If you’ve been keeping an eye on the music industry in the last week, you’ve probably been reading about Oasis’s planned reunion tour and what listeners can expect from it. This weekend, tickets for the tour went on sale and — as one might expect from a situation like this, where a beloved artist returns — sold out very quickly. As with any big-ticket rock tour, that leads to another question: just how many ticket buyers were dedicated Oasis fans and how many were ticket brokers seeking to resell their seats for a substantial profit?



For their part, Oasis has gone on record as being less than thrilled by the latter option. As The Guardian‘s Nadeem Badshah reported, the band has taken to social media to warn against unethical ticket resale — and they’ve also issued a warning about potential consequences of reselling tickets at a high markup.



“Please note, Oasis Live ‘25 tickets can only be resold at face value via @TicketmasterUK and @Twickets!” the band wrote on Twitter/X on Friday. “Tickets appearing on other secondary ticketing sites are either counterfeit or will be cancelled by the promoters.”



Following the formal on-sale date this weekend, the group also posted a related warning on social media on Saturday. “Oasis Live ‘25 UK and Ireland tickets have now SOLD OUT,” they wrote. “Please be aware of counterfeit and void tickets appearing on the secondary market.”

Oasis aren’t the only prominent artist taking a stand against unethical resellers. Last year, Robert Smith of The Cure announced that the group had successfully gotten 7,000 resold tickets cancelled — with proceeds from the reissued tickets going to benefit Amnesty International. The question of how to avoid secondary market inflation remains a going concern, as a recent 404 Media investigation pointed out.