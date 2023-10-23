The luxurious, tactile qualities of premium knit fabrics provide warmth and comfort, while their versatility allows for stylish layering and accessorizing. Armani’s knit collections exude sophistication, with meticulously crafted sweaters and cardigans that effortlessly blend warmth and style. Isabel Marant captures the essence of effortless chic with her designs, combining a relaxed silhouette with a touch of Parisian flair. Zegna’s expertise in fine wool ensures that their knitwear is not only exceptionally warm but also a testament to Italian craftsmanship. Meanwhile, Tod’s offers knit accessories that infuse cold-weather ensembles with a sense of timeless luxury, making knits an essential choice for wardrobes when the temperature drops. So, when the temperature takes a nosedive, embrace the sweater.
Below, Yannick Sako and Sebastian Roda model some of our favorites of the season.
Yannick in Gucci
Sebastian & Yannick in Emporio Armani
Sebastian in Full Zip Sweater by Extreme Cashmere, Sweater By Gyles & George, Pants by Sandro & Shoes by ZEGNA
Look 1: Sebastian in Ami Paris. Look 2: Sebastian in Tod’s. Look 3: Yannick in Berluti.
Yannick in Sweater by Zanone & Jacket by KHRISJOY
Sebastian in Sweater by Isabel Marant.
Yannick in Sweater by MSGM & Knit Sweatpants by Quince.
Sebastian in Sweater by Tommy Hilfiger, Pants by DSqaured2, & Sneakers by K-Swiss
Look 1: Sebastian in Sweater by Paul Smith, Pants by Yony, & Boots by Tod’s. Look 2: Sebastian in Ralph Lauren, Yannick in Sweater by DSquared2, Long Sleeve Polo by Dandy Del Mar, & Jeans by Isabel Marant.
Yannick in Dolce Gabbana, Sebastian in Kimono & Pants by KENZO, Sweater by Quince, & Sneakers by K-Swiss
Yannick in Berluti
************
Photography: Daniel Matallana
Assistant: Andres Cevallos
Grooming: Valissa Yoe using R&Co @ See Management
Creative Direction & Fashion: Kevin Breen
Assistant: Wesley Ritter
Featuring: Yannick Sako & Sebastian Roda @ State Management