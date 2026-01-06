Leisure > Travel

Could Space Junk Put Air Travel at Risk?

Orbital debris doesn't always stay in orbit

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 6, 2026 10:24 am EST
Satellites in the night sky. Experts are warning about the growing risks space junk poses to air travel.
Just how bad of a problem could space junk become?
Forest Katsch/Unsplash

A growing number of airlines are teaming up with satellite internet providers like Starlink and Project Kuiper to make it easier for passengers to use wifi. In that way, at least, the rapid proliferation of low Earth orbit satellites is a positive for air travel. But the net effect may be negative, due to one major risk: falling space junk.

Last January, the journal Scientific Reports published a paper that looked into the issue of orbital debris closing airspace. “[O]ver 2,300 rocket bodies are already in orbit and will eventually reenter in an uncontrolled manner,” the paper’s authors wrote. And while they point out that the odds of such debris colliding with an airplane are low, they also note that “the consequences could be catastrophic” if such a collision did take place.

The authors of the paper point to rockets falling back to Earth as potentially more dangerous than the satellites themselves, given the differences in size between the two. This hasn’t been the only effort to raise an alarm over space junk’s risk to air travel, either. Writing at Space.com, Kiona N. Smith provided a good overview of the issues at hand — and the growing opinion of experts that something could go very wrong.

Space Junk Strands Astronauts on China’s Space Station
Space Junk Strands Astronauts on China’s Space Station
 Plans are underway to send up a working return vessel

Smith’s analysis of the risk also points to another issue: while large debris falling to Earth can be a problem, even smaller objects can put flights at risk. “Aircraft can be affected by much smaller pieces of debris,” the European Space Agency’s Benjamin Virgili Bastida told Space.com. “For example, airplanes flying through the ash of a volcano is risky because of the small particles.”

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

A photo illustration of ads being beamed across the night sky. Space advertising is closer to reality than most people think.
Space Advertising Is Now Possible. Can Anyone Stop It?
Satellite dish array
European Space Agency Report Warns of Too Much Space Junk
Wooden satellite
Japan’s Wooden Satellite Takes a Stand Against Space Junk
Satellite
After Nearly 40 Years in Space, a NASA Satellite Is Re-Entering the Atmosphere

Leisure > Travel

Recommended

Suggested for you

Some whiskeys we liked in January of 2026
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This January 
A man and a woman sitting down to dinner in a photo illustration with a downward trending arrow
Are We in a Relationship Recession? We Asked a Dating Expert. 
January 2026 book covers
The 11 Books You Should Be Reading This January
Two of the best colognes of 2025, from Prada and Dior
The 16 Best Colognes of the Year
Colman Domingo in "Dead Man’s Wire," Noah Wyle and Shawn Hatosy in "The Pitt," and Lucinda Williams.
See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for January 2026
You're gonna want to check these out.
Products of the Week: Salomon Sneakers, LV Bags and Faux Fur

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Travel, Right This Way

Qatar Airways plane in flight

What Were the Most On-Time Airlines of 2025?

Satellites in the night sky. Experts are warning about the growing risks space junk poses to air travel.

Could Space Junk Put Air Travel at Risk?

American Airlines plane on the tarmac

What Does American Airlines Have Planned for AI?

Water Castle Mellenthin

This Baltic Castle Is Hosting an Enticing Whiskey Festival

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Sam Fragoso, the host of "Talk Easy," who we interviewed for InsideHook's Who's Next series

Sam Fragoso Will Meet You Where You Are

Wyna Liu, a puzzle editor at The New York Times who runs the game Connections

Connections Editor Wyna Liu Can Make or Break Your Day

Johnny Ward, a longtime travel blogger, who now has his own TV show, "Where to Next"

The “Irish Anthony Bourdain” Is Finally Ready for TV. Maybe.

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch