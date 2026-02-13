Products of the Week: Crocs, World Cup Collections and Watches

Lush had its moment in the mid-2010s when everyone was all for putting sparkly bath bombs in the tub and recording them fizzing out through a Snapchat filter on their phone. Well, given the whole regression back to 2016 we’re seeing these days, the re-popularization of Lush makes sense. Now, the brand has partnered with the right fluffy bear to achieve just that. Paddington seems to be on a winning streak as far as social currency goes because 2024 saw his adventure to Peru come to the big screen, and 2025 witnessed his entrance into the West End. All this is to say that Paddington, and all his accessories, now exist in bath bomb version, thanks to Lush. As for his famed marmalade, you can purchase a body wash that smells just like it.