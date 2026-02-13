From Our EIC: Everything to Buy From Outerknown’s Winter Sale

InsideHook's editor-in-chief is thrilled to share Outerknown's major winter sale, offering readers significant savings on the brand's beloved, versatile basics — from the iconic Blanket Shirt to Nomad Shorts and even $28 hoodies. It's a prime opportunity to grab stylish, comfortable pieces perfect for any setting, whether by the beach or at home.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Hello, reader, and happy Friday. Having been at InsideHook for the past seven years, I know that you guys are super into Outerknown, the Kelly Slater-founded clothing company that specializes in laid-back basics that are equally at home on a beach or out to dinner. Or just…at home, I guess. So I feel obligated to alert you to the very, very good sale they’re currently hosting, on everything from their best-selling Blanket Shirt to their must-have Nomad Shorts, as well as $28 hoodies (?!?!) and a whole lot more.

First, a note on sizing: All the items you see below are available in pretty much a full range of sizes, but I encourage you to visit the main sale page and filter by your specific size for an even bigger selection.

If you own one item from Outerknown, make it the Blanket Shirt, available here for a whopping $50 off — and not in some kooky, impractical color, either, but a classic, versatile solid blue. It’s the perfect distillation of the brand’s M.O.: stylish, practical and absurdly comfortable.

Tuck it into a pair of high-waisted trousers for a nice, workwear-inspired office look, or leave it unbuttoned over a T-shirt for a weekend trip to the bar. There’s not a lot this shirt can’t do.

It’s not going to be winter forever, you know. The Nomadic Volley is basically Outerknown’s answer to the Patagonia Baggie, and I personally prefer it for its slightly more polished appearance and its straight fit, as opposed to the Baggies’ more balloon-like silhouette.

