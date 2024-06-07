Culture

Japan’s Wooden Satellite Takes a Stand Against Space Junk

LignoSat is an intriguing blend of high-tech and biodegradable

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 7, 2024 4:32 pm
Wooden satellite
LignoSat is the world's first wooden satellite, developed by scientists at Kyoto University and logging company Sumitomo Forestry.
STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images

Space isn’t all that crowded when viewed in totality, but the interstellar clutter intensifies when you narrow your scope down to low Earth orbit. NASA’s official website refers to this region of space as “an orbital space junk yard” with literal millions of objects moving at high velocity high above the planet’s surface. This can complicate matters for the operation of satellites and spacecraft (as illustrated, albeit in fictional form, in the film Gravity). And that leaves scientists with a lingering question: is there an easy way to minimize the risk of debris?

Scientists from Kyoto University, working in tandem with Sumitomo Forestry, had one idea: what about a satellite that’s made out of wood? And then they built it. LignoSat is scheduled to travel to the International Space Station in September. Two months later, it will enter orbit itself.

In this case, the materials used being capable of catching fire is a feature rather than a bug. As Tim Hornyak explained at Nature, LignoSat is designed to operate for roughly six months, at which time it will enter the Earth’s atmosphere and burn up. Mission accomplished, with no unsightly debris left over to potentially complicate upcoming space missions or making it harder for astronomers to monitor the stars.

The same team that worked on LignoSat have even grander ambitions for wood as a spacefaring material. They told Nature that they’re also exploring using wood for structures on the Moon or Mars.

NASA Atmospheric Satellite Ends Run 16 Years After Launch
NASA Atmospheric Satellite Ends Run 16 Years After Launch
 That’s a lot longer than expected

At least one scientist not involved with the project seems to think that wood checks off more boxes than you’d expect for space projects. “Wood is an effective insulator, capable of regulating temperature and minimizing heat transfer to maintain a comfortable indoor environment,” Swinburne University of Technology’s Nisa Salim told Nature. “Wood is easy to work with, renewable and biodegradable, aligning with sustainability goals for space exploration.”

Could the future of space exploration include one of the first materials humans used when building housing and tools? Sometimes the most classic tools remain the best.

More Like This

Satellite
After Nearly 40 Years in Space, a NASA Satellite Is Re-Entering the Atmosphere
Project Kuiper rocket launch
Space Lasers Play a Crucial Role in Amazon’s Satellite Internet Service
Space station
Two Starlink Satellites Almost Struck China’s Space Station This Year
Space
Destroyed Satellite Causes Headaches in Orbit

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Moonshine bust, group poses with confiscated illegal liquor outside Johnson County Courthouse, 1951. Mason jars were used -- but our writer thinks the modern-day use of Mason jars is overrated.
Seriously, Can We Retire the Mason Jar as a Cocktail Glass?
A group of men stretching on the ground. The frog pose is an ideal yoga pose and stretch for people who sit all day.
A Dead-Simple Stretch for People Who Sit All Day
Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever.
Caitlin Clark Is Down and the WNBA Can’t Help Her Get Up
Genesis Neolun concept
Genesis's Upcoming GV90 Could Reshape the High-End SUV World
an illustration of a hot dog with mustard and an american flag toothpick on a red background
A Guide to the 11 Most Beloved Regional Hot Dog Styles in the United States
Three of the best watches of May 2023, including timepieces from Hamilton, Rado and Naoya Hida
The Best Watches of May 2024

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Wooden satellite

Japan's Wooden Satellite Takes a Stand Against Space Junk

Virgil van Dijk

Premier League Games Being Played in the US Is Starting to Feel Inevitable

"The Minotaur at Calle Lanza" cover

How “The Minotaur at Calle Lanza” Reinvented the Travel Memoir

An exhibit from Ouchhh Studio at X Media Art Museum in Turkey that used AI algorithms to remix the works of Leonardo da Vinci.

The Case for and Against AI Art

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco