In December 2025, the board of a certain longstanding Washington, D.C. performing arts center voted to change its name from referencing one head of state to two. That vote is the reason that the nation’s capital is now home to The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts — though there’s still a legal question of whether or not Congress needs to be involved in that decision.



One thing is clear about the newly-renamed Kennedy Center: it could face a challenge getting a website up and running that reflects its current name. That’s because, as The Washington Post‘s Elahe Izadi revealed, a writer named Toby Morton bought the domains trumpkennedycenter.org and trumpkennedycenter.com several months ago. Morton has a long history as a comedy writer; his resume includes stints writing for both South Park and Mad TV.



If you think a writer with a penchant for the satirical side of comedy might be using these urls to poke fun at the current administration, you are entirely correct. Morton maintains a list of websites where he purchased an official-looking domain and used the ensuing website to mock politicians — including Greg Abbott, Bill Lee and Andrew Cuomo. His satirical jabs at the organization Moms for Liberty has also gotten him media coverage.

As for what readers can expect from Morton’s take on the renamed Kennedy Center’s website, he told the Post that the site would “absolutely reflect the absurdity of the moment. Lots of surprises. Some things are truly hard to parody, though.” Given that the Center’s new name recently caused it to lose a long-running Christmas Eve jazz concert, we may already be in the realm of truth being stranger than fiction.

Meet your guide Tobias Carroll Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has… More from Tobias Carroll »