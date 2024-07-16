Leisure > Style

Chase Stokes’s No-Stress Guide to Summer

The "Outer Banks" actor on seasonal necessities, America's most underrated cities and his new partnership with Motorola

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
July 16, 2024 10:59 am
Chase Stokes
Chase Stokes on surviving summer, with a little help from Motorola. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)
Getty Images

If vibe is any indication, Chase Stokes knows how to have a good time. The 31-year-old actor, who enjoyed a major breakout on Netflix’s cult teen drama hit Outer Banks, telegraphs a charming mix of down-to-earth humbleness and down-to-clown charisma — an aura eerily similar to that of collective Twitter boyfriend John B and one that has established him as a hot commodity in a cohort of hot commodities.

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life
Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life
 The “Euphoria” actor on tacos, New York City and a new season of “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin”

Stokes’s latest endeavor swaps a spot on the silver screen for a different kind of iconic role. The in-demand actor, who previously partnered with Motorola for a “flip the script” campaign around the Met Gala, is, along with Paris Hilton, one of the faces of the all-new foldable razr+, which recently (re)launched to rave reviews.

Chase Stokes
Stokes’ has recently partnered with Motorola as one of the new faces of the reimagined Razr+.
Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

“As an actor, I understand the power of a memorable role, and Motorola’s newest generation of razr is truly the leading star of smartphones — distinctive, stylish and impactful,” Stokes said in a release from Motorola. “After using my razr+ while preparing for fashion’s biggest night out, it was an easy decision to join Motorola once again to celebrate the launch of this iconic family of devices.”

We caught up with Stokes at the razr+ release party here in NYC to chat about Motorola, summer style and how he manages to keep it so cool. From summer survival tips to how he styles his heartthrob hair in the sweltering heat, Chase Stokes on how to have the easiest, breeziest summer ever.

InsideHook (IH): Chase! A pleasure to meet you! You are, if we may, dressed impeccably. What are we wearing?

Chase Stokes (CS): I appreciate it. This is head-to-toe Zegna. Love them. 

IH: We’re currently in Brooklyn, celebrating the launch of the new Motorola razr and razr+. How are you liking New York so far? 

CS:I love it! I love being in New York, you can feel the energy. Very hot though. 

IH: It’s been gross. Where’s the home base for you normally? 

CS:  Nashville and Charleston.

Stokes is ready for a summer of fun.
WWD via Getty Images

IH: Why those two cities? We assumed you were an LA cat.

CS: I was, but my girlfriend has lived in Nashville forever, and when I was in the transition of getting out of LA, having been there for 10 years — just something about being confined to that city and needing a change — I bought a house in Charleston a couple of years ago, and then as things have progressed, we’ve split our time between the two. It’s the perfect combination of two different worlds. They’re both hidden gems.

IH: Very nice. Let’s get into the meat and potatoes — we want to know how you’re surviving summer. What are five staples you can’t live without? 

CS: Sunscreen, for sure. Liquid IV for hydration, lord knows it’s getting hot out. A good beach towel. You can never go wrong with that. Hmm… a good playlist? Always need a good playlist. And the the fifth and final essential is mandatory time with friends. Every summer you have to find time to get away and be with friends, replenish yourself. 

IH: What’s bopping on the playlist?

CS:  I have to put it up on my phone…honestly, it’s been a lot of the Rolling Stones lately. Classic, classic rock.

IH: Speaking of phones, you’ve just been announced as one of the faces of Motorola’s new razr and razr+ launch, 20 years after the groundbreaking launch of the RAZR V3.Can you describe the new phones in three words?

CS: Nostalgic, exciting. innovative.

IH: Who’s the first person you’re calling or texting?

CS: My mother.

IH: Call or text?

CS: It’s usually a call from my mom. But she texts me now, too. We like to gossip.

Chase Stokes
Stokes, in head-to-toe Zegna, knows how to make an impression.

IH: Back to summer — where should everyone be traveling? Greece? Bali?

CS:  I actually just got back from Mexico; I was in Punta Mita. It was the most magical place I’ve truly ever been, I stayed at a super eco-friendly resort and had the best time there. I’m still mentally a little bit there.

IH: What is the thing everyone should be eating on a sweaty day like this?

CS: Honestly, watermelon. I was raised in the South. It’s good for you, hydrates you. Nice and sweet.

IH: You’re putting on your favorite pair of shorts. What’s the inseam?

CS: I love a shorter inseam. I would say a six-inch inseam is perfect.

The 10 Best 5-Inch (and Below) Workout Shorts for Men
The 10 Best 5-Inch (and Below) Workout Shorts for Men
 Welcome to sweaty thigh summer

IH: Last question: what on earth do you do to get your hair like that? It looks fantastic. And in this heat!

CS: You’re not going to believe this — usually, I’m a hat guy. Like, I always have a hat on. But outside of that, a good matte paste or cream — Days of Dirt works well. It’s a product from a friend of mine, Jason, who has a foundation called California Born, which is based out of Venice and a percentage of the proceeds go to helping unhoused people off the street. It works super well — it’s what I use for the show and in daily life.

Chase Stokes at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards held at the American Museum of Natural History on November 6, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images)
WWD via Getty Images

IH: Are there any exciting upcoming projects that people should know about?

CS: I have a few! Outer Banks [season 4] just wrapped filming, so hopefully we’ll get a release date on that soon. I have another project with Joey King that I can’t say much about, but it’s in the pipeline and I’m very, very excited about that. It’s also with Netflix. 

IH: We can’t wait. Thank you for your time — we learned so much. Here’s to a great summer.

CS: Of course. Cheers!

*This conversation has been edited for clarity and content.

More Like This

Logan Lerman
Did Logan Lerman Just Singlehandedly Revive the Perfect Summer Look?
John Mulaney on set for "Everybody's in L.A." His style was no accident: his wardrobe referenced the days of Johnny Carson and David Letterman in L.A.
The Comedian’s New Clothes: How “Everybody’s in LA” Revived the Talk Show Wardrobe
Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet: The Best, Worst and Wackiest Menswear Looks
Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet: The Best, Worst and Wackiest Menswear Looks
spring style hero
The InsideHook Spring Style Guide

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

Most Popular

The quail logo on the glass lid of a Smithey cast iron skillet
Why I Recommend Smithey Skillets More Than Any Other Cast Iron
Lago di Como, also known as Lario
Lake Como Isn’t Just for the Rich and Famous
Beer taste
Can, Bottle or Draft: Which Beer Tastes Better?
Friedman Memorial Airport, a brief drive down Idaho State Route 75 from Sun Valley
Sun Valley Billionaire Conference Draws Scorn From Local Pilots
From runners to sunglasses this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Smokey Bear Sunglasses, Suitcases and Runners
a collage of goods from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale on a grey background
The Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Long-Awaited Anniversary Sale

Recommended

Suggested for you

The quail logo on the glass lid of a Smithey cast iron skillet
Why I Recommend Smithey Skillets More Than Any Other Cast Iron
Lago di Como, also known as Lario
Lake Como Isn’t Just for the Rich and Famous
Beer taste
Can, Bottle or Draft: Which Beer Tastes Better?
Friedman Memorial Airport, a brief drive down Idaho State Route 75 from Sun Valley
Sun Valley Billionaire Conference Draws Scorn From Local Pilots
From runners to sunglasses this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Smokey Bear Sunglasses, Suitcases and Runners
a collage of goods from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale on a grey background
The Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Long-Awaited Anniversary Sale

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Chase Stokes

Chase Stokes’s No-Stress Guide to Summer

A collage of deals of the week on a background

From Cloudsurfers to Rugby Shirts: The 26 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Closet Constructor

Closet Constructor: What’s the Best Affordable Sneaker for Summer?

lightweight pants

Don’t Sweat It: The Best Lightweight Pants to Beat the Heat

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours