Chase Stokes’s No-Stress Guide to Summer

If vibe is any indication, Chase Stokes knows how to have a good time. The 31-year-old actor, who enjoyed a major breakout on Netflix’s cult teen drama hit Outer Banks, telegraphs a charming mix of down-to-earth humbleness and down-to-clown charisma — an aura eerily similar to that of collective Twitter boyfriend John B and one that has established him as a hot commodity in a cohort of hot commodities.

Stokes’s latest endeavor swaps a spot on the silver screen for a different kind of iconic role. The in-demand actor, who previously partnered with Motorola for a “flip the script” campaign around the Met Gala, is, along with Paris Hilton, one of the faces of the all-new foldable razr+, which recently (re)launched to rave reviews.

Stokes’ has recently partnered with Motorola as one of the new faces of the reimagined Razr+. Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

“As an actor, I understand the power of a memorable role, and Motorola’s newest generation of razr is truly the leading star of smartphones — distinctive, stylish and impactful,” Stokes said in a release from Motorola. “After using my razr+ while preparing for fashion’s biggest night out, it was an easy decision to join Motorola once again to celebrate the launch of this iconic family of devices.”

We caught up with Stokes at the razr+ release party here in NYC to chat about Motorola, summer style and how he manages to keep it so cool. From summer survival tips to how he styles his heartthrob hair in the sweltering heat, Chase Stokes on how to have the easiest, breeziest summer ever.

InsideHook (IH): Chase! A pleasure to meet you! You are, if we may, dressed impeccably. What are we wearing?

Chase Stokes (CS): I appreciate it. This is head-to-toe Zegna. Love them.

IH: We’re currently in Brooklyn, celebrating the launch of the new Motorola razr and razr+. How are you liking New York so far?

CS:I love it! I love being in New York, you can feel the energy. Very hot though.

IH: It’s been gross. Where’s the home base for you normally?

CS: Nashville and Charleston.

Stokes is ready for a summer of fun. WWD via Getty Images

IH: Why those two cities? We assumed you were an LA cat.

CS: I was, but my girlfriend has lived in Nashville forever, and when I was in the transition of getting out of LA, having been there for 10 years — just something about being confined to that city and needing a change — I bought a house in Charleston a couple of years ago, and then as things have progressed, we’ve split our time between the two. It’s the perfect combination of two different worlds. They’re both hidden gems.

IH: Very nice. Let’s get into the meat and potatoes — we want to know how you’re surviving summer. What are five staples you can’t live without?

CS: Sunscreen, for sure. Liquid IV for hydration, lord knows it’s getting hot out. A good beach towel. You can never go wrong with that. Hmm… a good playlist? Always need a good playlist. And the the fifth and final essential is mandatory time with friends. Every summer you have to find time to get away and be with friends, replenish yourself.

IH: What’s bopping on the playlist?

CS: I have to put it up on my phone…honestly, it’s been a lot of the Rolling Stones lately. Classic, classic rock.

IH: Speaking of phones, you’ve just been announced as one of the faces of Motorola’s new razr and razr+ launch, 20 years after the groundbreaking launch of the RAZR V3.Can you describe the new phones in three words?

CS: Nostalgic, exciting. innovative.

IH: Who’s the first person you’re calling or texting?

CS: My mother.

IH: Call or text?

CS: It’s usually a call from my mom. But she texts me now, too. We like to gossip.

Stokes, in head-to-toe Zegna, knows how to make an impression.

IH: Back to summer — where should everyone be traveling? Greece? Bali?

CS: I actually just got back from Mexico; I was in Punta Mita. It was the most magical place I’ve truly ever been, I stayed at a super eco-friendly resort and had the best time there. I’m still mentally a little bit there.

IH: What is the thing everyone should be eating on a sweaty day like this?

CS: Honestly, watermelon. I was raised in the South. It’s good for you, hydrates you. Nice and sweet.

IH: You’re putting on your favorite pair of shorts. What’s the inseam?

CS: I love a shorter inseam. I would say a six-inch inseam is perfect.

IH: Last question: what on earth do you do to get your hair like that? It looks fantastic. And in this heat!

CS: You’re not going to believe this — usually, I’m a hat guy. Like, I always have a hat on. But outside of that, a good matte paste or cream — Days of Dirt works well. It’s a product from a friend of mine, Jason, who has a foundation called California Born, which is based out of Venice and a percentage of the proceeds go to helping unhoused people off the street. It works super well — it’s what I use for the show and in daily life.

Chase Stokes at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards held at the American Museum of Natural History on November 6, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images) WWD via Getty Images

IH: Are there any exciting upcoming projects that people should know about?

CS: I have a few! Outer Banks [season 4] just wrapped filming, so hopefully we’ll get a release date on that soon. I have another project with Joey King that I can’t say much about, but it’s in the pipeline and I’m very, very excited about that. It’s also with Netflix.

IH: We can’t wait. Thank you for your time — we learned so much. Here’s to a great summer.

CS: Of course. Cheers!

*This conversation has been edited for clarity and content.