Culture > Music

Oasis Don’t Love the Idea of Ticket Resellers Profiting From Their Reunion Tour

The band recently announced their reunion tour

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 31, 2024 6:36 pm
Oasis tour graphics
Oasis are pushing back against ticket resellers.
Leon Neal/Getty Images

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the music industry in the last week, you’ve probably been reading about Oasis’s planned reunion tour and what listeners can expect from it. This weekend, tickets for the tour went on sale and — as one might expect from a situation like this, where a beloved artist returns — sold out very quickly. As with any big-ticket rock tour, that leads to another question: just how many ticket buyers were dedicated Oasis fans and how many were ticket brokers seeking to resell their seats for a substantial profit?

For their part, Oasis has gone on record as being less than thrilled by the latter option. As The Guardian‘s Nadeem Badshah reported, the band has taken to social media to warn against unethical ticket resale — and they’ve also issued a warning about potential consequences of reselling tickets at a high markup.

“Please note, Oasis Live ‘25 tickets can only be resold at face value via @TicketmasterUK and @Twickets!” the band wrote on Twitter/X on Friday. “Tickets appearing on other secondary ticketing sites are either counterfeit or will be cancelled by the promoters.”

Following the formal on-sale date this weekend, the group also posted a related warning on social media on Saturday. “Oasis Live ‘25 UK and Ireland tickets have now SOLD OUT,” they wrote. “Please be aware of counterfeit and void tickets appearing on the secondary market.”

“Oasis Knebworth 1996” Captures a Transcendent Moment in Music History
“Oasis Knebworth 1996” Captures a Transcendent Moment in Music History
 The documentary captures the Britpop band at the height of its popularity

Oasis aren’t the only prominent artist taking a stand against unethical resellers. Last year, Robert Smith of The Cure announced that the group had successfully gotten 7,000 resold tickets cancelled — with proceeds from the reissued tickets going to benefit Amnesty International. The question of how to avoid secondary market inflation remains a going concern, as a recent 404 Media investigation pointed out.

More Like This

Noel Gallagher
Were Oasis a Punk Band? Noel Gallagher Seems to Think So.
A hand holding a concert ticket
Ticket Resellers Fined $3.7 Million for Bot Usage
Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher in London, circa 1995.
Liam Gallagher Says Noel Gallagher Has “Done a Lot of Damage” to Oasis
Hand holding event ticket
Finally, a Ticket Fee Transparency Law Goes Into Effect in New York

Culture
Culture > Music
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

So many burgers, so little time
A Guide to the Most Beloved Regional Burger Styles in the United States
Warren Beatty and Elizabeth Taylor laying in bed in the film The Only Game in Town
Take It From a Woman: A Guide to One-Night Stand Etiquette 
The aroma sauna at World Spa, one of our favorite spas in NYC
These Are the Best Spa Experiences in NYC
A group practicing Tai Chi on a cold day in a New York City park.
It’s Never Too Late (Or Early) to Try Tai Chi. Here’s How.
A photo of LeBron James exercising, in black and white.
A Guide to Building Muscle Mass Over the Age of 40
Labor Day sales are here. These are the best ones to shop.
The Best Labor Day Sales for Your Long Weekend

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Music, Right This Way

Oasis tour graphics

Oasis Don't Love the Idea of Ticket Resellers Profiting From Their Reunion Tour

Slowdive at Desert Daze

California's Desert Daze Festival Announces Cancellation For 2024

Oasis

“Oasis Knebworth 1996” Captures a Transcendent Moment in Music History

Morgan Wallen in Nashville

Threats to Chiefs Players Prompt Arrest at Morgan Wallen Concert

Explore More Music

Keep Reading

Mr. Black's "Order of the Espresso Martini" party at the historic Hotel Peter & Paul

The 6 Big Takeaways From Tales of the Cocktail 2024

The Cadillac Lyriq SUV, the brand's first electric vehicles. We test drove the EV and have a full review at InsideHook.

Cadillac Lyriq Is the Full Luxury EV Package, With an Asterisk

Richards's abrupt retirement shocked the climbing world. But it's helped him find some level of peace.

The Mountaineer Who Hit Rock Bottom on Top of Everest

Set within the St. Regis Chicago, Tre Dita is dripping with luxury

The Best Date Night Restaurants in Chicago