Lobster Heist Nets Nearly Half a Million Dollars of Stolen Seafood

It's part of a growing trend

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 29, 2025 3:39 pm EST
Lobster posing for the camera
How much lobster can $400,000 get you?
Monika Borys/Unsplash

When we think of heists, a few likely targets come to mind: large amounts of money or valuable objects like art and jewelery. Think Ocean’s 11, Lupin or The Mastermind — big-ticket items that can be easily resold and transported out of their rightful home. But these aren’t the only things that can be stolen; recent years have also seen things like caviar and maple syrup be the targets of heists. And now, you can add lobster to the roster of food heist targets.

$400,000 worth of lobster, to be precise. According to an NBC News report from Matt Lavietes and Anna Sundberg, a seafood thief is believed to have impersonated a legitimate delivery driver, and then made off with almost half a million dollars’ worth of lobster intended for Costco locations in Illinois and Minnesota.

According to Rexing Companies president Dylan Rexing, this crustacean heist was not an outlier; instead, it’s part of what he has observed to be a growing trend. “It followed a pattern we’re seeing more and more, where criminals impersonate legitimate carriers using spoofed emails and burner phones to hijack high-value freight while it’s in transit,” Rexing told NBC News.

A high-stakes lobster heist might not have the same thrill ride value as, say, one of the highway chase scenes from The Fast and the Furious, but presumably there’s a black market out there for illegal lobster.

There is one more interesting wrinkle to this story: NBC News reports that the lobsters that were stolen “were not alive.” Given that lobster are generally sold alive, how long of a shelf life does this stolen shipment have before it turns rancid? According to the website of Pine Tree Seafood & Produce Co., “dead lobster can be consumed safely up to 24 hours from time of death, if refrigerated properly at or below 38°F.”

However, a number of online retailers also offer flash-frozen lobster meat, suggesting that the purloined lobster in this case could stay intact as long as it remains below freezing. Whether the lobster thieves can accomplish this will go a long way towards determining if this heist goes down in history as a success — or a catastrophic (and, presumably, very smelly) event for all involved.

