Sweater

Leisure > Style

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Timex Expedition Titanium 38mm Leather Strap Watch
For Valentine’s Day, Timex Wants You to Save

From Our Partner

Apple AirTag second generation
How to Save a Few Bucks on Apple’s Latest AirTag

$30$24

Now Is a Fantastic Time to Save On Furniture
Now Is a Fantastic Time to Save On Furniture

From Our Partner

Anthropologie’s Charming Homewares Are an Extra 40% Off
Anthropologie’s Charming Homewares Are an Extra 40% Off

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

people on the stairs
A Nasty Phone Habit We All Need to Retire This Year
Two of Lelo's Sexual Wellness Devices
Lelo's Luxurious High-Tech Sex Toys Are Up to 30% Off
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
A collage of the sexiest TV scenes of all time, just in time for Valentine's Day
The Sexiest TV Scenes of All Time, According to the Women of InsideHook
Bronze medalist Sturla Holm Laegreid of Team Norway is embraced by Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold of Team Norway after the medal ceremony
The One Thing You Should Not Do If You Cheat on Someone
A Nordic skier lunges for the finish line, with Norwegian fans in the stands behind him.
Meet the VO2 Max Kings of the Winter Olympics

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

The Outerknown sale has all your basic needs.

From Our EIC: Everything to Buy From Outerknown’s Winter Sale

You're gonna wanna check these out.

Products of the Week: Crocs, World Cup Collections and Watches

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.

From Fisherman Sweaters to Polo Green: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

J.Crew Rollneck

J.Crew Just Remixed Its Most Iconic Sweater

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Grammys 2026

Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

Promotional image for "John Rambo"

"Rambo" Prequel Cast Adds "Sinners" and "The White Lotus" Alumni

Pull-up bars in a park

How One Athlete Chased a Pull-Up Bar Record at 81

AI app prompt on smartphone

Are AI Agents Contributing to Gender Stereotypes?