Leisure > Travel > Hotels

Some Hotels Are Embracing an Outdoors-Forward Approach

We're taking a step beyond glamping here

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 18, 2024 4:40 pm
A scenic view of AutoCamp Zion.
A scenic view of AutoCamp Zion
Matt Kisiday

For years, travelers have had — broadly speaking — two options when it comes to spending a night somewhere. If you wanted to spend a night with plumbing, a roof over one’s head and a selection of amenities, you’d stay in a hotel. If you wanted to be closer to nature, you could pitch a tent in a campground. More recently, the lines between the two have begun to blur — the word “glamping” first appeared in the Oxford English Dictionary in 2005, and the practice has made it all the way to Mount Everest.

These days, though, some hospitality companies and startups are looking to reset the balance between staying in a hotel and being immersed in nature. Last month, after operating for nine years under the name Getaway, the company that maintained a series of small cabins outside of metropolitan areas across the U.S., rebranded itself as Postcard Cabins. In the announcement, founder and CEO Jon Staff spoke of the company’s “mission of offering peaceful retreats where guests can recharge and enjoy more free time in the simple beauty of nature.”

Some longer-running players in the hospitality space have also begun looking for a new approach. A recent Hotels article by Stefani C. O’Connor explored the broader trend of travelers embracing a more nature-focused approach to where they stay. O’Connor highlighted Hilton’s partnership with AutoCamp, announced earlier this year, as emblematic of this change in the industry.

At the time of that announcement, Hilton’s President, Global Brands and Commercial Services, Chris Silcock, spoke of the importance of “redefining the outdoor hospitality experience.” AutoCamp has utilized Airstream trailers as well as dedicated structures for its locations; AutoCamp Zion, which opened last year, featured a blend of Airstreams and cabins that guests could choose from.

The Art of Glamping and Sightseeing Near Zion National Park
The Art of Glamping and Sightseeing Near Zion National Park
 Camping, but make it luxury

Given the growing popularity of immersion in outdoor spaces as a way to relieve stress, it’s not surprising that some travelers would look for a way to combine that with where they might spend the night. It’s also not surprising that people curious about camping but nervous about the prospect of roughing it (something I can relate to) are welcoming the prospect of other options. Every industry evolves in its own way — and this new development in hospitality definitely qualifies.

More Like This

Marriott Marquis, San Diego. Marriott and Sonder recently announced a partnership where over 10,000 apartment-style accommodations would be added to Marriott's offerings.
Marriott and Sonder’s Partnership Blends Two Different Takes on Hospitality
Asher Adams Hotel
Marriott’s Newest Hotel Is a Converted Salt Lake City Train Station
InsideHook’s 100 Best Hotels in the World
InsideHook’s 100 Best Hotels in the World
This fall, swap a crowded beach for a remote mountain river
Learn to Fly Fish at One of These 5 Wilderness Hotels

Leisure > Travel > Hotels
Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Fortaleza Winter Blend 2024
How Fortaleza Crafts the Pappy Van Winkle of Tequila
The Kindred Motorworks Bronco Heritage Edition, a first-generation Ford Bronco that's been upgraded with modern performance, safety and reliability
What’s Your Dream Car? Kindred Motorworks Will Top It.
An illustration of a couple embracing with sex toys in the background.
Take It From a Woman: You Should Let Your Partner Use Her Vibrator on You
From Danner to The James Brand this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Watches, Danner Boots and Leicas
BUGATCHI
Three Foolproof Looks to Win the Holidays, Courtesy of BUGATCHI
A collage of deals of the week on a background
From Smart TVs to Pleated Pants: The 12 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Leisure, Right This Way

A scenic view of AutoCamp Zion.

Some Hotels Are Embracing an Outdoors-Forward Approach

The Field Company No. 8 cast iron skillet sitting on a stovetop next to a plate of pecan sticky buns on a white countertop

Review: Field Company Solves One of the Biggest Gripes People Have With Cast Iron

Volkswagen ID.Buzz

Can VW and Rivian's Partnership Help Them Weather the EV Storm?

GoveeLife Smart Countertop Ice Maker 1s on a counter with drinks

Review: Do You Need a Smart Ice Maker?

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.

Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche

NFL game in London

The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence

Laboratory microscope

A Virologist Took a Dramatic Step to Treat Her Cancer

Nick Bosa

NFL Fined the 49ers' Nick Bosa for Political Headgear