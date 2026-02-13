Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure

Products of the Week: Crocs, World Cup Collections and Watches

The 7 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
February 13, 2026 12:27 pm EST
You're gonna wanna check these out.
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Fishwife, Parmigiani, Tombolo

The Gist

Our latest product haul delivers a mix, showcasing everything from questionable Lego Crocs and a stunning Parmigiani watch to World Cup gear, Paddington-inspired Lush items and a golden Peroni bottle.

Key Takeaways

  • Lego and Crocs debuted a new, oversized, red brick-inspired footwear design.
  • Parmigiani unveiled new Tonda PF Micro-Rotor watches featuring an "Agave Blue" dial.
  • Tombolo launched official FIFA-licensed World Cup merchandise, including a USA-themed Cabana top.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Crocs teams up with Lego to deliver some special shoes, Tombolo and the World Cup drop some official merch and Parmigiani releases a new Tonda watch.

Arc'teryx Atom Hoody
Arc’teryx Atom Hoody

All hail spring colorways from Arc’teryx. The outerwear brand just re-released a slew of their classic items, all revised and some in new pastel options for the incoming brighter months. We’re a fan of their Atom Hoody that can be worn in almost any outdoor occasion, from hiking to milder ski days — you can do it all, now sporting some fresh hues.

Buy it now
Lego Crocs
Lego Crocs

And just when you thought that Crocs couldn’t possibly get any less sexy. In huge news for adult men who purchased and proudly display the $999.99 Death Star set, the EVA clog maker has teamed up with (who else?) Lego for a truly horrendous footwear style that incorporates the latter’s iconic plastic toy shape into the former’s footwear design for an oversized, firetruck red Lego brick-esque Croc that might be the most offensive shoe since the big red boot. Props for creativity, I guess.

find here
Parmigiani Tonda Micro-Rotor Watch
Parmigiani Tonda Micro-Rotor Watch

In a world of century-old watchmakers, Parmigiani is a relative newbie, but that hasn’t stopped the watch label from dropping some of the most exciting references in recent memory. Their last iterations of the Tonda PF Micro-Rotor — stainless steel and 18K rose gold versions of a new “Agave Blue” dial — continue the trend, with a distinctive gradient effect that’s well worth the near-$70,000 price tag.

find here
Tombolo x World Cup
Tombolo x World Cup

The World Cup may still be months away, but Tombolo — maker of your favorite HBO show’s favorite shirt — is clearly ahead of the curve and has released a batch of official FIFA-licensed merch for the diehards among us. Styles include a U.S.A.-themed Cabana top, as well as various footy-inspired graphics, which you can check out here.

shop here
Paddington x Lush
Paddington x Lush

Lush had its moment in the mid-2010s when everyone was all for putting sparkly bath bombs in the tub and recording them fizzing out through a Snapchat filter on their phone. Well, given the whole regression back to 2016 we’re seeing these days, the re-popularization of Lush makes sense. Now, the brand has partnered with the right fluffy bear to achieve just that. Paddington seems to be on a winning streak as far as social currency goes because 2024 saw his adventure to Peru come to the big screen, and 2025 witnessed his entrance into the West End. All this is to say that Paddington, and all his accessories, now exist in bath bomb version, thanks to Lush. As for his famed marmalade, you can purchase a body wash that smells just like it.

shop here
Golden Peroni Bottle
Golden Peroni Bottle

Hopefully, we are all familiar with the iconic Italian beer Peroni Nastro Azzurro — and if you were unaware, “Nastro Azzurro” loosely translates to “blue ribbon” in Italian. You know who is in Italy as we speak, racking up tons of blue ribbons? The Olympians. In light of the Olympics, Peroni has released a limited-edition gold bottle as a part of their “Here for the Nastro Azzurro” campaign following the commencement of the Olympic Winter Games. The bottle, finished with gold leafing and topped with a five-carat gold cap, serves as a collector’s item for die-hard beer drinkers and winter sports fans.

read more here
Fishwife Smoked Salmon
Fishwife Smoked Salmon

The cast of The Traitors is on a smoked salmon grind, and now we’re going to be, too. You really can’t go wrong with this lean protein in the morning, afternoon or evening, and Fishwife, the popular tinned fish company, understood the assignment. They just launched a line of smoked salmon that is slow-smoked in Germany, packaged in Denmark and coated in Spanish olive oil.

buy here: $33

Meet your guide

The Editors

The Editors

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men’s Journal, the New York Daily News, The Paris Review and countless other outlets, this is a good thing.
More from The Editors »

More Like This

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Fisherman Sweaters to Polo Green: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
A dad picking up his infant out of the Snoo, a smart sleeper bassinet from Dr. Harvey Karp's company Happiest Baby. Here's our full review of the Snoo.
Does the Snoo Actually Work? After Two Kids, I’m a True Believer.
Taschen "Ultimate Collector Watches" book
Taschen’s Latest Book Is a Must-Buy for Every Serious Watch Nerd
The Best Amazon Deals of the Week
The Best Amazon Deals of the Week

Leisure > Food
Leisure > Gear
Leisure
Leisure > Style

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Timex Expedition Titanium 38mm Leather Strap Watch
For Valentine’s Day, Timex Wants You to Save

From Our Partner

Apple AirTag second generation
How to Save a Few Bucks on Apple’s Latest AirTag

$30$24

Now Is a Fantastic Time to Save On Furniture
Now Is a Fantastic Time to Save On Furniture

From Our Partner

Anthropologie’s Charming Homewares Are an Extra 40% Off
Anthropologie’s Charming Homewares Are an Extra 40% Off

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

people on the stairs
A Nasty Phone Habit We All Need to Retire This Year
Two of Lelo's Sexual Wellness Devices
Lelo's Luxurious High-Tech Sex Toys Are Up to 30% Off
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
A collage of the sexiest TV scenes of all time, just in time for Valentine's Day
The Sexiest TV Scenes of All Time, According to the Women of InsideHook
Bronze medalist Sturla Holm Laegreid of Team Norway is embraced by Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold of Team Norway after the medal ceremony
The One Thing You Should Not Do If You Cheat on Someone
A Nordic skier lunges for the finish line, with Norwegian fans in the stands behind him.
Meet the VO2 Max Kings of the Winter Olympics

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Leisure, Right This Way

The Outerknown sale has all your basic needs.

From Our EIC: Everything to Buy From Outerknown’s Winter Sale

You're gonna wanna check these out.

Products of the Week: Crocs, World Cup Collections and Watches

Taipei

Stop Sleeping on Taipei

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.

From Fisherman Sweaters to Polo Green: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Grammys 2026

Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

Promotional image for "John Rambo"

"Rambo" Prequel Cast Adds "Sinners" and "The White Lotus" Alumni

Pull-up bars in a park

How One Athlete Chased a Pull-Up Bar Record at 81

AI app prompt on smartphone

Are AI Agents Contributing to Gender Stereotypes?