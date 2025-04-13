Culture

European Space Agency Report Warns of Too Much Space Junk

It's always been a problem, and it's getting worse

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 13, 2025 4:20 pm EDT
Satellite dish array
The number of satellites is growing. That could lead to some problems in orbit.
Getty Images

Space may well be infinite. Space is also getting crowded. Can both of these statement be true? Yes, as long as the second applies to a smaller region of space — say, that in relatively close orbit to the planet Earth. And with Amazon launching thousands of satellites into orbit beginning this month, things are about to get more crowded. That’s something the European Space Agency has raised the alarm about in a recent report.

The opening line of the report makes it clear that space junk is not a new problem. “Ever since the start of the space age there has been more space debris in orbit than operational satellites,” the agency declares. What’s changed, the ESA continues, has to do with the sheet amount of orbital debris — and the odds that that debris could collide with a satellite or spacecraft.

Looking closely at the report, there are some positive signs, including technological developments that make it easier to track debris and technological advancements that allow for things like parts of rockets to make re-entry into the atmosphere after launch. Issues continue, however, with the ESA warning that the “current levels of compliance to space debris mitigation guidelines at large are insufficient for achieving a sustainable space environment long-term.”

Space Perspective Is Preparing For its First Crewed Flight in 2025
Space Perspective Is Preparing For its First Crewed Flight in 2025
 The company has a distinctive take on getting to space

Is there an answer to what could be a looming crisis in orbit? In a statement, the ESA offered a few recommendations — including one that will likely be familiar to anyone who’s ever gone camping. “[A]ctive debris removal is required,” the agency said via a statement — in other words, doing nothing isn’t enough. And while the idea of sending vehicles into space might not be the most thrilling form of space travel, it could mititgate many crises to come.

More Like This

Wooden satellite
Japan’s Wooden Satellite Takes a Stand Against Space Junk
Satellite
After Nearly 40 Years in Space, a NASA Satellite Is Re-Entering the Atmosphere
Project Kuiper rocket launch
Space Lasers Play a Crucial Role in Amazon’s Satellite Internet Service
Orbital view
How CIA Satellites Helped Fight Climate Change

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Close-up of a woman sleeping with a smartwatch tracking her sleep data. Here's what the science says about sleep and aging.
What Does Sleep Have to Do With Aging? Everything.
MRI scan showing brain activity. We take a look at the benefits creatine has on brain health.
This Is Your Brain on Creatine
Person getting tattoo removed
Here’s What It’s Really Like to Get a Tattoo Removed
The Sexiest Thing You Can Do Is Plan a Last-Minute Getaway for Her
The Sexiest Thing You Can Do Is Plan a Last-Minute Getaway for Her
The Pitt
Every Part of “The Pitt” Was Brilliant, Right Down to Dr. Robby’s Watch
Blood sugar monitor
Doctors Are Changing Their Advice About Blood Sugar for Older People

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Satellite dish array

European Space Agency Report Warns of Too Much Space Junk

Jon Hamm hosting "SNL"

"SNL" and Jon Hamm Decoded Prescription Medication Ads

Bryson DeChambeau at The Masters

The Masters Can Be Lucrative for Local Homeowners

Bill Maher on "Real Time"

Bill Maher’s Dinner Was at the Center of a New “Real Time”

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

Surreal collage of older men playing chess in a pool, surfers riding waves, and a cyclist on a ski lift — representing different ways to access flow state.

Can the “Flow State” Save Us From Distraction?

A fishbone serving platter with two hors d'oeuvres and two beers

How to Pair Exceptional Food With Beer

Vacheron Constantin Solaris

Vacheron Constantin Just Released the World’s Most Complicated Wristwatch

Caraway Glass Airtight Storage Containers

Keep Your Pantry Neatly Organized With Caraway’s All-New Storage Containers