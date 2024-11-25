Texas > Culture

This New Members Club in Austin Has Luxe Amenities and Personal Concierges

Go there to work and network, or just to raid the kitchen for coffee and pastries

By Kevin Gray @kevinrgray
November 25, 2024 10:31 am
Walk into The Malin East Austin, and you’re likely to think you just entered a boutique hotel. The good-looking lobby and stylishly retro reception desk only corroborate that feeling. But rather than a place to spend the night, this is Austin’s newest members club, where creatives and professionals are gathering to work, network and fully avail themselves of the many perks that come with membership.

The Malin opened in October, providing a breath of fresh air and a new perspective in a city teeming with staid coworking spaces. They also operate four locations in New York and two in Nashville, but this is the first one in Texas. Company founder and CEO Ciarán McGuigan describes the brand as occupying a unique spot between social clubs and traditional coworking spaces, with a high-touch, service-oriented approach. That translates to a really nice place you’ll enjoy hanging out, whether you’re working, attending an event or just stealing some snacks from the kitchen.

Move past that reception desk, and you’ll find an open floor plan with different seating options, including tables, couches, a cafe-like space and larger communal areas, plus little nooks and corners. Green plants, custom art and book-filled shelves convey a level of homeyness you might appreciate while poring over a spreadsheet. There are 24 dedicated desks, 10 private offices big enough to accommodate several-person teams, four meeting rooms, 12 phone booths so you never have to suffer the injustice of listening to someone make a phone call, two libraries and a fully stocked kitchen. A recent inventory of the latter included locally roasted coffee, tea, pastries, fruit, all manner of packaged snacks, and still and sparkling water.

One of the benefits of the multi-space setup is that members can move around throughout the day. Start at your desk, then adjourn to a couch, hang out in the kitchen or otherwise change your scenery as needed. 

“Design is a priority, as we create environments that support focused work and creativity,” says McGuigan. “Every element, from lighting to acoustics, is crafted to enhance productivity and minimize distractions.”

The space is undeniably high-end and comfortable, but arguably more compelling is the Executive Assistant service. Members can enlist these assistants as personal concierges, receiving help on nearly anything they can think of. For starters: making last-minute dinner reservations, sourcing unique gifts for clients, arranging car services and booking travel, picking up dry-cleaning, coordinating team events and taking notes in meetings. These staffers can even help to curate art and decorate your office to fit your personal style. 

“In a nutshell, we’re an extension of our members’ teams,” explains McGuigan. And because many of the staff come from hospitality backgrounds, they know the city and can provide trusted recommendations, whether it’s the perfect spot for a client lunch or a quiet refuge to slip away solo and relax for a few hours.

Membership starts at $275 per month for “founding access,” which gives you access to all communal workspaces during staffed weekday hours — Monday through Friday from 8 a.m to 7 p.m. Rates increase for dedicated desks and private offices, with these levels also netting you 24/7 access to the building. Everyone can take advantage of the assistant services and other perks.

Beyond its function as a daily workspace, The Malin hosts monthly happy hours for its members, plus regularly catered breakfasts and lunches usually centered around networking or specific programming. On November 13, they brought in Dan Frommer of The New Consumer, as well as Jen Batchelor (founder of Kin Euphorics) and Chip Malt (founder of Made In) for a panel discussion about business, culture and how the ways of working are changing. Members got a chance to learn from successful professionals while partaking in local drinks and snacks.

Members can also use the space to host their own events. And everyone gets a few day passes each month that can be distributed to friends or used at other locations. So if you find yourself in New York or Nashville and need a place to work, hang out or refill your coffee, you’re in luck.

Texas > Culture
Kevin Gray is a freelance journalist specializing in food, drinks and travel, and he's worked as a writer and editor for 15 years. Originally from Dallas, he lived in Austin, New York and Boston before making his way back to Dallas, where he currently resides.

