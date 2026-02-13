Products of the Week: Crocs, World Cup Collections and Watches

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Crocs teams up with Lego to deliver some special shoes, Tombolo and the World Cup drop some official merch and Parmigiani releases a new Tonda watch.
Arc’teryx Atom Hoody
All hail spring colorways from Arc’teryx. The outerwear brand just re-released a slew of their classic items, all revised and some in new pastel options for the incoming brighter months. We’re a fan of their Atom Hoody that can be worn in almost any outdoor occasion, from hiking to milder ski days — you can do it all, now sporting some fresh hues.
Lego Crocs
And just when you thought that Crocs couldn’t possibly get any less sexy. In huge news for adult men who purchased and proudly display the $999.99 Death Star set, the EVA clog maker has teamed up with (who else?) Lego for a truly horrendous footwear style that incorporates the latter’s iconic plastic toy shape into the former’s footwear design for an oversized, firetruck red Lego brick-esque Croc that might be the most offensive shoe since the big red boot. Props for creativity, I guess.
Parmigiani Tonda Micro-Rotor Watch
In a world of century-old watchmakers, Parmigiani is a relative newbie, but that hasn’t stopped the watch label from dropping some of the most exciting references in recent memory. Their last iterations of the Tonda PF Micro-Rotor — stainless steel and 18K rose gold versions of a new “Agave Blue” dial — continue the trend, with a distinctive gradient effect that’s well worth the near-$70,000 price tag.
Tombolo x World Cup
The World Cup may still be months away, but Tombolo — maker of your favorite HBO show’s favorite shirt — is clearly ahead of the curve and has released a batch of official FIFA-licensed merch for the diehards among us. Styles include a U.S.A.-themed Cabana top, as well as various footy-inspired graphics, which you can check out here.
Paddington x Lush
Lush had its moment in the mid-2010s when everyone was all for putting sparkly bath bombs in the tub and recording them fizzing out through a Snapchat filter on their phone. Well, given the whole regression back to 2016 we’re seeing these days, the re-popularization of Lush makes sense. Now, the brand has partnered with the right fluffy bear to achieve just that. Paddington seems to be on a winning streak as far as social currency goes because 2024 saw his adventure to Peru come to the big screen, and 2025 witnessed his entrance into the West End. All this is to say that Paddington, and all his accessories, now exist in bath bomb version, thanks to Lush. As for his famed marmalade, you can purchase a body wash that smells just like it.
Golden Peroni Bottle
Hopefully, we are all familiar with the iconic Italian beer Peroni Nastro Azzurro — and if you were unaware, “Nastro Azzurro” loosely translates to “blue ribbon” in Italian. You know who is in Italy as we speak, racking up tons of blue ribbons? The Olympians. In light of the Olympics, Peroni has released a limited-edition gold bottle as a part of their “Here for the Nastro Azzurro” campaign following the commencement of the Olympic Winter Games. The bottle, finished with gold leafing and topped with a five-carat gold cap, serves as a collector’s item for die-hard beer drinkers and winter sports fans.
Fishwife Smoked Salmon
The cast of The Traitors is on a smoked salmon grind, and now we’re going to be, too. You really can’t go wrong with this lean protein in the morning, afternoon or evening, and Fishwife, the popular tinned fish company, understood the assignment. They just launched a line of smoked salmon that is slow-smoked in Germany, packaged in Denmark and coated in Spanish olive oil.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.