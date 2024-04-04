Leisure

GlassesUSA has Loads of Designer Frames on Sale

In need of some new frames? Look no further GlassesUSA has you covered.

By Hanna Agro
April 4, 2024
GlassesUSA has hosted incredible sales before so we don’t need to remind you about their bountiful selection, but we shall. Their designer frames section is, at this time, teeming with a slew of brands from Armani and Michael Kors to Burberry and Prada. Their glasses all now marked down to pretty reasonable prices.

The cherry on top of this whole sale situation is that GlassesUSA has two active promotional codes that you can use when buying those designer frames. Of course you’ll be prompted to put these codes in at checkout but we’ve given you TLDR version here:

  • Take an extra 40% off of select designer purchases at the checkout with code DESIGNER40
  • Buy one get one free on select items at checkout with code BOGOFREE
Whether you’re in need of new pair of sunglasses with summer fast approaching or are just looking to refresh the frames you’ve been rocking for quite some time now, this is a good chance to get your paws on a new set. To help you navigate the goods currently on sale we’ve put together a brief selection of frames below that we think you might. But if you feel like expanding your horizons on your own and want to peruse the page for yourself feel free to shop the full sale here.

Armani Exchange AX3050
Buy Here : $160$86
Champion x GlassesUSA Tribeca
Buy Here : $114$55
Pentax F6000 Permanent
Buy Here : $74$50
Versace VE1279
Buy Here : $388$209
Michael Kors Santa Clara
Buy Here : $248$134
Prada PS01
Buy Here : $338$182
Michael Kors Vivianna II
Buy Here : $214$116

