Some Hotels Are Embracing an Outdoors-Forward Approach

For years, travelers have had — broadly speaking — two options when it comes to spending a night somewhere. If you wanted to spend a night with plumbing, a roof over one’s head and a selection of amenities, you’d stay in a hotel. If you wanted to be closer to nature, you could pitch a tent in a campground. More recently, the lines between the two have begun to blur — the word “glamping” first appeared in the Oxford English Dictionary in 2005, and the practice has made it all the way to Mount Everest.



These days, though, some hospitality companies and startups are looking to reset the balance between staying in a hotel and being immersed in nature. Last month, after operating for nine years under the name Getaway, the company that maintained a series of small cabins outside of metropolitan areas across the U.S., rebranded itself as Postcard Cabins. In the announcement, founder and CEO Jon Staff spoke of the company’s “mission of offering peaceful retreats where guests can recharge and enjoy more free time in the simple beauty of nature.”



Some longer-running players in the hospitality space have also begun looking for a new approach. A recent Hotels article by Stefani C. O’Connor explored the broader trend of travelers embracing a more nature-focused approach to where they stay. O’Connor highlighted Hilton’s partnership with AutoCamp, announced earlier this year, as emblematic of this change in the industry.



At the time of that announcement, Hilton’s President, Global Brands and Commercial Services, Chris Silcock, spoke of the importance of “redefining the outdoor hospitality experience.” AutoCamp has utilized Airstream trailers as well as dedicated structures for its locations; AutoCamp Zion, which opened last year, featured a blend of Airstreams and cabins that guests could choose from.

Given the growing popularity of immersion in outdoor spaces as a way to relieve stress, it’s not surprising that some travelers would look for a way to combine that with where they might spend the night. It’s also not surprising that people curious about camping but nervous about the prospect of roughing it (something I can relate to) are welcoming the prospect of other options. Every industry evolves in its own way — and this new development in hospitality definitely qualifies.