Culture

Sometimes You Find Signed Salvador Dalí Lithographs In a Garage

They're heading to auction on September 30

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 31, 2024 3:01 pm
Signed Salvador Dali lithographs
Some of the signed Salvador Dali lithographs in question.
Hansons Richmond

Sometimes you can be surprised by the random objects that turn up in your garage. In the house where I grew up, there were a series of farming implements that were never used during the entirety of my time living there. For someone else, those mysterious artifacts might be tools, books or license plates. And every once in a while, the trove hidden away in the back of a garage turns out to be a valuable work of art.

Or, in the case of one London resident, 10 signed lithographs by the Surrealist artist Salvador Dalí — plus another five by Théo Tobiasse. Now, they’re heading to auction at Hansons Richmond — and are expected to sell for up to £5,000 (or $5,523 at current exchange rates) when the auction commences on September 30.

“I was invited to assess some antiques at a client’s home. During the visit the vendor took me to his garage and, lo and behold, out came this treasure trove of surrealist lithographs — all 15 of them,” said Hansons Richmond associate director Chris Kirkham. “They’d been tucked away and forgotten about for around 50 years. It felt quite surreal.”

As Kirkham explained, the prints were purchased decades ago for a home decoration project that never materialized. “The buyer paid a modest £500 for the lithographs, all unframed, in a closing down sale at a central London gallery in the 1970s,” he said in a statement. “He purchased them with a view to framing them for his home in Berkeley Square but never got round to it. So the prints ended up in his garage.”

What Did London’s Latest Art Auctions Reveal About the Contemporary Art Market?
What Did London’s Latest Art Auctions Reveal About the Contemporary Art Market?
 A sizable Hockney sale, plus positive news for Basquiat buffs

In announcing the discovery, Kirkham also pointed out that the Dalí lithographs could sell for a relatively affordable price of between £300 and £500 (or $394 to $656) each — which could make for an entry point into Dalí’s work for aficionados with a modest budget. It’s also a good reminder to keep an eye on your garage; you never know what treasures might be lurking there.

More Like This

Christie's Art Bro
The Gen Xer Turning the Art Auction World Upside Down
"All That Glitters" cover art
One Insider’s Look at an Infamous Art World Fraud Case
Sotheby's signage
What Does a Change to Sotheby’s Fees Mean for the Art World?
Litchfield, CT
Northwestern Connecticut Is Emerging As An Art World Hotspot

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

So many burgers, so little time
A Guide to the Most Beloved Regional Burger Styles in the United States
Warren Beatty and Elizabeth Taylor laying in bed in the film The Only Game in Town
Take It From a Woman: A Guide to One-Night Stand Etiquette 
The aroma sauna at World Spa, one of our favorite spas in NYC
These Are the Best Spa Experiences in NYC
A group practicing Tai Chi on a cold day in a New York City park.
It’s Never Too Late (Or Early) to Try Tai Chi. Here’s How.
A photo of LeBron James exercising, in black and white.
A Guide to Building Muscle Mass Over the Age of 40
Labor Day sales are here. These are the best ones to shop.
The Best Labor Day Sales for Your Long Weekend

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Oasis tour graphics

Oasis Don't Love the Idea of Ticket Resellers Profiting From Their Reunion Tour

Signed Salvador Dali lithographs

Sometimes You Find Signed Salvador Dalí Lithographs In a Garage

Bill Maher reflected on Matthew Perry

Bill Maher Reflected on Matthew Perry’s Death on This Week’s “Real Time”

Slowdive at Desert Daze

California's Desert Daze Festival Announces Cancellation For 2024

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

Mr. Black's "Order of the Espresso Martini" party at the historic Hotel Peter & Paul

The 6 Big Takeaways From Tales of the Cocktail 2024

The Cadillac Lyriq SUV, the brand's first electric vehicles. We test drove the EV and have a full review at InsideHook.

Cadillac Lyriq Is the Full Luxury EV Package, With an Asterisk

Richards's abrupt retirement shocked the climbing world. But it's helped him find some level of peace.

The Mountaineer Who Hit Rock Bottom on Top of Everest

Set within the St. Regis Chicago, Tre Dita is dripping with luxury

The Best Date Night Restaurants in Chicago