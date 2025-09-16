Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Style

J.Crew Is Rolling Out the “Next Generation” of Knitwear

The iconic 1988 Rollneck Sweater is getting a celeb-studded rebrand

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
September 16, 2025 11:00 am EDT
J.Crew Rollneck Sweater
J.Crew is relaunching it's iconic rollneck in a variety of striped designs.
J.Crew

In the nearly 40 years since J.Crew released its 1988 Rollneck Sweater (the year was 1988 — it’s right there in the name), the necky knitwear style has become something of a sartorial bumper sticker for fall, a way to telegraph “preppy and proud” to anyone with eyeballs and a vague familiarity with mail catalogues of models in deck shoes frolicking among bronzed piles of leaves.

The sweater — J.Crew’s version, specifically — has outlived trends to become a staple of the fall prep wardrobe, and headed into the season, the ‘Crew has decided that it’s high time for a reboot.

Enlisting the help of a new cast of up-and-comers, with stars ranging from Overcompensating actor Benito Skinner to Bourdain-to-be starlet Dominic Sessa, the “New Generation” campaign is introducing a variety of new, modern patterns for the iconic Rollneck Sweater. The refreshed designs include hook and rugby stripe iterations, along with an entirely new design, the 2025 Rollneck Sweater, with a cropped and notably looser fit. (The sweater is technically a women’s style, but given the oversized dimensions and relaxed feel, is highly viable as a unisex option.)

J.Crew rollneck sweater
J.Crew’s latest campaign feature’s up-and-coming actors in time-tested knitwear.
J.Crew

Along with launching the new styles, the latest “New Generation” campaign offers tips galore on how to style the ’80s-era sweater for today; dark-wash indigo jeans and chocolatey leather loafers seem to be the winning formula, but don’t sleep on the ivy-coded corduroy chinos and suede boat shoes pairing, either.

The new batch of J.Crew rollneck sweaters are, of course, just the cherry on the top of the mall brand’s knitwear sundae; the brand’s mess of pullovers, crewneck and quarter-zips have long been an integral part of the everyman’s autumnal wardrobe. (Even better, they’re currently on sale.) Check out some of the best skews ‘Crew has to offer below.

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

