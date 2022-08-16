Leisure > Style

This Blowout Billy Reid Linen Sale Is Not to Be Missed

Save 35% (or more) on button-downs, shorts, summer suiting and other breezy styles

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated July 19, 2024 11:29 am
The Billy Reid Tuscumbia Linen Shirt Button Down, which is on sale during the brand's Linen Event
The Billy Reid Linen Event offers tons of deals on lightweight styles.
Billy Reid

The folks at Billy Reid do what they do, and they do it well. What they do, of course, is elevated staples you can wear all summer — well sourced, impeccably designed and endlessly versatile — with a modern touch. We’re talking refined chinos, the odd knit polo, and naturally, lightweight wares for a sweaty season, much of it currently marked down during the Billy Reid Linen Event, which runs through July 22.

Chase Stokes's No-Stress Guide to Summer
Chase Stokes’s No-Stress Guide to Summer
 The “Outer Banks” actor on seasonal necessities, America’s most underrated cities and his new partnership with Motorola

From now until Monday, you can snag a selection of Billy Reid linen styles, many already discounted, up to 35% off with code LINEN35. The double-discount deals include the brand’s summer-ready Archie suit, lightweight chino pants and versatile Tuscumbia button-downs.

There’s more than enough Billy to go around, but for the sake of time and taste, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite standouts from the sale. From suave summer suiting to casual button-ups, shop our top picks from the Billy Reid Linen Event below.

Billy Reid Tuscumbia Linen Shirt Button Down
Billy Reid Tuscumbia Linen Shirt Button Down
Billy Reid : $198$90

Dyed for a lived-in look and feel, this impossibly light shirt looks great with…well, anything.

Billy Reid Garment Dyed Linen Archie Jacket
Billy Reid Garment Dyed Linen Archie Jacket
Billy Reid : $598$389
Billy Reid Garment Dyed Linen Flat Front Trouser
Billy Reid Garment Dyed Linen Flat Front Trouser
Billy Reid : $278$181
Billy Reid Linen Moore Short
Billy Reid Linen Moore Short
Billy Reid : $178$116

Tailored through the leg, the Moore Short is the platonic ideal of summertime causal.

Billy Reid Short Sleeve Crab Linen Treme Block Shirt
Billy Reid Short Sleeve Crab Linen Treme Block Shirt
Billy Reid : $198$129
Billy Reid Short Sleeve Linen Tuscumbia Shirt Button Down
Billy Reid Short Sleeve Linen Tuscumbia Shirt Button Down
Billy Reid : $178$116
Billy Reid Cotton Linen 5 Pocket Pant
Billy Reid Cotton Linen 5 Pocket Pant
Billy Reid : $198$129

No one at the office has to know that your pants are infinitely more breezy than theirs are.

Billy Reid Pelican Gulf Embroidered Short
Billy Reid Pelican Gulf Embroidered Short
Billy Reid : $248$112
Billy Reid Linen Line Plaid Wilson Shirt
Billy Reid Linen Line Plaid Wilson Shirt
Billy Reid : $198$64
Billy Reid Natchez Chore Coat
Billy Reid Natchez Chore Coat
Billy Reid : $398$181

A crispy chore coat, blended with linen for a lightweight finish.

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

