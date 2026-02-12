J.Crew Just Remixed Its Most Iconic Sweater

When it comes to J.Crew’s 1988 Rollneck Sweater — the versatile, East Coast-centric knitwear style that has been a staple in the brand’s prep-adjacent offerings for nearly four decades — you’re typically more likely to see descriptors like classic and heritage than transgressive or cutting edge.
J.Crew is clearly trying to change that narrative, likely as part of a larger, ongoing operation to convert the mega mall brand into the hottest designer destination on the planet. In collaboration with five distinctly edgy NYC designers — Tanner Fletcher, Eckhaus Latta, Collina Strada, Buci and Patrick Taylor — J.Crew just launched its most recent project, the Rollneck Remix, releasing a capsule of the brand’s iconic rollnecks reimagined by the aforementioned New Yorkers just in time for NYFW.
Each rollneck offers a unique take on J.Crew’s legacy and identity, ranging from Patrick Taylor’s sailing-themed intarsia and nautical color palette to a minimalist installation by Eckhaus Latta that focuses on dispersed colorblocked patching. Each style is notably individual, yet still channels the instantly recognizable rollneck form factor — in other words, a perfect remix.
Each sweater in the Rollneck Remix collection retails for $180 and is available to shop now. You can browse our favorite styles from the capsule below, or check out the entire Rollneck Remix campaign here.
