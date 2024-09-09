Colorado Is Home to the First Registry Collection Hotel in the US

In 1902, an exchange for gold and silver opened its doors in downtown Colorado Springs. Now, 122 years later, that building is under new ownership and has a new purpose — specifically, it’s a luxury hotel now. That’s not the only significant thing about The Mining Exchange, as the luxury destination is known. It’s also the first hotel from the Registry Collection — Wyndham’s luxury brand — to open in the U.S.



Wyndham first announced the Registry Collection in 2021, with the Grand Residences Riviera Cancun — all 144 rooms of it — representing the brand’s first hospitality destination; there are now over 20 properties under its purview. The Mining Exchange boasts 128 rooms, along with a coffee bar, spa and actual bar. The last of those is Golden Hour, which features Thursday jazz nights and an art space curated by Auric Gallery.

Historic photo of The Mining Exchange. Wyndham Hotels

“In the case of The Mining Exchange, the hotel seamlessly blends the rich history of its surroundings with unmatched service and elevated décor,” said Registry Collection Hotels brand lead Leonardo Danese in a statement. “It’s an ideal example of the rich, rewarding and memorable visits for which the brand stands for.”

The population of Colorado Springs has been growing in recent years, and the city has also been the site of a number of ambitious projects — including a new hotel at the Air Force Academy that includes flight simulators. The Mining Exchange is yet another sign of that growth — and looks to be a memorable experience for luxury travelers.