Marriott’s Newest Hotel is a Converted Salt Lake City Train Station

Not every hotel begins its life as a hotel. Buildings from castles to cottages have found a second life as hospitality properties; the same is true for buildings whose initial purpose has been superseded by infrastructure changes. Detroit’s Michigan Central Station may soon be home to a hotel. A little further west, Salt Lake City’s Union Park Depot also recently re-opened with a new purpose — and a new name.



The Asher Adams, which opened on November 7, is the latest hotel in Marriott’s Autograph Collection — and the first of its kind in Salt Lake City. It holds 225 rooms and is located less than a mile from Salt Lake Central Station, the city’s current train station.



“This highly anticipated property will offer elevated dining concepts and best-in-class service, along with a stunning reintroduction of the beloved Union Pacific Depot building,” said the hotel’s general manager, Niels Vuijsters, in statement. “The intentional adaptive reuse project marries original elements with modern fixtures seamlessly.”



The Asher Adams’s food and drink offerings include both casual and higher-end facilities; in terms of the latter, there’s a restaurant called Rouser and a bar known as No. 119, which the hotel describes as “an upscale whiskey-forward bar.”

As The Points Guy’s Tanner Saunders pointed out, the refurbished train station isn’t the only component of the Asher Adams; there’s also new construction that will house the bulk of the hotel’s rooms. It’s an intriguing blend of old and new — an immersive place to stay with a deep connection to the city’s history.