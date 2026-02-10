Culture > Internet

“Vogue” vs. “Dogue”: Condé Nast Sues Parody Dog Magazine

The publication is only sold at a single newsstand in Beverly Hills, but that hasn't stopped the media titan from claiming trademark infringement

February 10, 2026 12:01 pm EST
A view of the Casa Magazines x Vogue Newsstand during VOGUE World: New York on September 12, 2022 in New York City
"Vogue" is sold around the world. "Dogue" is sold at one newsstand in Beverly Hills.
At what point does a parody cross the line into copyright infringement? The latest entry in this long and storied debate involves a massive media company facing off against an independently run publication covering…dogs?

The publication in question is called Dogue, which is where the legal questions begin. As Air Mail’s Carolina de Armas reports, Condé Nast has filed a lawsuit against the California-based “dog fashion magazine,” arguing that it violates the trademark of Vogue and could cause confusion between the two publications. (Presumably, “one has people on the cover and the other has dogs on the cover” is not a viable legal strategy.)

As Air Mail notes, Dogue was founded in 2019 and is currently sold at exactly one newsstand, in Beverly Hills. To be fair, it has featured some celebrities along with their canine companions, including Paris Hilton and Kevin Costner. Complicating matters is the fact that Vogue has also used “Dogue” for an online feature that debuted in 2024. Condé Nast filed their lawsuit on Dec. 5. Thus far, the case has not yet gone to trial.

Curiously, this is not the only high-profile case involving trademark issues and a Condé Nast-affiliated publication to arise in recent months. In January, a new version of Gourmet debuted online, in part because Condé Nast had not renewed the publication’s trademark. But according to reporting at The New York Times, longtime Gourmet editor Ruth Reichl has given that new venture her blessing.

