85 Newsletters to Subscribe to Right Now

Although I’ve made it a huge point not to scroll this year, I still need to know what’s going on, and there’s more to the news than the hard-hitting stories of the NYT front page. Garbage Day breaks down the biggest internet trends, memes and weird shit happening online so you’re in the know, and it will save you the brain rot of being chronically on social media. — AG

Issue We Love: The Right-Wing Sydney Sweeney Swarm





Rayne Fisher-Quann has been described as one of the preeminent essayists of our very online generation, a sentiment I’m inclined to agree with. She has also been described as a twenty-something-year-old girlie, because she is. Her sporadic newsletter, Internet Princess, is an amalgamation of these two identifiers, offering perceptive musings on Gen-Z with Sontagian precision. — PS

Issue We Love: Against Narrative





Through all its various iterations and frequencies, Deez Links has remained at the forefront of NYC-centric media journalism, a culture delivery vehicle for media folk and the masses alike. “Takes” may be cooked, chopped or unc, as the kids say, but author Delia Cai’s reporting remains relevant as hell. — PS

Issue We Love: the AI clankers yearn for cultural cachet





Can you still trend forecast in a post-trend world? 8Ball says, “Ask Again Later.” K-HOLE founder Sean Monahan’s loosey-goosey culture newsletter concerns itself with all the major touchstones that make up modern-day (read: mostly online) life, offering prescient takes, and, much more importantly, blistering dot-com vernacular (Monahan is widely credited as the originator of the phrases “vibe shift” and “normcore”) that demands you keep up with 8Ball’s far-flung and sometimes rambling subject matter. — PS

Issue We Love: Sloptimism





Rizzler? Rushtok? Six-seven? These words may mean nothing to you, but if you remotely care that they do mean something at all, After School is a must-read. Ex-New York Magazine editor Casey Lewis may not be Gen Z (or worse, Gen Alpha) but she is excellent at delivering youth culture — everything from social media trends to in-depth commercial analysis — in a digestible and highly enjoyable weekday newsletter. — PS

Issue We Love: The kids are not alright





When it comes to general musings and essays about life — culture, society, trending buzz among the writing and media worlds — Teddy Brown is the one I look forward to hearing from. It makes sense: Is It Supposed to Look Like That? is all about “the stuff we see and why it matters,” all from the perspective of a writer who’s frequently publishing articles in other media outlets. That’s not necessarily what it takes to run a successful newsletter, per se, but evidently, it gives him lots of credibility and perspective in his writing. Sometimes he’s writing about viral internet moments like “performative men” on Substack, other times he’s writing about balancing a full-time day job with having a career in writing outside of that. His takes often feel refreshing and original — all with a classy taste of nuance. — Joanna Sommer, Editorial Assistant

Issue We Love: No one is stealing your trend stories





At first glance, The Up & Up is a publication greatly focused on Gen Z research led by a Gen Z herself, Rachel Janfaza — but her work goes deeper than this. While The Up & Up began as a newsletter for all things culture, politics and lifestyle through the lens of Gen Z, it’s become a destination point for understanding them via real numbers. Using research, digital qualitative surveys referred to as “reality checks,” listening sessions and other strategy implementation, The Up & Up reaches out to Gen Z-ers directly, sharing their voices and perspectives with other foundations, venture funds, media companies and nonprofits. It’s become quite a successful platform that aims to elevate the voices of an incredibly influential generation while helping brands make related strategic decisions. — JS

Issue We Love: Inside the $2 Trillion Wellness Boom