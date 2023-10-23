The luxurious, tactile qualities of premium knit fabrics provide warmth and comfort, while their versatility allows for stylish layering and accessorizing. Armani’s knit collections exude sophistication, with meticulously crafted sweaters and cardigans that effortlessly blend warmth and style. Isabel Marant captures the essence of effortless chic with her designs, combining a relaxed silhouette with a touch of Parisian flair. Zegna’s expertise in fine wool ensures that their knitwear is not only exceptionally warm but also a testament to Italian craftsmanship. Meanwhile, Tod’s offers knit accessories that infuse cold-weather ensembles with a sense of timeless luxury, making knits an essential choice for wardrobes when the temperature drops. So, when the temperature takes a nosedive, embrace the sweater.

Below, Yannick Sako and Sebastian Roda model some of our favorites of the season.