Culture > Music

ODESZA Created an Eight-Hour Version of the “Severance” Theme

It's eminently listenable

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 22, 2025 3:59 pm EST
Odesza live
Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight of ODESZA perform during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 05, 2023.
Erika Goldring/WireImage

There’s a long history of ambient music, both conceptually and as a genre. It didn’t necessarily begin with Brian Eno’s Ambient 1: Music for Airports, though that’s not a bad place to start, and a trip further back into musical history might involve stopping off with both composer Erik Satie and the creation of Muzak. (As always, David Toop’s book Ocean of Sound is invaluable here.) Dig deeply enough and you’ll find plenty of explorations of music designed for the workplace — which is where things really start to get interesting.

What happens when real musicians take on the soundtrack to a show about a fictional workplace? The show in question is Severance, the gloriously surreal Apple TV+ show that comes complete with an excellent theme by composer Theodore Shapiro and an often-terrifying title sequence. But if you’ve ever wondered what that theme might sound like at a significantly longer length, electronic duo ODESZA has your answer.

Writing at Billboard, Katie Bain reports that the duo have created two extended editions of the Severance theme: one that’s 23 minutes long and one that clocks in at a workday-appropriate eight hours. “We put different chords under a lot of [Shapiro’s] melodies, while also trying to stay true to the vibe of the show, which is kind of creepy and subversive,” ODESZA’s Harrison Mills told Billboard. “You’re not overtly aware of this dark underbelly.”

Listening to the eight-hour edition, that expansiveness and darkness is definitely present. (There’s also, to these ears anyway, a few bars that recall Angelo Badalamenti’s soundtrack for another great television series with unnerving hallways, Twin Peaks, as well as Sea Power’s soundtrack for the video game Disco Elysium.) As Indiewire’s Samantha Bergeson pointed out, Severance executive producer Ben Stiller seems to enjoy it, posting “this is taking me to another place…” on social media.

The Self-Help Book From “Severance” Is (Kind Of) Real
The Self-Help Book From “Severance” Is (Kind Of) Real
 It might not explain the goats, though

It’s also part of a growing array of memorable music associated with the Dan Erickson-created series. Severance hasmade brilliant use of songs by artists as disparate as the Stone Roses and Joe McPhee to date; that its music supervisor is George Drakoulias — who has produced albums from artists including Tom Petty, Ride and Wu-Tang Clan — seems very relevant here.

Will ODESZA’s reimagining of the Severance score contain answers to some of the show’s many mysteries? Probably not — but there’s almost certainly someone on Reddit right now trying to figure out if there’s some clue buried within it that explains everything.

More Like This

Trammell Tillman as Seth Milchick in "Severance."
“Severance” Star Tramell Tillman Answers All Our Questions Ahead of the Finale
Julia Garner as Anna Delvey in "Inventing Anna," a new limited series coming to Netflix
The Best Movies, TV, Books and Music for February
Dean Koontz
In the Book World, Fictional Epidemics Are All the Rage
Anderson Paak on the turntables at dante's hifi in miami
How Your Favorite Bar Crafts a Playlist

Culture
Culture > Music
Culture > TV
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Welcome to the Alamo City.
How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in San Antonio
It's time to get a phone keyboard
You Need a Clicks Keyboard Phone Case
Festa St Agrippina in the North End of Boston
The Best Little Italy Neighborhoods in North America
Aquastar Benthos H2 watch
Your Next Dive Watch Should Be From a Brand You’ve Never Heard Of
The best lounge pants for men
The Best Pants for Lounging, Working From Home and More
A herd of cows in a foggy field.
What a Terrible Time to Start Drinking Raw Milk

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Music, Right This Way

Odesza live

ODESZA Created an Eight-Hour Version of the "Severance" Theme

fridays under 40 met opera

This Met Opera Series Is New York’s Best-Kept Secret

Spotify logo on iPhone

Spotify Reportedly Exploring a High-Fidelity Membership Tier

Gavin Rossdale on stage

Bush's Gavin Rossdale Steps Into the Food World

Explore More Music

Keep Reading

A collage of cast members from the 50 seasons of "Saturday Night Live." We ranked all 50 seasons of "SNL" from worst to best.

Every Season of “Saturday Night Live,” Ranked

Ceramic nonstick cookware at Sur La Table

This Long Weekend, You’ll Want to Shop at Sur La Table

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant

Kimera EVO37 Prototipo Zero

Italian Newcomer Kimera Is Pondering Its Next US Move