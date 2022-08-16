This Blowout Billy Reid Linen Sale Is Not to Be Missed

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

The folks at Billy Reid do what they do, and they do it well. What they do, of course, is elevated staples you can wear all summer — well sourced, impeccably designed and endlessly versatile — with a modern touch. We’re talking refined chinos, the odd knit polo, and naturally, lightweight wares for a sweaty season, much of it currently marked down during the Billy Reid Linen Event, which runs through July 22.

From now until Monday, you can snag a selection of Billy Reid linen styles, many already discounted, up to 35% off with code LINEN35. The double-discount deals include the brand’s summer-ready Archie suit, lightweight chino pants and versatile Tuscumbia button-downs.

There’s more than enough Billy to go around, but for the sake of time and taste, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite standouts from the sale. From suave summer suiting to casual button-ups, shop our top picks from the Billy Reid Linen Event below.

Dyed for a lived-in look and feel, this impossibly light shirt looks great with…well, anything.

Tailored through the leg, the Moore Short is the platonic ideal of summertime causal.

No one at the office has to know that your pants are infinitely more breezy than theirs are.

A crispy chore coat, blended with linen for a lightweight finish.