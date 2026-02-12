J.Crew Just Remixed Its Most Iconic Sweater

J.Crew has boldly reimagined its iconic 1988 Rollneck Sweater, collaborating with five edgy NYC designers for the new Rollneck Remix capsule collection. This strategic move aims to infuse a cutting-edge vibe into the brand's classic heritage, just in time for NYFW.

When it comes to J.Crew’s 1988 Rollneck Sweater — the versatile, East Coast-centric knitwear style that has been a staple in the brand’s prep-adjacent offerings for nearly four decades — you’re typically more likely to see descriptors like classic and heritage than transgressive or cutting edge.

J.Crew is clearly trying to change that narrative, likely as part of a larger, ongoing operation to convert the mega mall brand into the hottest designer destination on the planet. In collaboration with five distinctly edgy NYC designers — Tanner Fletcher, Eckhaus Latta, Collina Strada, Buci and Patrick Taylor — J.Crew just launched its most recent project, the Rollneck Remix, releasing a capsule of the brand’s iconic rollnecks reimagined by the aforementioned New Yorkers just in time for NYFW.

Each rollneck offers a unique take on J.Crew’s legacy and identity, ranging from Patrick Taylor’s sailing-themed intarsia and nautical color palette to a minimalist installation by Eckhaus Latta that focuses on dispersed colorblocked patching. Each style is notably individual, yet still channels the instantly recognizable rollneck form factor — in other words, a perfect remix.

Each sweater in the Rollneck Remix collection retails for $180 and is available to shop now. You can browse our favorite styles from the capsule below, or check out the entire Rollneck Remix campaign here.

Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »