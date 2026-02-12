Leisure > Style

J.Crew Just Remixed Its Most Iconic Sweater

The historic retailer tapped five New York designers to reimagine its classic 1988 rollneck sweater

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
February 12, 2026 11:21 am EST
J.Crew Rollneck
J.Crew's tapped five New York brands for it's latest batch of rollnecks.
J.Crew

The Gist

J.Crew has boldly reimagined its iconic 1988 Rollneck Sweater, collaborating with five edgy NYC designers for the new Rollneck Remix capsule collection. This strategic move aims to infuse a cutting-edge vibe into the brand's classic heritage, just in time for NYFW.

Key Takeaways

  • The Rollneck Remix project features designs from Tanner Fletcher, Eckhaus Latta, Collina Strada, Buci and Patrick Taylor.
  • Each sweater in the collection offers a distinct interpretation of the original form factor and sells for $180.
  • The initiative represents J.Crew's effort to update its brand image, moving towards a more contemporary and designer-focused identity.

When it comes to J.Crew’s 1988 Rollneck Sweater — the versatile, East Coast-centric knitwear style that has been a staple in the brand’s prep-adjacent offerings for nearly four decades — you’re typically more likely to see descriptors like classic and heritage than transgressive or cutting edge.

J.Crew is clearly trying to change that narrative, likely as part of a larger, ongoing operation to convert the mega mall brand into the hottest designer destination on the planet. In collaboration with five distinctly edgy NYC designers — Tanner Fletcher, Eckhaus Latta, Collina Strada, Buci and Patrick Taylor — J.Crew just launched its most recent project, the Rollneck Remix, releasing a capsule of the brand’s iconic rollnecks reimagined by the aforementioned New Yorkers just in time for NYFW.

Each rollneck offers a unique take on J.Crew’s legacy and identity, ranging from Patrick Taylor’s sailing-themed intarsia and nautical color palette to a minimalist installation by Eckhaus Latta that focuses on dispersed colorblocked patching. Each style is notably individual, yet still channels the instantly recognizable rollneck form factor — in other words, a perfect remix.

Each sweater in the Rollneck Remix collection retails for $180 and is available to shop now. You can browse our favorite styles from the capsule below, or check out the entire Rollneck Remix campaign here.

J.Crew The Rollneck by Patrick Taylor
J.Crew The Rollneck by Patrick Taylor
Buy Here : $180
J.Crew The Rollneck by Eckhaus Latta
J.Crew The Rollneck by Eckhaus Latta
Buy Here : $180
J.Crew The Rollneck by Tanner Fletcher
J.Crew The Rollneck by Tanner Fletcher
Buy Here : $180

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

More Like This

Jacob Elordi’s Generational “Wuthering Heights” Wardrobe Needs to Be Studied
Jacob Elordi’s Generational “Wuthering Heights” Wardrobe Needs to Be Studied
RIP the Mass Market Paperback, Man’s Hottest Accessory
RIP the Mass Market Paperback, Man’s Hottest Accessory
Todd Snyder x AERA
Todd Snyder’s Latest Watch Collab Was Designed to Sell Out
The Best Amazon Deals of the Week
The Best Amazon Deals of the Week

Leisure
Leisure > Style

Most Popular

people on the stairs
A Nasty Phone Habit We All Need to Retire This Year
Two of Lelo's Sexual Wellness Devices
Lelo's Luxurious High-Tech Sex Toys Are Up to 30% Off
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
Beyond expiration dates, many countries require multiple blank pages
This Minor Passport Error Could End Your Vacation
The cover of "James Bond Cars"
The Secrets of James Bond’s Greatest Cars
A Nordic skier lunges for the finish line, with Norwegian fans in the stands behind him.
Meet the VO2 Max Kings of the Winter Olympics

Recommended

Suggested for you

people on the stairs
A Nasty Phone Habit We All Need to Retire This Year
Two of Lelo's Sexual Wellness Devices
Lelo's Luxurious High-Tech Sex Toys Are Up to 30% Off
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
Beyond expiration dates, many countries require multiple blank pages
This Minor Passport Error Could End Your Vacation
The cover of "James Bond Cars"
The Secrets of James Bond’s Greatest Cars
A Nordic skier lunges for the finish line, with Norwegian fans in the stands behind him.
Meet the VO2 Max Kings of the Winter Olympics

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

J.Crew Rollneck

J.Crew Just Remixed Its Most Iconic Sweater

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie attend the "Wuthering Heights" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on February 05, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Jacob Elordi’s Generational “Wuthering Heights” Wardrobe Needs to Be Studied

We lost a real one.

RIP the Mass Market Paperback, Man’s Hottest Accessory

A sight of love.

Valentine’s Day Frames and Shades, Anyone?

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Grammys 2026

Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

Promotional image for "John Rambo"

"Rambo" Prequel Cast Adds "Sinners" and "The White Lotus" Alumni

Pull-up bars in a park

How One Athlete Chased a Pull-Up Bar Record at 81

AI app prompt on smartphone

Are AI Agents Contributing to Gender Stereotypes?