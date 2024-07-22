This Air Force Academy Hotel Includes a Flight Simulator

Opening this fall in Colorado Springs, the Hotel Polaris is taking a few cues from the institution it’s situated beside — namely, the U.S. Air Force Academy. A glimpse at the photos and renderings released of the hotel to date show a clean, classical design with plenty of natural light and views of the nearby landscape, including Pikes Peak. There’s also something that it will have that its peers do not: a flight simulator. Three of them, to be precise — and that’s set to make Hotel Polaris the only hotel with such an amenity in the United States.



That is, perhaps, the biggest takeaway from a recent article by Kelly Magyarics at The Points Guy. Magyarics also offered some specifics on just what kind of flying will be simulated on the three simulators; not surprisingly, two of the three simulators will focus on military aircraft — the F-16, to be precise. The third flight simulator will offer an experience of piloting a Boeing 737 MAX. According to The Points Guy, guests will be able to book time in the simulators using an online reservation system.



When it opens, the hotel will feature 375 rooms across nine floors, along with hospitality options that include a rooftop bar, a spa and a fitness center. One of Hotel Polaris’s floors will be focused on meeting spaces, with 26,000 square feet of space dedicated to events and functions.

“Hotel Polaris reflects our unwavering commitment as a nonprofit to lessen the burdens of government and foster economic development,” said Steve Hicks, CEO of Provident Resources Group, the nonprofit that owns the hotel. “It’s an embodiment of our pledge to positively impact communities and serve the USAFA, the Air Force Academy Foundation, the Association of Graduates and the City of Colorado Springs.”